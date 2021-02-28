Global IoT Gateway Devices Market Valued US$ 8303.9 Million $ in 2027 – QYResearch Report

To function effectively, IoT devices require a tool on which all types of data – tracked by smart devices, sensors and related equipments – can be reported via the web. In 2020, the Industrial/Commercial IoT Gateway, which has the largest sales market share among global IoT gateway devices by type, is about 58.71%. In 2020, building automation has the largest market share of global IoT gateway devices by application field, which is about 36.39%. The global IoT Gateway Devices market size is projected to reach US$ 18130 million by 2027, from US$ 8303.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.8% during 2021-2027.
In terms of production side, this report researches the IoT Gateway Devices production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of IoT Gateway Devices by regions (countries) and by Application. The global IoT Gateway Devices market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global IoT Gateway Devices market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Regions and Countries Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global IoT Gateway Devices market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level IoT Gateway Devices markets. It includes sales (consumption) analysis and forecast by each application segment and type segment in terms of volume for the period 2016-2021. For the period 2016-2027, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume sales analysis and region-wise volume analysis of the global IoT Gateway Devices market.
The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects
of the IoT Gateway Devices market in important countries, including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.
Key regions covered in the report are
North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia and India Leading Players The analysts authoring the report have closely analyzed each leading and prominent player of the global IoT Gateway Devices market. The competitive analysis section of the report provides a list of players competing at a global level and segregates them according to the type segment of the global IoT Gateway Devices market they focus on. It also provides production analysis by the manufacturer for the period 2016-2021. In addition, readers of the report are provided with revenue analysis and price analysis by the manufacturer at a global level for the period 2016-2021. Considering the same period, the market entry year of each player included in the report has been provided. This report includes the
following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.
, Cisco, Huawei, Dell, Sierra Wireless, Advantech, HPE, NXP/Freescale, Digi International, Multi-Tech Systems, Eurotech, Samsara, ADLINK Technology, AAEON, Lantronix, NEXCOM International, Axiomtek, Neousys Technology
Market Segment by Type
Consumer IoT Gateway, Industrial/Commercial IoT Gateway Market Segment by Application
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 IoT Gateway Devices Research Scope 1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Consumer IoT Gateway
1.2.3 Industrial/Commercial IoT Gateway
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Consumer Electronics
1.3.3 Healthcare
1.3.4 Automotive & Transportation
1.3.5 Building Automation
1.3.6 Industrial
1.3.7 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global IoT Gateway Devices Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global IoT Gateway Devices Production by Region
2.3.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global IoT Gateway Devices Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.36 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India 2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 IoT Gateway Devices Industry Trends
2.4.2 IoT Gateway Devices Market Drivers
2.4.3 IoT Gateway Devices Market Challenges
2.4.4 IoT Gateway Devices Market Restraints 3 Global IoT Gateway Devices Sales
3.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global IoT Gateway Devices Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top IoT Gateway Devices Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top IoT Gateway Devices Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top IoT Gateway Devices Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top IoT Gateway Devices Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top IoT Gateway Devices Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top IoT Gateway Devices Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top IoT Gateway Devices Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top IoT Gateway Devices Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by IoT Gateway Devices Sales in 2020
4.3 Global IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top IoT Gateway Devices Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top IoT Gateway Devices Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by IoT Gateway Devices Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global IoT Gateway Devices Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global IoT Gateway Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global IoT Gateway Devices Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global IoT Gateway Devices Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global IoT Gateway Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global IoT Gateway Devices Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global IoT Gateway Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global IoT Gateway Devices Price by Type
5.3.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global IoT Gateway Devices Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global IoT Gateway Devices Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global IoT Gateway Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global IoT Gateway Devices Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global IoT Gateway Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global IoT Gateway Devices Price by Application
6.3.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global IoT Gateway Devices Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America
7.1 North America IoT Gateway Devices Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America IoT Gateway Devices Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America IoT Gateway Devices Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America IoT Gateway Devices Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 U.S.
7.4.4 Canada 8 Europe
8.1 Europe IoT Gateway Devices Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe IoT Gateway Devices Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Type (2016-2028)
8.2.2 Europe IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2028)
8.3 Europe IoT Gateway Devices Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Application (2016-2028)
8.3.2 Europe IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2028)
8.4 Europe IoT Gateway Devices Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Country (2016-2028)
8.4.2 Europe IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2028)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific IoT Gateway Devices Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific IoT Gateway Devices Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Type (2016-2029)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2029)
9.3 Asia Pacific IoT Gateway Devices Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Application (2016-2029)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2029)
9.4 Asia Pacific IoT Gateway Devices Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Region (2016-2029)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Region (2016-2029)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia 10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America IoT Gateway Devices Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America IoT Gateway Devices Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Type (2016-20210)
10.2.2 Latin America IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Type (2016-20210)
10.3 Latin America IoT Gateway Devices Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Application (2016-20210)
10.3.2 Latin America IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Application (2016-20210)
10.4 Latin America IoT Gateway Devices Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Country (2016-20210)
10.4.2 Latin America IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Country (2016-20210)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa IoT Gateway Devices Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa IoT Gateway Devices Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Type (2016-20211)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Type (2016-20211)
11.3 Middle East and Africa IoT Gateway Devices Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Application (2016-20211)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Application (2016-20211)
11.4 Middle East and Africa IoT Gateway Devices Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Country (2016-20211)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Country (2016-20211)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles
12.1 Cisco
12.1.1 Cisco Corporation Information
12.1.2 Cisco Overview
12.1.3 Cisco IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Cisco IoT Gateway Devices Products and Services
12.1.5 Cisco IoT Gateway Devices SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Cisco Recent Developments
12.2 Huawei
12.2.1 Huawei Corporation Information
12.2.2 Huawei Overview
12.2.3 Huawei IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Huawei IoT Gateway Devices Products and Services
12.2.5 Huawei IoT Gateway Devices SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Huawei Recent Developments
12.3 Dell
12.3.1 Dell Corporation Information
12.3.2 Dell Overview
12.3.3 Dell IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Dell IoT Gateway Devices Products and Services
12.3.5 Dell IoT Gateway Devices SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Dell Recent Developments
12.4 Sierra Wireless
12.4.1 Sierra Wireless Corporation Information
12.4.2 Sierra Wireless Overview
12.4.3 Sierra Wireless IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Sierra Wireless IoT Gateway Devices Products and Services
12.4.5 Sierra Wireless IoT Gateway Devices SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Sierra Wireless Recent Developments
12.5 Advantech
12.5.1 Advantech Corporation Information
12.5.2 Advantech Overview
12.5.3 Advantech IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Advantech IoT Gateway Devices Products and Services
12.5.5 Advantech IoT Gateway Devices SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Advantech Recent Developments
12.6 HPE
12.6.1 HPE Corporation Information
12.6.2 HPE Overview
12.6.3 HPE IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 HPE IoT Gateway Devices Products and Services
12.6.5 HPE IoT Gateway Devices SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 HPE Recent Developments
12.7 NXP/Freescale
12.7.1 NXP/Freescale Corporation Information
12.7.2 NXP/Freescale Overview
12.7.3 NXP/Freescale IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 NXP/Freescale IoT Gateway Devices Products and Services
12.7.5 NXP/Freescale IoT Gateway Devices SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 NXP/Freescale Recent Developments
12.8 Digi International
12.8.1 Digi International Corporation Information
12.8.2 Digi International Overview
12.8.3 Digi International IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Digi International IoT Gateway Devices Products and Services
12.8.5 Digi International IoT Gateway Devices SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Digi International Recent Developments
12.9 Multi-Tech Systems
12.9.1 Multi-Tech Systems Corporation Information
12.9.2 Multi-Tech Systems Overview
12.9.3 Multi-Tech Systems IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Multi-Tech Systems IoT Gateway Devices Products and Services
12.9.5 Multi-Tech Systems IoT Gateway Devices SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Multi-Tech Systems Recent Developments
12.10 Eurotech
12.10.1 Eurotech Corporation Information
12.10.2 Eurotech Overview
12.10.3 Eurotech IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Eurotech IoT Gateway Devices Products and Services
12.10.5 Eurotech IoT Gateway Devices SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Eurotech Recent Developments
12.11 Samsara
12.11.1 Samsara Corporation Information
12.11.2 Samsara Overview
12.11.3 Samsara IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Samsara IoT Gateway Devices Products and Services
12.11.5 Samsara Recent Developments
12.12 ADLINK Technology
12.12.1 ADLINK Technology Corporation Information
12.12.2 ADLINK Technology Overview
12.12.3 ADLINK Technology IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 ADLINK Technology IoT Gateway Devices Products and Services
12.12.5 ADLINK Technology Recent Developments
12.13 AAEON
12.13.1 AAEON Corporation Information
12.13.2 AAEON Overview
12.13.3 AAEON IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 AAEON IoT Gateway Devices Products and Services
12.13.5 AAEON Recent Developments
12.14 Lantronix
12.14.1 Lantronix Corporation Information
12.14.2 Lantronix Overview
12.14.3 Lantronix IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Lantronix IoT Gateway Devices Products and Services
12.14.5 Lantronix Recent Developments
12.15 NEXCOM International
12.15.1 NEXCOM International Corporation Information
12.15.2 NEXCOM International Overview
12.15.3 NEXCOM International IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 NEXCOM International IoT Gateway Devices Products and Services
12.15.5 NEXCOM International Recent Developments
12.16 Axiomtek
12.16.1 Axiomtek Corporation Information
12.16.2 Axiomtek Overview
12.16.3 Axiomtek IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Axiomtek IoT Gateway Devices Products and Services
12.16.5 Axiomtek Recent Developments
12.17 Neousys Technology
12.17.1 Neousys Technology Corporation Information
12.17.2 Neousys Technology Overview
12.17.3 Neousys Technology IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Neousys Technology IoT Gateway Devices Products and Services
12.17.5 Neousys Technology Recent Developments 13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 IoT Gateway Devices Value Chain Analysis
13.2 IoT Gateway Devices Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 IoT Gateway Devices Production Mode & Process
13.4 IoT Gateway Devices Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 IoT Gateway Devices Sales Channels
13.4.2 IoT Gateway Devices Distributors
13.5 IoT Gateway Devices Customers 14 Key Findings 15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
Why to Buy this Report?
- Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global IoT Gateway Devices market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables
- Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global IoT Gateway Devices market, its segments, and sub-segments
- Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers
- Thorough evaluation of key regional IoT Gateway Devices markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors
- Accurate and comprehensive study of the global IoT Gateway Devices market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment
The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global IoT Gateway Devices market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global IoT Gateway Devices market.
