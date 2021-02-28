Global Industrial Warning Lights Market Will be US$ 100.9 Million USD in 2027 – QYResearch Report

Industrial warning lights are used in industrial lighting to keep workers safe and alert by means of heavy machinery or industrial vehicles and to provide visual signals to persons in hazardous conditions. Industrial warning lights have different shapes, colors, beam patterns and light intensity, and each color has a different meaning, usually red, blue, green, color and other colors. For example, red indicators are often used to warn workers of dangerous processes performed in industrial facilities, while green indicates safety. There are LED incandescent bulbs, xenon tubes. In 2019, North America has the largest market share of Industrial Warning Lights, accounting for about 45%, while Europe is the second-largest region-wise market (about 25%). The main manufacturers are Edwards Signaling & Security Systems, PATLITE Corporation, Hella, ECCO Safety Group (ESG) and Federal Signal Corporation. The Top 5 took up about 65% of the global market in 2019. Industrial Warning Lights are mainly classified into the following types: Rotating Lamp, Strongpoint and Flashing Lights. Flashing Lights accounted for the largest part of the Sales revenue market, with above 46% in 2019. Industrial Warning Lights have wide range of applications: Oil and Gas Industrial, Mining, Construction Industrial, Automobile Industrial and Manufacturing Industrial. Oil and Gas Industrial consumed the largest part, with about 29% of the market share by sales volume in 2019, followed by Construction Industrial (about 25%). The global Industrial Warning Lights market size is projected to reach US$ 134.3 million by 2027, from US$ 100.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2027.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Industrial Warning Lights production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Industrial Warning Lights by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Industrial Warning Lights market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Industrial Warning Lights market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Regions and Countries Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Industrial Warning Lights market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Industrial Warning Lights markets. It includes sales (consumption) analysis and forecast by each application segment and type segment in terms of volume for the period 2016-2021. For the period 2016-2027, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume sales analysis and region-wise volume analysis of the global Industrial Warning Lights market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects

of the Industrial Warning Lights market in important countries, including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

Key regions covered in the report are

North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India and Taiwan Leading Players The analysts authoring the report have closely analyzed each leading and prominent player of the global Industrial Warning Lights market. The competitive analysis section of the report provides a list of players competing at a global level and segregates them according to the type segment of the global Industrial Warning Lights market they focus on. It also provides production analysis by the manufacturer for the period 2016-2021. In addition, readers of the report are provided with revenue analysis and price analysis by the manufacturer at a global level for the period 2016-2021. Considering the same period, the market entry year of each player included in the report has been provided. This report includes the

following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

, Edwards Signaling & Security Systems, PATLITE Corporation, Hella, ECCO Safety Group (ESG), Federal Signal Corporation, MOFLASH, Guangzhou Forda Signal Co, North American Signal Company, R. STAHL, SIRENA, E2S, NANHUA, Qlight, Juluen Enterprise, Qisen, Sicoreddy, Tomar Electronics, LED Autolamps

Market Segment by Type

, Rotating Lamp, Strongpoint, Flashing Lights Market Segment by Application

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Industrial Warning Lights Research Scope 1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Industrial Warning Lights Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Rotating Lamp

1.2.3 Strongpoint

1.2.4 Flashing Lights

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Industrial Warning Lights Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Oil and Gas Industrial

1.3.3 Mining

1.3.4 Construction Industrial

1.3.5 Automobile Industrial

1.3.6 Manufacturing Industrial 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Industrial Warning Lights Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Industrial Warning Lights Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Industrial Warning Lights Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Industrial Warning Lights Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Industrial Warning Lights Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India 2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Industrial Warning Lights Industry Trends

2.4.2 Industrial Warning Lights Market Drivers

2.4.3 Industrial Warning Lights Market Challenges

2.4.4 Industrial Warning Lights Market Restraints 3 Global Industrial Warning Lights Sales

3.1 Global Industrial Warning Lights Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Industrial Warning Lights Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Industrial Warning Lights Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Industrial Warning Lights Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Industrial Warning Lights Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Industrial Warning Lights Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Industrial Warning Lights Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Industrial Warning Lights Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Industrial Warning Lights Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Industrial Warning Lights Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Industrial Warning Lights Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Industrial Warning Lights Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Industrial Warning Lights Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial Warning Lights Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Industrial Warning Lights Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Industrial Warning Lights Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Industrial Warning Lights Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial Warning Lights Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Industrial Warning Lights Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Industrial Warning Lights Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Industrial Warning Lights Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Industrial Warning Lights Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Industrial Warning Lights Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Industrial Warning Lights Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Industrial Warning Lights Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Industrial Warning Lights Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Industrial Warning Lights Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Industrial Warning Lights Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Industrial Warning Lights Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Industrial Warning Lights Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Industrial Warning Lights Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Industrial Warning Lights Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Industrial Warning Lights Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Industrial Warning Lights Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Industrial Warning Lights Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Industrial Warning Lights Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Industrial Warning Lights Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Industrial Warning Lights Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Industrial Warning Lights Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Industrial Warning Lights Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Industrial Warning Lights Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Industrial Warning Lights Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Industrial Warning Lights Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Industrial Warning Lights Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Industrial Warning Lights Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Industrial Warning Lights Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Industrial Warning Lights Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Industrial Warning Lights Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Industrial Warning Lights Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Industrial Warning Lights Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Industrial Warning Lights Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Industrial Warning Lights Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Industrial Warning Lights Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Industrial Warning Lights Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Industrial Warning Lights Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Industrial Warning Lights Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Industrial Warning Lights Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Industrial Warning Lights Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Industrial Warning Lights Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Industrial Warning Lights Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Industrial Warning Lights Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Industrial Warning Lights Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Industrial Warning Lights Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Industrial Warning Lights Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Industrial Warning Lights Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Industrial Warning Lights Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Industrial Warning Lights Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Warning Lights Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Warning Lights Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Warning Lights Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Warning Lights Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Warning Lights Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Warning Lights Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Industrial Warning Lights Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Warning Lights Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Warning Lights Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Industrial Warning Lights Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Warning Lights Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Warning Lights Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Industrial Warning Lights Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Industrial Warning Lights Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Industrial Warning Lights Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Industrial Warning Lights Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Industrial Warning Lights Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Industrial Warning Lights Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Industrial Warning Lights Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Industrial Warning Lights Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Industrial Warning Lights Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Industrial Warning Lights Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Industrial Warning Lights Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Industrial Warning Lights Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Warning Lights Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Warning Lights Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Warning Lights Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Warning Lights Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Warning Lights Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Warning Lights Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Industrial Warning Lights Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Warning Lights Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Warning Lights Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Industrial Warning Lights Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Warning Lights Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Warning Lights Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Edwards Signaling & Security Systems

12.1.1 Edwards Signaling & Security Systems Corporation Information

12.1.2 Edwards Signaling & Security Systems Overview

12.1.3 Edwards Signaling & Security Systems Industrial Warning Lights Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Edwards Signaling & Security Systems Industrial Warning Lights Products and Services

12.1.5 Edwards Signaling & Security Systems Industrial Warning Lights SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Edwards Signaling & Security Systems Recent Developments

12.2 PATLITE Corporation

12.2.1 PATLITE Corporation Corporation Information

12.2.2 PATLITE Corporation Overview

12.2.3 PATLITE Corporation Industrial Warning Lights Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 PATLITE Corporation Industrial Warning Lights Products and Services

12.2.5 PATLITE Corporation Industrial Warning Lights SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 PATLITE Corporation Recent Developments

12.3 Hella

12.3.1 Hella Corporation Information

12.3.2 Hella Overview

12.3.3 Hella Industrial Warning Lights Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Hella Industrial Warning Lights Products and Services

12.3.5 Hella Industrial Warning Lights SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Hella Recent Developments

12.4 ECCO Safety Group (ESG)

12.4.1 ECCO Safety Group (ESG) Corporation Information

12.4.2 ECCO Safety Group (ESG) Overview

12.4.3 ECCO Safety Group (ESG) Industrial Warning Lights Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 ECCO Safety Group (ESG) Industrial Warning Lights Products and Services

12.4.5 ECCO Safety Group (ESG) Industrial Warning Lights SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 ECCO Safety Group (ESG) Recent Developments

12.5 Federal Signal Corporation

12.5.1 Federal Signal Corporation Corporation Information

12.5.2 Federal Signal Corporation Overview

12.5.3 Federal Signal Corporation Industrial Warning Lights Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Federal Signal Corporation Industrial Warning Lights Products and Services

12.5.5 Federal Signal Corporation Industrial Warning Lights SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Federal Signal Corporation Recent Developments

12.6 MOFLASH

12.6.1 MOFLASH Corporation Information

12.6.2 MOFLASH Overview

12.6.3 MOFLASH Industrial Warning Lights Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 MOFLASH Industrial Warning Lights Products and Services

12.6.5 MOFLASH Industrial Warning Lights SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 MOFLASH Recent Developments

12.7 Guangzhou Forda Signal Co

12.7.1 Guangzhou Forda Signal Co Corporation Information

12.7.2 Guangzhou Forda Signal Co Overview

12.7.3 Guangzhou Forda Signal Co Industrial Warning Lights Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Guangzhou Forda Signal Co Industrial Warning Lights Products and Services

12.7.5 Guangzhou Forda Signal Co Industrial Warning Lights SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Guangzhou Forda Signal Co Recent Developments

12.8 North American Signal Company

12.8.1 North American Signal Company Corporation Information

12.8.2 North American Signal Company Overview

12.8.3 North American Signal Company Industrial Warning Lights Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 North American Signal Company Industrial Warning Lights Products and Services

12.8.5 North American Signal Company Industrial Warning Lights SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 North American Signal Company Recent Developments

12.9 R. STAHL

12.9.1 R. STAHL Corporation Information

12.9.2 R. STAHL Overview

12.9.3 R. STAHL Industrial Warning Lights Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 R. STAHL Industrial Warning Lights Products and Services

12.9.5 R. STAHL Industrial Warning Lights SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 R. STAHL Recent Developments

12.10 SIRENA

12.10.1 SIRENA Corporation Information

12.10.2 SIRENA Overview

12.10.3 SIRENA Industrial Warning Lights Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 SIRENA Industrial Warning Lights Products and Services

12.10.5 SIRENA Industrial Warning Lights SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 SIRENA Recent Developments

12.11 E2S

12.11.1 E2S Corporation Information

12.11.2 E2S Overview

12.11.3 E2S Industrial Warning Lights Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 E2S Industrial Warning Lights Products and Services

12.11.5 E2S Recent Developments

12.12 NANHUA

12.12.1 NANHUA Corporation Information

12.12.2 NANHUA Overview

12.12.3 NANHUA Industrial Warning Lights Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 NANHUA Industrial Warning Lights Products and Services

12.12.5 NANHUA Recent Developments

12.13 Qlight

12.13.1 Qlight Corporation Information

12.13.2 Qlight Overview

12.13.3 Qlight Industrial Warning Lights Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Qlight Industrial Warning Lights Products and Services

12.13.5 Qlight Recent Developments

12.14 Juluen Enterprise

12.14.1 Juluen Enterprise Corporation Information

12.14.2 Juluen Enterprise Overview

12.14.3 Juluen Enterprise Industrial Warning Lights Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Juluen Enterprise Industrial Warning Lights Products and Services

12.14.5 Juluen Enterprise Recent Developments

12.15 Qisen

12.15.1 Qisen Corporation Information

12.15.2 Qisen Overview

12.15.3 Qisen Industrial Warning Lights Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Qisen Industrial Warning Lights Products and Services

12.15.5 Qisen Recent Developments

12.16 Sicoreddy

12.16.1 Sicoreddy Corporation Information

12.16.2 Sicoreddy Overview

12.16.3 Sicoreddy Industrial Warning Lights Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Sicoreddy Industrial Warning Lights Products and Services

12.16.5 Sicoreddy Recent Developments

12.17 Tomar Electronics

12.17.1 Tomar Electronics Corporation Information

12.17.2 Tomar Electronics Overview

12.17.3 Tomar Electronics Industrial Warning Lights Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Tomar Electronics Industrial Warning Lights Products and Services

12.17.5 Tomar Electronics Recent Developments

12.18 LED Autolamps

12.18.1 LED Autolamps Corporation Information

12.18.2 LED Autolamps Overview

12.18.3 LED Autolamps Industrial Warning Lights Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 LED Autolamps Industrial Warning Lights Products and Services

12.18.5 LED Autolamps Recent Developments 13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Industrial Warning Lights Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Industrial Warning Lights Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Industrial Warning Lights Production Mode & Process

13.4 Industrial Warning Lights Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Industrial Warning Lights Sales Channels

13.4.2 Industrial Warning Lights Distributors

13.5 Industrial Warning Lights Customers 14 Key Findings 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

