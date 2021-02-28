Global Iron Flow Battery Market Will Witness Growth with CAGR of 20.9% – QYResearch Report

A flow battery, or redox flow battery (after reduction–oxidation), is a type of electrochemical cell where chemical energy is provided by two chemical components dissolved in liquids contained within the system and separated by a membrane. Ion exchange (accompanied by flow of electric current) occurs through the membrane while both liquids circulate in their own respective space. Cell voltage is chemically determined by the Nernst equation and ranges, in practical applications, from 1.0 to 2.2 volts. Iron Flow Battery is a type of flow battery, its anode is made of iron matericals, cathode is made of ferro-ferricyanide aqueous couple or ferric chloride solution etc. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share about 50% in 2019. Following North America, Asia-Pacific is the second largest consumption place with the more than 20% consumption market share. ESS Inc and Electric Fuel Energy (EFE) are industry leaders. The classification of Iron Flow Battery includes All Iron-based Flow Battery and Iron Hybrid Flow Battery. The proportion of All Iron-based Flow Battery in 2019 is about 85%. Iron Flow Battery is widely used for Utility Facilities, Renewable Energy Storage and Others. The most proportion of Iron Flow Battery is used for Utility Facilities, and the proportion in 2019 is over 1/2 market shares. The global Iron Flow Battery market size is projected to reach US$ 101.6 million by 2027, from US$ 27 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 20.9% during 2021-2027.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Iron Flow Battery production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Iron Flow Battery by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Iron Flow Battery market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Iron Flow Battery market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Regions and Countries Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Iron Flow Battery market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Iron Flow Battery markets. It includes sales (consumption) analysis and forecast by each application segment and type segment in terms of volume for the period 2016-2021. For the period 2016-2027, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume sales analysis and region-wise volume analysis of the global Iron Flow Battery market.

of the Iron Flow Battery market in important countries, including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia and India Leading Players The analysts authoring the report have closely analyzed each leading and prominent player of the global Iron Flow Battery market. The competitive analysis section of the report provides a list of players competing at a global level and segregates them according to the type segment of the global Iron Flow Battery market they focus on. It also provides production analysis by the manufacturer for the period 2016-2021. In addition, readers of the report are provided with revenue analysis and price analysis by the manufacturer at a global level for the period 2016-2021. Considering the same period, the market entry year of each player included in the report has been provided. This report includes the

