Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Estimated to be US$ 5028.3 Million $ in 2027 – QYResearch Report

High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) is a kind of metal enclosed switchgear. That means, all the equipment of the electrical switchgear are enclosed by gas tight metal enclosure and SF6 gas is used as insulation between live parts of the equipment and earthed metal enclosure. In 2019, 72 KV to 550KV accounted for a major share of about 86% the global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market. Based on application, In High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market. Asia-Pacific held a key market sales share of the High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market in 2019 which account for 55.00%. In 2019, ABB, Siemens and GE ranked top 3 of the revenue share in global market. The global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market size is projected to reach US$ 6455.7 million by 2027, from US$ 5028.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2027.

In terms of production side, this report researches the High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) by regions (countries) and by Application. The global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Regions and Countries Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) markets. It includes sales (consumption) analysis and forecast by each application segment and type segment in terms of volume for the period 2016-2021. For the period 2016-2027, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume sales analysis and region-wise volume analysis of the global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects

of the High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market in important countries, including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

Key regions covered in the report are

Leading Players The analysts authoring the report have closely analyzed each leading and prominent player of the global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market. The competitive analysis section of the report provides a list of players competing at a global level and segregates them according to the type segment of the global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market they focus on. It also provides production analysis by the manufacturer for the period 2016-2021. In addition, readers of the report are provided with revenue analysis and price analysis by the manufacturer at a global level for the period 2016-2021. Considering the same period, the market entry year of each player included in the report has been provided.

This report includes the following manufacturers:

ABB, Siemens, GE, Hyosung Heavy Industries, Hitachi, Mitsubishi, Fuji Electric, Hyundai Electric, CG, Shandong Taikai, XD Electric, Pinggao Electric, Sieyuan, NHVS, Tbea, CHINT Group

Market Segment by Type

Market Segment by Application: Power Plant, Factory, Others

