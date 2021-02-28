Global Home Energy Monitor Market Will be US$ 188.4 Million USD in 2027 – QYResearch Report

A home energy monitor provides feedback on electrical energy use. Devices may also display cost of energy used, and estimates of greenhouse gas emissions. Various studies have shown a reduction in home energy use of 4-15% through use of home energy display. Electricity use may be measured with an inductive clamp placed around the electric main, via the electric meter (either through an optical port, or by sensing the meters actions), by communicating with a smart meter, or by direct connection to the electrical system. The display portion may be remote from the measurement, communicating with the sensor using a cable, network, power line communications, or using radio. Online displays are also available which allow the user to use an internet connected display to show near real-time consumption. Home Energy Monitor is mainly classified into the two types: solar ready type, non-solar ready type. Non-solar ready type is the most widely used type which takes up about 53% of the total sales volume in 2019. North America is the largest region of Home Energy Monitor in the world. North America market took up over 42% the global Home Energy Monitor revenue market in 2019, while Europe and Asia-Pacific were about 41% and about 10%. Sense, Schneider Electric, Efergy, OWL Intuition Ltd, Curb, Smappee, Neurio, Aeotec, CurrentCost, Emporia Energy, etc. are the key suppliers in the global Home Energy Monitor market. Top five took up more than 39% of the global market share in 2019. The global Home Energy Monitor market size is projected to reach US$ 348.3 million by 2027, from US$ 188.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2021-2027.

Get PDF template of this report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2794323/global-home-energy-monitor-industry

In terms of production side, this report researches the Home Energy Monitor production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Home Energy Monitor by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Home Energy Monitor market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Home Energy Monitor market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Regions and Countries Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Home Energy Monitor market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Home Energy Monitor markets. It includes sales (consumption) analysis and forecast by each application segment and type segment in terms of volume for the period 2016-2021. For the period 2016-2027, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume sales analysis and region-wise volume analysis of the global Home Energy Monitor market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects

of the Home Energy Monitor market in important countries, including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

Key regions covered in the report are

North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia and India Leading Players The analysts authoring the report have closely analyzed each leading and prominent player of the global Home Energy Monitor market. The competitive analysis section of the report provides a list of players competing at a global level and segregates them according to the type segment of the global Home Energy Monitor market they focus on. It also provides production analysis by the manufacturer for the period 2016-2021. In addition, readers of the report are provided with revenue analysis and price analysis by the manufacturer at a global level for the period 2016-2021. Considering the same period, the market entry year of each player included in the report has been provided. This report includes the

following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

, Sense, Schneider Electric, Efergy, OWL Intuition Ltd, Curb, Smappee, Neurio, Aeotec, Current Cost, Emporia Energy, Rainforest Automation, Eyedro, Blue Line Innovations

Market Segment by Type

, Solar Ready Type, Non Solar Ready Type Market Segment by Application

Request Customization of Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2794323/global-home-energy-monitor-industry

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Home Energy Monitor Research Scope 1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Home Energy Monitor Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Solar Ready Type

1.2.3 Non Solar Ready Type

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Home Energy Monitor Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Offline Sales

1.3.3 Online Sales 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Home Energy Monitor Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Home Energy Monitor Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Home Energy Monitor Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Home Energy Monitor Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Home Energy Monitor Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India 2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Home Energy Monitor Industry Trends

2.4.2 Home Energy Monitor Market Drivers

2.4.3 Home Energy Monitor Market Challenges

2.4.4 Home Energy Monitor Market Restraints 3 Global Home Energy Monitor Sales

3.1 Global Home Energy Monitor Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Home Energy Monitor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Home Energy Monitor Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Home Energy Monitor Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Home Energy Monitor Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Home Energy Monitor Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Home Energy Monitor Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Home Energy Monitor Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Home Energy Monitor Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Home Energy Monitor Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Home Energy Monitor Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Home Energy Monitor Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Home Energy Monitor Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Home Energy Monitor Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Home Energy Monitor Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Home Energy Monitor Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Home Energy Monitor Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Home Energy Monitor Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Home Energy Monitor Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Home Energy Monitor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Home Energy Monitor Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Home Energy Monitor Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Home Energy Monitor Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Home Energy Monitor Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Home Energy Monitor Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Home Energy Monitor Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Home Energy Monitor Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Home Energy Monitor Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Home Energy Monitor Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Home Energy Monitor Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Home Energy Monitor Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Home Energy Monitor Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Home Energy Monitor Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Home Energy Monitor Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Home Energy Monitor Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Home Energy Monitor Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Home Energy Monitor Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Home Energy Monitor Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Home Energy Monitor Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Home Energy Monitor Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Home Energy Monitor Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Home Energy Monitor Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Home Energy Monitor Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Home Energy Monitor Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Home Energy Monitor Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Home Energy Monitor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Home Energy Monitor Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Home Energy Monitor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Home Energy Monitor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Home Energy Monitor Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Home Energy Monitor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Home Energy Monitor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Home Energy Monitor Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Home Energy Monitor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Home Energy Monitor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Home Energy Monitor Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Home Energy Monitor Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Home Energy Monitor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Home Energy Monitor Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Home Energy Monitor Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Home Energy Monitor Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Home Energy Monitor Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Home Energy Monitor Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Home Energy Monitor Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Home Energy Monitor Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Home Energy Monitor Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Home Energy Monitor Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Home Energy Monitor Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Home Energy Monitor Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Home Energy Monitor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Home Energy Monitor Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Home Energy Monitor Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Home Energy Monitor Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Home Energy Monitor Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Home Energy Monitor Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Home Energy Monitor Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Home Energy Monitor Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Home Energy Monitor Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Home Energy Monitor Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Home Energy Monitor Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Home Energy Monitor Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Home Energy Monitor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Home Energy Monitor Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Home Energy Monitor Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Home Energy Monitor Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Home Energy Monitor Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Home Energy Monitor Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Home Energy Monitor Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Home Energy Monitor Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Home Energy Monitor Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Home Energy Monitor Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Home Energy Monitor Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Home Energy Monitor Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Home Energy Monitor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Home Energy Monitor Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Home Energy Monitor Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Home Energy Monitor Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Home Energy Monitor Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Home Energy Monitor Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Home Energy Monitor Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Home Energy Monitor Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Home Energy Monitor Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Home Energy Monitor Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Sense

12.1.1 Sense Corporation Information

12.1.2 Sense Overview

12.1.3 Sense Home Energy Monitor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Sense Home Energy Monitor Products and Services

12.1.5 Sense Home Energy Monitor SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Sense Recent Developments

12.2 Schneider Electric

12.2.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information

12.2.2 Schneider Electric Overview

12.2.3 Schneider Electric Home Energy Monitor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Schneider Electric Home Energy Monitor Products and Services

12.2.5 Schneider Electric Home Energy Monitor SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Schneider Electric Recent Developments

12.3 Efergy

12.3.1 Efergy Corporation Information

12.3.2 Efergy Overview

12.3.3 Efergy Home Energy Monitor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Efergy Home Energy Monitor Products and Services

12.3.5 Efergy Home Energy Monitor SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Efergy Recent Developments

12.4 OWL Intuition Ltd

12.4.1 OWL Intuition Ltd Corporation Information

12.4.2 OWL Intuition Ltd Overview

12.4.3 OWL Intuition Ltd Home Energy Monitor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 OWL Intuition Ltd Home Energy Monitor Products and Services

12.4.5 OWL Intuition Ltd Home Energy Monitor SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 OWL Intuition Ltd Recent Developments

12.5 Curb

12.5.1 Curb Corporation Information

12.5.2 Curb Overview

12.5.3 Curb Home Energy Monitor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Curb Home Energy Monitor Products and Services

12.5.5 Curb Home Energy Monitor SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Curb Recent Developments

12.6 Smappee

12.6.1 Smappee Corporation Information

12.6.2 Smappee Overview

12.6.3 Smappee Home Energy Monitor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Smappee Home Energy Monitor Products and Services

12.6.5 Smappee Home Energy Monitor SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Smappee Recent Developments

12.7 Neurio

12.7.1 Neurio Corporation Information

12.7.2 Neurio Overview

12.7.3 Neurio Home Energy Monitor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Neurio Home Energy Monitor Products and Services

12.7.5 Neurio Home Energy Monitor SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Neurio Recent Developments

12.8 Aeotec

12.8.1 Aeotec Corporation Information

12.8.2 Aeotec Overview

12.8.3 Aeotec Home Energy Monitor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Aeotec Home Energy Monitor Products and Services

12.8.5 Aeotec Home Energy Monitor SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Aeotec Recent Developments

12.9 Current Cost

12.9.1 Current Cost Corporation Information

12.9.2 Current Cost Overview

12.9.3 Current Cost Home Energy Monitor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Current Cost Home Energy Monitor Products and Services

12.9.5 Current Cost Home Energy Monitor SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Current Cost Recent Developments

12.10 Emporia Energy

12.10.1 Emporia Energy Corporation Information

12.10.2 Emporia Energy Overview

12.10.3 Emporia Energy Home Energy Monitor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Emporia Energy Home Energy Monitor Products and Services

12.10.5 Emporia Energy Home Energy Monitor SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Emporia Energy Recent Developments

12.11 Rainforest Automation

12.11.1 Rainforest Automation Corporation Information

12.11.2 Rainforest Automation Overview

12.11.3 Rainforest Automation Home Energy Monitor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Rainforest Automation Home Energy Monitor Products and Services

12.11.5 Rainforest Automation Recent Developments

12.12 Eyedro

12.12.1 Eyedro Corporation Information

12.12.2 Eyedro Overview

12.12.3 Eyedro Home Energy Monitor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Eyedro Home Energy Monitor Products and Services

12.12.5 Eyedro Recent Developments

12.13 Blue Line Innovations

12.13.1 Blue Line Innovations Corporation Information

12.13.2 Blue Line Innovations Overview

12.13.3 Blue Line Innovations Home Energy Monitor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Blue Line Innovations Home Energy Monitor Products and Services

12.13.5 Blue Line Innovations Recent Developments 13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Home Energy Monitor Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Home Energy Monitor Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Home Energy Monitor Production Mode & Process

13.4 Home Energy Monitor Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Home Energy Monitor Sales Channels

13.4.2 Home Energy Monitor Distributors

13.5 Home Energy Monitor Customers 14 Key Findings 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Home Energy Monitor market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Home Energy Monitor market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Home Energy Monitor markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Home Energy Monitor market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Home Energy Monitor market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Home Energy Monitor market.

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(5600): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/dfb50407aed2f4987703e997e94e5c42,0,1,global-home-energy-monitor-industry

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.