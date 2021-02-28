Global Isolating Switch Market Valued US$ 2307.7 Million $ with CAGR of 4 % – QYResearch Report

Isolation switch is a kind of equipment that isolates the power-off part from the live part and creates an obvious disconnection point to isolate faulty equipment or perform power-off maintenance. In the global isolating switch market, Europe is the main producing area, with a share of about 55%, followed by the United States, with about 19%. The main manufacturers are Schneider, ABB, Siemens and GE. Schneider has the highest market share, about 9%. The global Isolating Switch market size is projected to reach US$ 3033.3 million by 2027, from US$ 2307.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2027.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Isolating Switch production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Isolating Switch by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Isolating Switch market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Isolating Switch market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Regions and Countries Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Isolating Switch market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Isolating Switch markets. It includes sales (consumption) analysis and forecast by each application segment and type segment in terms of volume for the period 2016-2021. For the period 2016-2027, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume sales analysis and region-wise volume analysis of the global Isolating Switch market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects

of the Isolating Switch market in important countries, including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

Key regions covered in the report are

North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia and India Leading Players The analysts authoring the report have closely analyzed each leading and prominent player of the global Isolating Switch market. The competitive analysis section of the report provides a list of players competing at a global level and segregates them according to the type segment of the global Isolating Switch market they focus on. It also provides production analysis by the manufacturer for the period 2016-2021. In addition, readers of the report are provided with revenue analysis and price analysis by the manufacturer at a global level for the period 2016-2021. Considering the same period, the market entry year of each player included in the report has been provided. This report includes the

following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

, Schneider Electric, ABB, Siemens, GE, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Eaton, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Legrand, Hager, Hubbell, Zhejiang CHINT Electrics Co., Ltd., Delixi, Shenglong Electric Group, Chinafato, Shanghai Liangxin Electrical Co., Ltd., SHANGHAI HUAKUN ELECTRICAL CO., LTD., Shanghai Xinchi Electric Co., Ltd., Chang Song Electric Co., Ltd.

Market Segment by Type

, Less than 100A, 100 to 500A, 501 to 1000A, Above 1000A Market Segment by Application

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Isolating Switch Research Scope 1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Isolating Switch Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Less than 100A

1.2.3 100 to 500A

1.2.4 501 to 1000A

1.2.5 Above 1000A

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Isolating Switch Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Industrial 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Isolating Switch Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Isolating Switch Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Isolating Switch Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Isolating Switch Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Isolating Switch Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India 2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Isolating Switch Industry Trends

2.4.2 Isolating Switch Market Drivers

2.4.3 Isolating Switch Market Challenges

2.4.4 Isolating Switch Market Restraints 3 Global Isolating Switch Sales

3.1 Global Isolating Switch Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Isolating Switch Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Isolating Switch Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Isolating Switch Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Isolating Switch Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Isolating Switch Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Isolating Switch Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Isolating Switch Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Isolating Switch Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Isolating Switch Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Isolating Switch Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Isolating Switch Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Isolating Switch Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Isolating Switch Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Isolating Switch Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Isolating Switch Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Isolating Switch Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Isolating Switch Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Isolating Switch Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Isolating Switch Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Isolating Switch Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Isolating Switch Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Isolating Switch Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Isolating Switch Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Isolating Switch Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Isolating Switch Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Isolating Switch Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Isolating Switch Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Isolating Switch Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Isolating Switch Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Isolating Switch Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Isolating Switch Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Isolating Switch Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Isolating Switch Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Isolating Switch Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Isolating Switch Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Isolating Switch Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Isolating Switch Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Isolating Switch Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Isolating Switch Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Isolating Switch Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Isolating Switch Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Isolating Switch Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Isolating Switch Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Isolating Switch Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Isolating Switch Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Isolating Switch Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Isolating Switch Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Isolating Switch Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Isolating Switch Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Isolating Switch Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Isolating Switch Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Isolating Switch Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Isolating Switch Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Isolating Switch Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Isolating Switch Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Isolating Switch Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Isolating Switch Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Isolating Switch Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Isolating Switch Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Isolating Switch Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Isolating Switch Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Isolating Switch Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Isolating Switch Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Isolating Switch Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Isolating Switch Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Isolating Switch Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Isolating Switch Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Isolating Switch Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Isolating Switch Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Isolating Switch Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Isolating Switch Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Isolating Switch Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Isolating Switch Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Isolating Switch Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Isolating Switch Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Isolating Switch Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Isolating Switch Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Isolating Switch Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Isolating Switch Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Isolating Switch Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Isolating Switch Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Isolating Switch Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Isolating Switch Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Isolating Switch Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Isolating Switch Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Isolating Switch Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Isolating Switch Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Isolating Switch Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Isolating Switch Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Isolating Switch Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Isolating Switch Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Isolating Switch Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Isolating Switch Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Isolating Switch Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Isolating Switch Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Isolating Switch Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Isolating Switch Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Isolating Switch Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Isolating Switch Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Isolating Switch Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Isolating Switch Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Isolating Switch Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Schneider Electric

12.1.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information

12.1.2 Schneider Electric Overview

12.1.3 Schneider Electric Isolating Switch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Schneider Electric Isolating Switch Products and Services

12.1.5 Schneider Electric Isolating Switch SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Schneider Electric Recent Developments

12.2 ABB

12.2.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.2.2 ABB Overview

12.2.3 ABB Isolating Switch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 ABB Isolating Switch Products and Services

12.2.5 ABB Isolating Switch SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 ABB Recent Developments

12.3 Siemens

12.3.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.3.2 Siemens Overview

12.3.3 Siemens Isolating Switch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Siemens Isolating Switch Products and Services

12.3.5 Siemens Isolating Switch SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Siemens Recent Developments

12.4 GE

12.4.1 GE Corporation Information

12.4.2 GE Overview

12.4.3 GE Isolating Switch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 GE Isolating Switch Products and Services

12.4.5 GE Isolating Switch SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 GE Recent Developments

12.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

12.5.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Corporation Information

12.5.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Overview

12.5.3 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Isolating Switch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Isolating Switch Products and Services

12.5.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Isolating Switch SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Recent Developments

12.6 Eaton

12.6.1 Eaton Corporation Information

12.6.2 Eaton Overview

12.6.3 Eaton Isolating Switch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Eaton Isolating Switch Products and Services

12.6.5 Eaton Isolating Switch SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Eaton Recent Developments

12.7 Rockwell Automation, Inc.

12.7.1 Rockwell Automation, Inc. Corporation Information

12.7.2 Rockwell Automation, Inc. Overview

12.7.3 Rockwell Automation, Inc. Isolating Switch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Rockwell Automation, Inc. Isolating Switch Products and Services

12.7.5 Rockwell Automation, Inc. Isolating Switch SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Rockwell Automation, Inc. Recent Developments

12.8 Legrand

12.8.1 Legrand Corporation Information

12.8.2 Legrand Overview

12.8.3 Legrand Isolating Switch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Legrand Isolating Switch Products and Services

12.8.5 Legrand Isolating Switch SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Legrand Recent Developments

12.9 Hager

12.9.1 Hager Corporation Information

12.9.2 Hager Overview

12.9.3 Hager Isolating Switch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Hager Isolating Switch Products and Services

12.9.5 Hager Isolating Switch SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Hager Recent Developments

12.10 Hubbell

12.10.1 Hubbell Corporation Information

12.10.2 Hubbell Overview

12.10.3 Hubbell Isolating Switch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Hubbell Isolating Switch Products and Services

12.10.5 Hubbell Isolating Switch SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Hubbell Recent Developments

12.11 Zhejiang CHINT Electrics Co., Ltd.

12.11.1 Zhejiang CHINT Electrics Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.11.2 Zhejiang CHINT Electrics Co., Ltd. Overview

12.11.3 Zhejiang CHINT Electrics Co., Ltd. Isolating Switch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Zhejiang CHINT Electrics Co., Ltd. Isolating Switch Products and Services

12.11.5 Zhejiang CHINT Electrics Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

12.12 Delixi

12.12.1 Delixi Corporation Information

12.12.2 Delixi Overview

12.12.3 Delixi Isolating Switch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Delixi Isolating Switch Products and Services

12.12.5 Delixi Recent Developments

12.13 Shenglong Electric Group

12.13.1 Shenglong Electric Group Corporation Information

12.13.2 Shenglong Electric Group Overview

12.13.3 Shenglong Electric Group Isolating Switch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Shenglong Electric Group Isolating Switch Products and Services

12.13.5 Shenglong Electric Group Recent Developments

12.14 Chinafato

12.14.1 Chinafato Corporation Information

12.14.2 Chinafato Overview

12.14.3 Chinafato Isolating Switch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Chinafato Isolating Switch Products and Services

12.14.5 Chinafato Recent Developments

12.15 Shanghai Liangxin Electrical Co., Ltd.

12.15.1 Shanghai Liangxin Electrical Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.15.2 Shanghai Liangxin Electrical Co., Ltd. Overview

12.15.3 Shanghai Liangxin Electrical Co., Ltd. Isolating Switch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Shanghai Liangxin Electrical Co., Ltd. Isolating Switch Products and Services

12.15.5 Shanghai Liangxin Electrical Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

12.16 SHANGHAI HUAKUN ELECTRICAL CO., LTD.

12.16.1 SHANGHAI HUAKUN ELECTRICAL CO., LTD. Corporation Information

12.16.2 SHANGHAI HUAKUN ELECTRICAL CO., LTD. Overview

12.16.3 SHANGHAI HUAKUN ELECTRICAL CO., LTD. Isolating Switch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 SHANGHAI HUAKUN ELECTRICAL CO., LTD. Isolating Switch Products and Services

12.16.5 SHANGHAI HUAKUN ELECTRICAL CO., LTD. Recent Developments

12.17 Shanghai Xinchi Electric Co., Ltd.

12.17.1 Shanghai Xinchi Electric Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.17.2 Shanghai Xinchi Electric Co., Ltd. Overview

12.17.3 Shanghai Xinchi Electric Co., Ltd. Isolating Switch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Shanghai Xinchi Electric Co., Ltd. Isolating Switch Products and Services

12.17.5 Shanghai Xinchi Electric Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

12.18 Chang Song Electric Co., Ltd.

12.18.1 Chang Song Electric Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.18.2 Chang Song Electric Co., Ltd. Overview

12.18.3 Chang Song Electric Co., Ltd. Isolating Switch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Chang Song Electric Co., Ltd. Isolating Switch Products and Services

12.18.5 Chang Song Electric Co., Ltd. Recent Developments 13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Isolating Switch Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Isolating Switch Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Isolating Switch Production Mode & Process

13.4 Isolating Switch Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Isolating Switch Sales Channels

13.4.2 Isolating Switch Distributors

13.5 Isolating Switch Customers 14 Key Findings 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Isolating Switch market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Isolating Switch market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Isolating Switch markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Isolating Switch market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Isolating Switch market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Isolating Switch market.

