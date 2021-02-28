Global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Market Projected to be Million US$ 3503 $ in 2027 – QYResearch Report

In an electrical power distribution system, a ring main unit (RMU) is a factory assembled, metal enclosed set of switchgear used at the load connection points of a ring-type distribution network. It includes in one unit two switches that can connect the load to either or both main conductors, and a fusible switch or circuit breaker and switch that feed a distribution transformer. The metal enclosed unit connects to the transformer either through a bus throat of standardized dimensions, or else through cables and is usually installed outdoors. Ring main cables enter and leave the cabinet. This type of switchgear is used for medium-voltage power distribution. The ring main unit was introduced in the United Kingdom and is now widely used in other countries. In North American distribution practice, often the equivalent of a ring main unit is built into a pad-mounted transformer which integrates switches and transformer into a single cabinet. ABB is the leading manufacturer in the global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units market with the market share of 11.39%, in terms of revenue, followed by Schneider Electric, Siemens, Eaton, SOJO, CEEPOWER, Creative Distribution Automation, Toshiba, Larsen & Toubro, Daya Electric, TGOOD, HEZONG, G&W Electric, and Sevenstars Electric. These leading 14 companies accounted for 53.59% of the market share in 2019. Asia-Pacific is the largest downstream regions, occupied about 66.98% of market share, in terms of volume. The global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units market size is projected to reach US$ 6193.9 million by 2027, from US$ 3503 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2021-2027.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Medium Voltage Ring Main Units production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Medium Voltage Ring Main Units by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Regions and Countries Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Medium Voltage Ring Main Units markets. It includes sales (consumption) analysis and forecast by each application segment and type segment in terms of volume for the period 2016-2021. For the period 2016-2027, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume sales analysis and region-wise volume analysis of the global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects

of the Medium Voltage Ring Main Units market in important countries, including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

Key regions covered in the report are

North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia and India Leading Players The analysts authoring the report have closely analyzed each leading and prominent player of the global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units market. The competitive analysis section of the report provides a list of players competing at a global level and segregates them according to the type segment of the global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units market they focus on. It also provides production analysis by the manufacturer for the period 2016-2021. In addition, readers of the report are provided with revenue analysis and price analysis by the manufacturer at a global level for the period 2016-2021. Considering the same period, the market entry year of each player included in the report has been provided. This report includes the

following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

, ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Eaton, SOJO, CEEPOWER, Creative Distribution Automation, Toshiba, Larsen & Toubro, Daya Electric, TGOOD, HEZONG, G&W Electric, Sevenstars Electric

Market Segment by Type

, Solid Insulated, Gas Insulated, Air Insulated Market Segment by Application

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Research Scope 1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Solid Insulated

1.2.3 Gas Insulated

1.2.4 Air Insulated

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential and Utilities

1.3.3 Industries

1.3.4 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India 2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Industry Trends

2.4.2 Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Market Drivers

2.4.3 Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Market Challenges

2.4.4 Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Market Restraints 3 Global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Sales

3.1 Global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 ABB

12.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.1.2 ABB Overview

12.1.3 ABB Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 ABB Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Products and Services

12.1.5 ABB Medium Voltage Ring Main Units SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 ABB Recent Developments

12.2 Schneider Electric

12.2.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information

12.2.2 Schneider Electric Overview

12.2.3 Schneider Electric Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Schneider Electric Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Products and Services

12.2.5 Schneider Electric Medium Voltage Ring Main Units SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Schneider Electric Recent Developments

12.3 Siemens

12.3.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.3.2 Siemens Overview

12.3.3 Siemens Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Siemens Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Products and Services

12.3.5 Siemens Medium Voltage Ring Main Units SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Siemens Recent Developments

12.4 Eaton

12.4.1 Eaton Corporation Information

12.4.2 Eaton Overview

12.4.3 Eaton Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Eaton Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Products and Services

12.4.5 Eaton Medium Voltage Ring Main Units SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Eaton Recent Developments

12.5 SOJO

12.5.1 SOJO Corporation Information

12.5.2 SOJO Overview

12.5.3 SOJO Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 SOJO Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Products and Services

12.5.5 SOJO Medium Voltage Ring Main Units SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 SOJO Recent Developments

12.6 CEEPOWER

12.6.1 CEEPOWER Corporation Information

12.6.2 CEEPOWER Overview

12.6.3 CEEPOWER Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 CEEPOWER Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Products and Services

12.6.5 CEEPOWER Medium Voltage Ring Main Units SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 CEEPOWER Recent Developments

12.7 Creative Distribution Automation

12.7.1 Creative Distribution Automation Corporation Information

12.7.2 Creative Distribution Automation Overview

12.7.3 Creative Distribution Automation Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Creative Distribution Automation Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Products and Services

12.7.5 Creative Distribution Automation Medium Voltage Ring Main Units SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Creative Distribution Automation Recent Developments

12.8 Toshiba

12.8.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

12.8.2 Toshiba Overview

12.8.3 Toshiba Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Toshiba Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Products and Services

12.8.5 Toshiba Medium Voltage Ring Main Units SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Toshiba Recent Developments

12.9 Larsen & Toubro

12.9.1 Larsen & Toubro Corporation Information

12.9.2 Larsen & Toubro Overview

12.9.3 Larsen & Toubro Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Larsen & Toubro Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Products and Services

12.9.5 Larsen & Toubro Medium Voltage Ring Main Units SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Larsen & Toubro Recent Developments

12.10 Daya Electric

12.10.1 Daya Electric Corporation Information

12.10.2 Daya Electric Overview

12.10.3 Daya Electric Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Daya Electric Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Products and Services

12.10.5 Daya Electric Medium Voltage Ring Main Units SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Daya Electric Recent Developments

12.11 TGOOD

12.11.1 TGOOD Corporation Information

12.11.2 TGOOD Overview

12.11.3 TGOOD Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 TGOOD Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Products and Services

12.11.5 TGOOD Recent Developments

12.12 HEZONG

12.12.1 HEZONG Corporation Information

12.12.2 HEZONG Overview

12.12.3 HEZONG Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 HEZONG Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Products and Services

12.12.5 HEZONG Recent Developments

12.13 G&W Electric

12.13.1 G&W Electric Corporation Information

12.13.2 G&W Electric Overview

12.13.3 G&W Electric Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 G&W Electric Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Products and Services

12.13.5 G&W Electric Recent Developments

12.14 Sevenstars Electric

12.14.1 Sevenstars Electric Corporation Information

12.14.2 Sevenstars Electric Overview

12.14.3 Sevenstars Electric Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Sevenstars Electric Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Products and Services

12.14.5 Sevenstars Electric Recent Developments 13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Production Mode & Process

13.4 Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Sales Channels

13.4.2 Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Distributors

13.5 Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Customers 14 Key Findings 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Medium Voltage Ring Main Units markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units market.

