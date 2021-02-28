Global Medical Battery Market Estimated to be US$ 2040.8 Million $ in 2027 – QYResearch Report

Medical battery can offer a range of battery solutions to suit every clinical requirement. And they are usually portable and have large power storages. In 2019, North America is the largest medical battery market, accounting for 36%, the Asia-Pacific region ranks second, accounting for 32%, and Europe accounting for about 26%. The market for Medical Battery is fragmented with players such as GE Healthcare, Siemens, Integer Holding, Saft Groupe, Boston Scientific, EaglePicher Technology, Philips, Draeger, BD, Medtronic, Stryker, EnerSys, Ultralife Corp and so on. Top 5 players account for 41% revenue market share in 2019. The global Medical Battery market size is projected to reach US$ 2908.5 million by 2027, from US$ 2040.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2027.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Medical Battery production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Medical Battery by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Medical Battery market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Medical Battery market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Regions and Countries Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Medical Battery market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Medical Battery markets. It includes sales (consumption) analysis and forecast by each application segment and type segment in terms of volume for the period 2016-2021. For the period 2016-2027, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume sales analysis and region-wise volume analysis of the global Medical Battery market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects

of the Medical Battery market in important countries, including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

Key regions covered in the report are

North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia and India Leading Players The analysts authoring the report have closely analyzed each leading and prominent player of the global Medical Battery market. The competitive analysis section of the report provides a list of players competing at a global level and segregates them according to the type segment of the global Medical Battery market they focus on. It also provides production analysis by the manufacturer for the period 2016-2021. In addition, readers of the report are provided with revenue analysis and price analysis by the manufacturer at a global level for the period 2016-2021. Considering the same period, the market entry year of each player included in the report has been provided. This report includes the

following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

, GE Healthcare, Siemens, Integer Holding, Saft Groupe, Boston Scientific, EaglePicher Technology, Philips, Draeger, BD, Medtronic, Stryker, EnerSys, Ultralife Corp, Defibtech, Shenzhen Zhongli Energy Technology, Mindray, Laerdal Medical

Market Segment by Type

, Lithium and Lithium-ion, Lead Acid, NiMH, Others Market Segment by Application

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Medical Battery Research Scope 1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Medical Battery Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Lithium and Lithium-ion

1.2.3 Lead Acid

1.2.4 NiMH

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Medical Battery Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Life Support Equipment

1.3.3 Medical Imaging Equipment

1.3.4 Patient Monitoring Devices

1.3.5 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Medical Battery Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Medical Battery Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Medical Battery Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Medical Battery Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Medical Battery Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India 2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Medical Battery Industry Trends

2.4.2 Medical Battery Market Drivers

2.4.3 Medical Battery Market Challenges

2.4.4 Medical Battery Market Restraints 3 Global Medical Battery Sales

3.1 Global Medical Battery Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Medical Battery Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Medical Battery Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Medical Battery Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Medical Battery Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Medical Battery Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Medical Battery Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Medical Battery Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Medical Battery Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Medical Battery Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Medical Battery Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Medical Battery Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Medical Battery Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Medical Battery Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Medical Battery Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Medical Battery Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Medical Battery Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Medical Battery Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Medical Battery Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Medical Battery Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Medical Battery Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Medical Battery Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Medical Battery Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Medical Battery Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Medical Battery Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Medical Battery Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Medical Battery Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Medical Battery Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Medical Battery Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Medical Battery Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Medical Battery Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Medical Battery Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Medical Battery Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Medical Battery Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Medical Battery Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Medical Battery Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Medical Battery Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Medical Battery Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Medical Battery Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Medical Battery Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Medical Battery Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Medical Battery Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Medical Battery Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Medical Battery Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Medical Battery Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Medical Battery Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Medical Battery Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Medical Battery Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Medical Battery Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Medical Battery Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Medical Battery Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Medical Battery Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Medical Battery Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Medical Battery Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Medical Battery Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Medical Battery Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Medical Battery Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Medical Battery Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Medical Battery Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Medical Battery Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Medical Battery Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Medical Battery Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Medical Battery Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Medical Battery Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Medical Battery Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Medical Battery Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Medical Battery Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Medical Battery Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Medical Battery Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Medical Battery Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Medical Battery Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Medical Battery Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Medical Battery Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Medical Battery Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Medical Battery Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Medical Battery Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Medical Battery Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Medical Battery Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Medical Battery Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Medical Battery Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Medical Battery Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Medical Battery Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Medical Battery Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Medical Battery Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Medical Battery Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Medical Battery Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Medical Battery Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Medical Battery Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Medical Battery Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Medical Battery Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Medical Battery Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Battery Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Battery Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Battery Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Battery Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Battery Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Battery Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Medical Battery Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Battery Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Battery Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Medical Battery Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Battery Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Battery Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 GE Healthcare

12.1.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information

12.1.2 GE Healthcare Overview

12.1.3 GE Healthcare Medical Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 GE Healthcare Medical Battery Products and Services

12.1.5 GE Healthcare Medical Battery SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 GE Healthcare Recent Developments

12.2 Siemens

12.2.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.2.2 Siemens Overview

12.2.3 Siemens Medical Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Siemens Medical Battery Products and Services

12.2.5 Siemens Medical Battery SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Siemens Recent Developments

12.3 Integer Holding

12.3.1 Integer Holding Corporation Information

12.3.2 Integer Holding Overview

12.3.3 Integer Holding Medical Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Integer Holding Medical Battery Products and Services

12.3.5 Integer Holding Medical Battery SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Integer Holding Recent Developments

12.4 Saft Groupe

12.4.1 Saft Groupe Corporation Information

12.4.2 Saft Groupe Overview

12.4.3 Saft Groupe Medical Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Saft Groupe Medical Battery Products and Services

12.4.5 Saft Groupe Medical Battery SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Saft Groupe Recent Developments

12.5 Boston Scientific

12.5.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Information

12.5.2 Boston Scientific Overview

12.5.3 Boston Scientific Medical Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Boston Scientific Medical Battery Products and Services

12.5.5 Boston Scientific Medical Battery SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Boston Scientific Recent Developments

12.6 EaglePicher Technology

12.6.1 EaglePicher Technology Corporation Information

12.6.2 EaglePicher Technology Overview

12.6.3 EaglePicher Technology Medical Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 EaglePicher Technology Medical Battery Products and Services

12.6.5 EaglePicher Technology Medical Battery SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 EaglePicher Technology Recent Developments

12.7 Philips

12.7.1 Philips Corporation Information

12.7.2 Philips Overview

12.7.3 Philips Medical Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Philips Medical Battery Products and Services

12.7.5 Philips Medical Battery SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Philips Recent Developments

12.8 Draeger

12.8.1 Draeger Corporation Information

12.8.2 Draeger Overview

12.8.3 Draeger Medical Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Draeger Medical Battery Products and Services

12.8.5 Draeger Medical Battery SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Draeger Recent Developments

12.9 BD

12.9.1 BD Corporation Information

12.9.2 BD Overview

12.9.3 BD Medical Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 BD Medical Battery Products and Services

12.9.5 BD Medical Battery SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 BD Recent Developments

12.10 Medtronic

12.10.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

12.10.2 Medtronic Overview

12.10.3 Medtronic Medical Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Medtronic Medical Battery Products and Services

12.10.5 Medtronic Medical Battery SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Medtronic Recent Developments

12.11 Stryker

12.11.1 Stryker Corporation Information

12.11.2 Stryker Overview

12.11.3 Stryker Medical Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Stryker Medical Battery Products and Services

12.11.5 Stryker Recent Developments

12.12 EnerSys

12.12.1 EnerSys Corporation Information

12.12.2 EnerSys Overview

12.12.3 EnerSys Medical Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 EnerSys Medical Battery Products and Services

12.12.5 EnerSys Recent Developments

12.13 Ultralife Corp

12.13.1 Ultralife Corp Corporation Information

12.13.2 Ultralife Corp Overview

12.13.3 Ultralife Corp Medical Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Ultralife Corp Medical Battery Products and Services

12.13.5 Ultralife Corp Recent Developments

12.14 Defibtech

12.14.1 Defibtech Corporation Information

12.14.2 Defibtech Overview

12.14.3 Defibtech Medical Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Defibtech Medical Battery Products and Services

12.14.5 Defibtech Recent Developments

12.15 Shenzhen Zhongli Energy Technology

12.15.1 Shenzhen Zhongli Energy Technology Corporation Information

12.15.2 Shenzhen Zhongli Energy Technology Overview

12.15.3 Shenzhen Zhongli Energy Technology Medical Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Shenzhen Zhongli Energy Technology Medical Battery Products and Services

12.15.5 Shenzhen Zhongli Energy Technology Recent Developments

12.16 Mindray

12.16.1 Mindray Corporation Information

12.16.2 Mindray Overview

12.16.3 Mindray Medical Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Mindray Medical Battery Products and Services

12.16.5 Mindray Recent Developments

12.17 Laerdal Medical

12.17.1 Laerdal Medical Corporation Information

12.17.2 Laerdal Medical Overview

12.17.3 Laerdal Medical Medical Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Laerdal Medical Medical Battery Products and Services

12.17.5 Laerdal Medical Recent Developments 13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Medical Battery Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Medical Battery Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Medical Battery Production Mode & Process

13.4 Medical Battery Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Medical Battery Sales Channels

13.4.2 Medical Battery Distributors

13.5 Medical Battery Customers 14 Key Findings 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

