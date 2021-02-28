Global Lithium Ion Battery Market Valued US$ 48320 Million $ in 2027 – QYResearch Report

A lithium-ion battery or Li-Ion battery is a type of rechargeable battery. Today lithium-ion batteries are commonly used for portable electronics and electric vehicles and are growing in popularity for military and aerospace End Users. In terms of region, the largest segment of Lithium ion Battery Market would be Asia Pacific, with a market share of over 75% in 2019. The follower is Europe accounted for nearly 13% of global market. For type of Lithium ion Battery Market, Cobalt Oxide is the largest segment with a market share of nearly 33% in 2019. Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide accounted for about 25% of global market. The global Lithium Ion Battery market size is projected to reach US$ 126790 million by 2027, from US$ 48320 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 14.8% during 2021-2027.
In terms of production side, this report researches the Lithium Ion Battery production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Lithium Ion Battery by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Lithium Ion Battery market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Lithium Ion Battery market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Regions and Countries Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Lithium Ion Battery market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Lithium Ion Battery markets. It includes sales (consumption) analysis and forecast by each application segment and type segment in terms of volume for the period 2016-2021. For the period 2016-2027, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume sales analysis and region-wise volume analysis of the global Lithium Ion Battery market.
The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects
of the Lithium Ion Battery market in important countries, including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.
Key regions covered in the report are
North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia and India Leading Players The analysts authoring the report have closely analyzed each leading and prominent player of the global Lithium Ion Battery market. The competitive analysis section of the report provides a list of players competing at a global level and segregates them according to the type segment of the global Lithium Ion Battery market they focus on. It also provides production analysis by the manufacturer for the period 2016-2021. In addition, readers of the report are provided with revenue analysis and price analysis by the manufacturer at a global level for the period 2016-2021. Considering the same period, the market entry year of each player included in the report has been provided. This report includes the
following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.
, Panasonic, Samsung SDI, LG Chem, CATL, ATL, Murata, BYD, Tianjin Lishen Battery, BAK Power, Toshiba, AESC, Saft
Market Segment by Type
, Cobalt Oxide, Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide, Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide, Manganese Oxide, Iron Phosphate, Others Market Segment by Application
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Lithium Ion Battery Research Scope 1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Cobalt Oxide
1.2.3 Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide
1.2.4 Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide
1.2.5 Manganese Oxide
1.2.6 Iron Phosphate
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Power & Utilities
1.3.3 EV Automotive
1.3.4 Industrial
1.3.5 Commercial & Residential
1.3.6 Consumer Electronics
1.3.7 Medical
1.3.8 eVTOL
1.3.9 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Lithium Ion Battery Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Lithium Ion Battery Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Lithium Ion Battery Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.36 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India 2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 Lithium Ion Battery Industry Trends
2.4.2 Lithium Ion Battery Market Drivers
2.4.3 Lithium Ion Battery Market Challenges
2.4.4 Lithium Ion Battery Market Restraints 3 Global Lithium Ion Battery Sales
3.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Lithium Ion Battery Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Lithium Ion Battery Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Lithium Ion Battery Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Lithium Ion Battery Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Lithium Ion Battery Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Lithium Ion Battery Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Lithium Ion Battery Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Lithium Ion Battery Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Lithium Ion Battery Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Lithium Ion Battery Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Lithium Ion Battery Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Lithium Ion Battery Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Lithium Ion Battery Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Lithium Ion Battery Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Lithium Ion Battery Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Lithium Ion Battery Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Lithium Ion Battery Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Lithium Ion Battery Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Lithium Ion Battery Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Lithium Ion Battery Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Lithium Ion Battery Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Lithium Ion Battery Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Lithium Ion Battery Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Lithium Ion Battery Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Lithium Ion Battery Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Lithium Ion Battery Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Lithium Ion Battery Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Lithium Ion Battery Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America
7.1 North America Lithium Ion Battery Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America Lithium Ion Battery Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Lithium Ion Battery Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America Lithium Ion Battery Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 U.S.
7.4.4 Canada 8 Europe
8.1 Europe Lithium Ion Battery Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe Lithium Ion Battery Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Type (2016-2028)
8.2.2 Europe Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Type (2016-2028)
8.3 Europe Lithium Ion Battery Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Application (2016-2028)
8.3.2 Europe Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Application (2016-2028)
8.4 Europe Lithium Ion Battery Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Country (2016-2028)
8.4.2 Europe Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Country (2016-2028)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Lithium Ion Battery Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific Lithium Ion Battery Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Type (2016-2029)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Type (2016-2029)
9.3 Asia Pacific Lithium Ion Battery Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Application (2016-2029)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Application (2016-2029)
9.4 Asia Pacific Lithium Ion Battery Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Region (2016-2029)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Region (2016-2029)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
9.4.12 Philippines 10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Lithium Ion Battery Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America Lithium Ion Battery Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Type (2016-20210)
10.2.2 Latin America Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Type (2016-20210)
10.3 Latin America Lithium Ion Battery Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Application (2016-20210)
10.3.2 Latin America Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Application (2016-20210)
10.4 Latin America Lithium Ion Battery Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Country (2016-20210)
10.4.2 Latin America Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Country (2016-20210)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Lithium Ion Battery Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Lithium Ion Battery Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Type (2016-20211)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Type (2016-20211)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Lithium Ion Battery Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Application (2016-20211)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Application (2016-20211)
11.4 Middle East and Africa Lithium Ion Battery Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Country (2016-20211)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Country (2016-20211)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles
12.1 Panasonic
12.1.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
12.1.2 Panasonic Overview
12.1.3 Panasonic Lithium Ion Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Panasonic Lithium Ion Battery Products and Services
12.1.5 Panasonic Lithium Ion Battery SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Panasonic Recent Developments
12.2 Samsung SDI
12.2.1 Samsung SDI Corporation Information
12.2.2 Samsung SDI Overview
12.2.3 Samsung SDI Lithium Ion Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Samsung SDI Lithium Ion Battery Products and Services
12.2.5 Samsung SDI Lithium Ion Battery SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Samsung SDI Recent Developments
12.3 LG Chem
12.3.1 LG Chem Corporation Information
12.3.2 LG Chem Overview
12.3.3 LG Chem Lithium Ion Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 LG Chem Lithium Ion Battery Products and Services
12.3.5 LG Chem Lithium Ion Battery SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 LG Chem Recent Developments
12.4 CATL
12.4.1 CATL Corporation Information
12.4.2 CATL Overview
12.4.3 CATL Lithium Ion Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 CATL Lithium Ion Battery Products and Services
12.4.5 CATL Lithium Ion Battery SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 CATL Recent Developments
12.5 ATL
12.5.1 ATL Corporation Information
12.5.2 ATL Overview
12.5.3 ATL Lithium Ion Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 ATL Lithium Ion Battery Products and Services
12.5.5 ATL Lithium Ion Battery SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 ATL Recent Developments
12.6 Murata
12.6.1 Murata Corporation Information
12.6.2 Murata Overview
12.6.3 Murata Lithium Ion Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Murata Lithium Ion Battery Products and Services
12.6.5 Murata Lithium Ion Battery SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Murata Recent Developments
12.7 BYD
12.7.1 BYD Corporation Information
12.7.2 BYD Overview
12.7.3 BYD Lithium Ion Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 BYD Lithium Ion Battery Products and Services
12.7.5 BYD Lithium Ion Battery SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 BYD Recent Developments
12.8 Tianjin Lishen Battery
12.8.1 Tianjin Lishen Battery Corporation Information
12.8.2 Tianjin Lishen Battery Overview
12.8.3 Tianjin Lishen Battery Lithium Ion Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Tianjin Lishen Battery Lithium Ion Battery Products and Services
12.8.5 Tianjin Lishen Battery Lithium Ion Battery SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Tianjin Lishen Battery Recent Developments
12.9 BAK Power
12.9.1 BAK Power Corporation Information
12.9.2 BAK Power Overview
12.9.3 BAK Power Lithium Ion Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 BAK Power Lithium Ion Battery Products and Services
12.9.5 BAK Power Lithium Ion Battery SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 BAK Power Recent Developments
12.10 Toshiba
12.10.1 Toshiba Corporation Information
12.10.2 Toshiba Overview
12.10.3 Toshiba Lithium Ion Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Toshiba Lithium Ion Battery Products and Services
12.10.5 Toshiba Lithium Ion Battery SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Toshiba Recent Developments
12.11 AESC
12.11.1 AESC Corporation Information
12.11.2 AESC Overview
12.11.3 AESC Lithium Ion Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 AESC Lithium Ion Battery Products and Services
12.11.5 AESC Recent Developments
12.12 Saft
12.12.1 Saft Corporation Information
12.12.2 Saft Overview
12.12.3 Saft Lithium Ion Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Saft Lithium Ion Battery Products and Services
12.12.5 Saft Recent Developments 13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Lithium Ion Battery Value Chain Analysis
13.2 Lithium Ion Battery Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Lithium Ion Battery Production Mode & Process
13.4 Lithium Ion Battery Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Lithium Ion Battery Sales Channels
13.4.2 Lithium Ion Battery Distributors
13.5 Lithium Ion Battery Customers 14 Key Findings 15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
