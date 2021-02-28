Global IoT Gateway Devices Market Valued US$ 8303.9 Million $ in 2027 – QYResearch Report

To function effectively, IoT devices require a tool on which all types of data – tracked by smart devices, sensors and related equipments – can be reported via the web. In 2020, the Industrial/Commercial IoT Gateway, which has the largest sales market share among global IoT gateway devices by type, is about 58.71%. In 2020, building automation has the largest market share of global IoT gateway devices by application field, which is about 36.39%. The global IoT Gateway Devices market size is projected to reach US$ 18130 million by 2027, from US$ 8303.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.8% during 2021-2027.

In terms of production side, this report researches the IoT Gateway Devices production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of IoT Gateway Devices by regions (countries) and by Application. The global IoT Gateway Devices market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global IoT Gateway Devices market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Regions and Countries Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global IoT Gateway Devices market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level IoT Gateway Devices markets. It includes sales (consumption) analysis and forecast by each application segment and type segment in terms of volume for the period 2016-2021. For the period 2016-2027, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume sales analysis and region-wise volume analysis of the global IoT Gateway Devices market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects

of the IoT Gateway Devices market in important countries, including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

Key regions covered in the report are

North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia and India Leading Players The analysts authoring the report have closely analyzed each leading and prominent player of the global IoT Gateway Devices market. The competitive analysis section of the report provides a list of players competing at a global level and segregates them according to the type segment of the global IoT Gateway Devices market they focus on. It also provides production analysis by the manufacturer for the period 2016-2021. In addition, readers of the report are provided with revenue analysis and price analysis by the manufacturer at a global level for the period 2016-2021. Considering the same period, the market entry year of each player included in the report has been provided. This report includes the

following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

, Cisco, Huawei, Dell, Sierra Wireless, Advantech, HPE, NXP/Freescale, Digi International, Multi-Tech Systems, Eurotech, Samsara, ADLINK Technology, AAEON, Lantronix, NEXCOM International, Axiomtek, Neousys Technology

Market Segment by Type

, Consumer IoT Gateway, Industrial/Commercial IoT Gateway Market Segment by Application

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 IoT Gateway Devices Research Scope 1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Consumer IoT Gateway

1.2.3 Industrial/Commercial IoT Gateway

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Consumer Electronics

1.3.3 Healthcare

1.3.4 Automotive & Transportation

1.3.5 Building Automation

1.3.6 Industrial

1.3.7 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global IoT Gateway Devices Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global IoT Gateway Devices Production by Region

2.3.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global IoT Gateway Devices Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India 2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 IoT Gateway Devices Industry Trends

2.4.2 IoT Gateway Devices Market Drivers

2.4.3 IoT Gateway Devices Market Challenges

2.4.4 IoT Gateway Devices Market Restraints 3 Global IoT Gateway Devices Sales

3.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global IoT Gateway Devices Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top IoT Gateway Devices Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top IoT Gateway Devices Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top IoT Gateway Devices Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top IoT Gateway Devices Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top IoT Gateway Devices Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top IoT Gateway Devices Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top IoT Gateway Devices Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top IoT Gateway Devices Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by IoT Gateway Devices Sales in 2020

4.3 Global IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top IoT Gateway Devices Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top IoT Gateway Devices Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by IoT Gateway Devices Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global IoT Gateway Devices Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global IoT Gateway Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global IoT Gateway Devices Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global IoT Gateway Devices Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global IoT Gateway Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global IoT Gateway Devices Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global IoT Gateway Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global IoT Gateway Devices Price by Type

5.3.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global IoT Gateway Devices Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global IoT Gateway Devices Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global IoT Gateway Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global IoT Gateway Devices Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global IoT Gateway Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global IoT Gateway Devices Price by Application

6.3.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global IoT Gateway Devices Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America IoT Gateway Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America IoT Gateway Devices Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America IoT Gateway Devices Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America IoT Gateway Devices Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe IoT Gateway Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe IoT Gateway Devices Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe IoT Gateway Devices Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe IoT Gateway Devices Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific IoT Gateway Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific IoT Gateway Devices Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific IoT Gateway Devices Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific IoT Gateway Devices Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America IoT Gateway Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America IoT Gateway Devices Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America IoT Gateway Devices Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America IoT Gateway Devices Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa IoT Gateway Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa IoT Gateway Devices Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa IoT Gateway Devices Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa IoT Gateway Devices Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Cisco

12.1.1 Cisco Corporation Information

12.1.2 Cisco Overview

12.1.3 Cisco IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Cisco IoT Gateway Devices Products and Services

12.1.5 Cisco IoT Gateway Devices SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Cisco Recent Developments

12.2 Huawei

12.2.1 Huawei Corporation Information

12.2.2 Huawei Overview

12.2.3 Huawei IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Huawei IoT Gateway Devices Products and Services

12.2.5 Huawei IoT Gateway Devices SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Huawei Recent Developments

12.3 Dell

12.3.1 Dell Corporation Information

12.3.2 Dell Overview

12.3.3 Dell IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Dell IoT Gateway Devices Products and Services

12.3.5 Dell IoT Gateway Devices SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Dell Recent Developments

12.4 Sierra Wireless

12.4.1 Sierra Wireless Corporation Information

12.4.2 Sierra Wireless Overview

12.4.3 Sierra Wireless IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Sierra Wireless IoT Gateway Devices Products and Services

12.4.5 Sierra Wireless IoT Gateway Devices SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Sierra Wireless Recent Developments

12.5 Advantech

12.5.1 Advantech Corporation Information

12.5.2 Advantech Overview

12.5.3 Advantech IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Advantech IoT Gateway Devices Products and Services

12.5.5 Advantech IoT Gateway Devices SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Advantech Recent Developments

12.6 HPE

12.6.1 HPE Corporation Information

12.6.2 HPE Overview

12.6.3 HPE IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 HPE IoT Gateway Devices Products and Services

12.6.5 HPE IoT Gateway Devices SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 HPE Recent Developments

12.7 NXP/Freescale

12.7.1 NXP/Freescale Corporation Information

12.7.2 NXP/Freescale Overview

12.7.3 NXP/Freescale IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 NXP/Freescale IoT Gateway Devices Products and Services

12.7.5 NXP/Freescale IoT Gateway Devices SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 NXP/Freescale Recent Developments

12.8 Digi International

12.8.1 Digi International Corporation Information

12.8.2 Digi International Overview

12.8.3 Digi International IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Digi International IoT Gateway Devices Products and Services

12.8.5 Digi International IoT Gateway Devices SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Digi International Recent Developments

12.9 Multi-Tech Systems

12.9.1 Multi-Tech Systems Corporation Information

12.9.2 Multi-Tech Systems Overview

12.9.3 Multi-Tech Systems IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Multi-Tech Systems IoT Gateway Devices Products and Services

12.9.5 Multi-Tech Systems IoT Gateway Devices SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Multi-Tech Systems Recent Developments

12.10 Eurotech

12.10.1 Eurotech Corporation Information

12.10.2 Eurotech Overview

12.10.3 Eurotech IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Eurotech IoT Gateway Devices Products and Services

12.10.5 Eurotech IoT Gateway Devices SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Eurotech Recent Developments

12.11 Samsara

12.11.1 Samsara Corporation Information

12.11.2 Samsara Overview

12.11.3 Samsara IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Samsara IoT Gateway Devices Products and Services

12.11.5 Samsara Recent Developments

12.12 ADLINK Technology

12.12.1 ADLINK Technology Corporation Information

12.12.2 ADLINK Technology Overview

12.12.3 ADLINK Technology IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 ADLINK Technology IoT Gateway Devices Products and Services

12.12.5 ADLINK Technology Recent Developments

12.13 AAEON

12.13.1 AAEON Corporation Information

12.13.2 AAEON Overview

12.13.3 AAEON IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 AAEON IoT Gateway Devices Products and Services

12.13.5 AAEON Recent Developments

12.14 Lantronix

12.14.1 Lantronix Corporation Information

12.14.2 Lantronix Overview

12.14.3 Lantronix IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Lantronix IoT Gateway Devices Products and Services

12.14.5 Lantronix Recent Developments

12.15 NEXCOM International

12.15.1 NEXCOM International Corporation Information

12.15.2 NEXCOM International Overview

12.15.3 NEXCOM International IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 NEXCOM International IoT Gateway Devices Products and Services

12.15.5 NEXCOM International Recent Developments

12.16 Axiomtek

12.16.1 Axiomtek Corporation Information

12.16.2 Axiomtek Overview

12.16.3 Axiomtek IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Axiomtek IoT Gateway Devices Products and Services

12.16.5 Axiomtek Recent Developments

12.17 Neousys Technology

12.17.1 Neousys Technology Corporation Information

12.17.2 Neousys Technology Overview

12.17.3 Neousys Technology IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Neousys Technology IoT Gateway Devices Products and Services

12.17.5 Neousys Technology Recent Developments 13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 IoT Gateway Devices Value Chain Analysis

13.2 IoT Gateway Devices Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 IoT Gateway Devices Production Mode & Process

13.4 IoT Gateway Devices Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 IoT Gateway Devices Sales Channels

13.4.2 IoT Gateway Devices Distributors

13.5 IoT Gateway Devices Customers 14 Key Findings 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

