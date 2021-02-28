Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Will be US$ 3361.4 Million in 2027 with CAGR 10.1 % – QYResearch Report

This report studies the Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor material. Precursor materials are intermediate products with highly uniform distribution of various elements prepared by solution process can be converted into finished products by chemical reaction and play a decisive role in the performance index of finished products. The cathode material is the key material for lithium ion batteries, and the precursor is an important raw material for the production of lithium ion cathode materials. used for energy storage devices of various new energy vehicles, 3C Electronics, digital cameras, drones, robots, solar energy, wind energy, etc., as well as communication equipment and backup power of such base stations. Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor are mainly classified into the following types: NMC and NMA type, and NMC type is the most widely used type which takes up about 84% of the total sales in 2019. Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor have wide range of applications, such as New Energy Vehicles and 3C Electronics. New Energy Vehicles was the most widely used area which took up about 66% of the global total in 2019. The global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor market size is projected to reach US$ 6574.3 million by 2027, from US$ 3361.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.1% during 2021-2027.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Regions and Countries Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor markets. It includes sales (consumption) analysis and forecast by each application segment and type segment in terms of volume for the period 2016-2021. For the period 2016-2027, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume sales analysis and region-wise volume analysis of the global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects

of the Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor market in important countries, including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

Key regions covered in the report are

North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia and India Leading Players The analysts authoring the report have closely analyzed each leading and prominent player of the global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor market. The competitive analysis section of the report provides a list of players competing at a global level and segregates them according to the type segment of the global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor market they focus on. It also provides production analysis by the manufacturer for the period 2016-2021. In addition, readers of the report are provided with revenue analysis and price analysis by the manufacturer at a global level for the period 2016-2021. Considering the same period, the market entry year of each player included in the report has been provided. This report includes the

This report includes the following manufacturers:

GEM Co., Ltd, Umicore, CNGR Corporation, Brunp Recycling, Tanaka Chemical Corporation, Kelong New Energy, Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt, Fangyuan, Greatpower Technology, Ronbay Technology, Hunan Changyuan Lico, GanfengLithium, Jiana Energy, Jinchuan Group, Zhejiang Power

Market Segment by Type

Market Segment by Application: New Energy Vehicles, 3C Electronics, Others

