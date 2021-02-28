Global Network Switches Market Estimated to Grow with 4.9% – QYResearch Report

A network switch (also called switching hub, bridging hub, officially MAC bridge) is networking hardware that connects devices on a computer network by using packet switching to receive and forward data to the destination device. Cisco, Huawei, Arista Networks, HPE, Juniper and Dell Technologies are leading players in Network Switches market globally, other prominent market players in the market include Broadcom, Alcatel-Lucent, D-Link, TP-Link, Extreme Networks and many others. The market competition may become more intense with more innovation products, acquisitions and improvement of raw material cost control and etc. Top 5 manufacturers occupied 80% market share in 2019. The global Network Switches market size is projected to reach US$ 42440 million by 2027, from US$ 30350 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2027.
In terms of production side, this report researches the Network Switches production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Network Switches by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Network Switches market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Network Switches market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Regions and Countries Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Network Switches market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Network Switches markets. It includes sales (consumption) analysis and forecast by each end users segment and type segment in terms of volume for the period 2016-2021. For the period 2016-2027, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume sales analysis and region-wise volume analysis of the global Network Switches market.
The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects
of the Network Switches market in important countries, including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
Key regions covered in the report are
North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia and India Leading Players The analysts authoring the report have closely analyzed each leading and prominent player of the global Network Switches market. The competitive analysis section of the report provides a list of players competing at a global level and segregates them according to the type segment of the global Network Switches market they focus on. It also provides production analysis by the manufacturer for the period 2016-2021. In addition, readers of the report are provided with revenue analysis and price analysis by the manufacturer at a global level for the period 2016-2021. Considering the same period, the market entry year of each player included in the report has been provided. This report includes the
following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.
, Cisco, Huawei, Arista Networks, HPE, Juniper, Dell Technologies, Broadcom, Alcatel-Lucent, D-Link, TP-Link, Extreme Networks, Ruijie Networks, NETGEAR, Fortinet, Inc., Hikvision, Fujitsu, Panasonic
Market Segment by Type
, Fixed Managed, Fixed Unmanaged, Modular Switches Market Segment by End Users
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Network Switches Research Scope 1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Network Switches Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Fixed Managed
1.2.3 Fixed Unmanaged
1.2.4 Modular Switches
1.3 Market Segment by End Users
1.3.1 Global Network Switches Market Size Growth Rate by End Users
1.3.2 Residential Use
1.3.3 Office or Commercial Use
1.3.4 Industrial Use
1.3.5 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global Network Switches Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Network Switches Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Network Switches Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Network Switches Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Network Switches Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.36 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India 2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 Network Switches Industry Trends
2.4.2 Network Switches Market Drivers
2.4.3 Network Switches Market Challenges
2.4.4 Network Switches Market Restraints 3 Global Network Switches Sales
3.1 Global Network Switches Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Network Switches Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Network Switches Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Network Switches Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Network Switches Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Network Switches Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Network Switches Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Network Switches Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Network Switches Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global Network Switches Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Network Switches Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Network Switches Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Network Switches Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Network Switches Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Network Switches Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Network Switches Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Network Switches Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Network Switches Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Network Switches Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Network Switches Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Network Switches Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global Network Switches Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Network Switches Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Network Switches Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Network Switches Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Network Switches Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Network Switches Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Network Switches Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Network Switches Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Network Switches Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Network Switches Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Network Switches Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by End Users
6.1 Global Network Switches Sales by End Users
6.1.1 Global Network Switches Historical Sales by End Users (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Network Switches Forecasted Sales by End Users (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Network Switches Sales Market Share by End Users (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Network Switches Revenue by End Users
6.2.1 Global Network Switches Historical Revenue by End Users (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Network Switches Forecasted Revenue by End Users (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Network Switches Revenue Market Share by End Users (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Network Switches Price by End Users
6.3.1 Global Network Switches Price by End Users (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Network Switches Price Forecast by End Users (2022-2027) 7 North America
7.1 North America Network Switches Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America Network Switches Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America Network Switches Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America Network Switches Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America Network Switches Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Network Switches Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Network Switches Market Size by End Users
7.3.1 North America Network Switches Sales by End Users (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Network Switches Revenue by End Users (2016-2027)
7.4 North America Network Switches Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America Network Switches Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America Network Switches Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 U.S.
7.4.4 Canada 8 Europe
8.1 Europe Network Switches Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe Network Switches Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe Network Switches Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe Network Switches Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe Network Switches Sales by Type (2016-2028)
8.2.2 Europe Network Switches Revenue by Type (2016-2028)
8.3 Europe Network Switches Market Size by End Users
8.3.1 Europe Network Switches Sales by End Users (2016-2028)
8.3.2 Europe Network Switches Revenue by End Users (2016-2028)
8.4 Europe Network Switches Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe Network Switches Sales by Country (2016-2028)
8.4.2 Europe Network Switches Revenue by Country (2016-2028)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Network Switches Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Network Switches Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Network Switches Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific Network Switches Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Network Switches Sales by Type (2016-2029)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Network Switches Revenue by Type (2016-2029)
9.3 Asia Pacific Network Switches Market Size by End Users
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Network Switches Sales by End Users (2016-2029)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Network Switches Revenue by End Users (2016-2029)
9.4 Asia Pacific Network Switches Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific Network Switches Sales by Region (2016-2029)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific Network Switches Revenue by Region (2016-2029)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
9.4.12 Philippines 10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Network Switches Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America Network Switches Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America Network Switches Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America Network Switches Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America Network Switches Sales by Type (2016-20210)
10.2.2 Latin America Network Switches Revenue by Type (2016-20210)
10.3 Latin America Network Switches Market Size by End Users
10.3.1 Latin America Network Switches Sales by End Users (2016-20210)
10.3.2 Latin America Network Switches Revenue by End Users (2016-20210)
10.4 Latin America Network Switches Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America Network Switches Sales by Country (2016-20210)
10.4.2 Latin America Network Switches Revenue by Country (2016-20210)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Network Switches Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Network Switches Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Network Switches Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Network Switches Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Network Switches Sales by Type (2016-20211)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Network Switches Revenue by Type (2016-20211)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Network Switches Market Size by End Users
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Network Switches Sales by End Users (2016-20211)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Network Switches Revenue by End Users (2016-20211)
11.4 Middle East and Africa Network Switches Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Network Switches Sales by Country (2016-20211)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Network Switches Revenue by Country (2016-20211)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles
12.1 Cisco
12.1.1 Cisco Corporation Information
12.1.2 Cisco Overview
12.1.3 Cisco Network Switches Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Cisco Network Switches Products and Services
12.1.5 Cisco Network Switches SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Cisco Recent Developments
12.2 Huawei
12.2.1 Huawei Corporation Information
12.2.2 Huawei Overview
12.2.3 Huawei Network Switches Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Huawei Network Switches Products and Services
12.2.5 Huawei Network Switches SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Huawei Recent Developments
12.3 Arista Networks
12.3.1 Arista Networks Corporation Information
12.3.2 Arista Networks Overview
12.3.3 Arista Networks Network Switches Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Arista Networks Network Switches Products and Services
12.3.5 Arista Networks Network Switches SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Arista Networks Recent Developments
12.4 HPE
12.4.1 HPE Corporation Information
12.4.2 HPE Overview
12.4.3 HPE Network Switches Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 HPE Network Switches Products and Services
12.4.5 HPE Network Switches SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 HPE Recent Developments
12.5 Juniper
12.5.1 Juniper Corporation Information
12.5.2 Juniper Overview
12.5.3 Juniper Network Switches Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Juniper Network Switches Products and Services
12.5.5 Juniper Network Switches SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Juniper Recent Developments
12.6 Dell Technologies
12.6.1 Dell Technologies Corporation Information
12.6.2 Dell Technologies Overview
12.6.3 Dell Technologies Network Switches Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Dell Technologies Network Switches Products and Services
12.6.5 Dell Technologies Network Switches SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Dell Technologies Recent Developments
12.7 Broadcom
12.7.1 Broadcom Corporation Information
12.7.2 Broadcom Overview
12.7.3 Broadcom Network Switches Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Broadcom Network Switches Products and Services
12.7.5 Broadcom Network Switches SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Broadcom Recent Developments
12.8 Alcatel-Lucent
12.8.1 Alcatel-Lucent Corporation Information
12.8.2 Alcatel-Lucent Overview
12.8.3 Alcatel-Lucent Network Switches Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Alcatel-Lucent Network Switches Products and Services
12.8.5 Alcatel-Lucent Network Switches SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Alcatel-Lucent Recent Developments
12.9 D-Link
12.9.1 D-Link Corporation Information
12.9.2 D-Link Overview
12.9.3 D-Link Network Switches Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 D-Link Network Switches Products and Services
12.9.5 D-Link Network Switches SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 D-Link Recent Developments
12.10 TP-Link
12.10.1 TP-Link Corporation Information
12.10.2 TP-Link Overview
12.10.3 TP-Link Network Switches Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 TP-Link Network Switches Products and Services
12.10.5 TP-Link Network Switches SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 TP-Link Recent Developments
12.11 Extreme Networks
12.11.1 Extreme Networks Corporation Information
12.11.2 Extreme Networks Overview
12.11.3 Extreme Networks Network Switches Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Extreme Networks Network Switches Products and Services
12.11.5 Extreme Networks Recent Developments
12.12 Ruijie Networks
12.12.1 Ruijie Networks Corporation Information
12.12.2 Ruijie Networks Overview
12.12.3 Ruijie Networks Network Switches Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Ruijie Networks Network Switches Products and Services
12.12.5 Ruijie Networks Recent Developments
12.13 NETGEAR
12.13.1 NETGEAR Corporation Information
12.13.2 NETGEAR Overview
12.13.3 NETGEAR Network Switches Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 NETGEAR Network Switches Products and Services
12.13.5 NETGEAR Recent Developments
12.14 Fortinet, Inc.
12.14.1 Fortinet, Inc. Corporation Information
12.14.2 Fortinet, Inc. Overview
12.14.3 Fortinet, Inc. Network Switches Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Fortinet, Inc. Network Switches Products and Services
12.14.5 Fortinet, Inc. Recent Developments
12.15 Hikvision
12.15.1 Hikvision Corporation Information
12.15.2 Hikvision Overview
12.15.3 Hikvision Network Switches Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Hikvision Network Switches Products and Services
12.15.5 Hikvision Recent Developments
12.16 Fujitsu
12.16.1 Fujitsu Corporation Information
12.16.2 Fujitsu Overview
12.16.3 Fujitsu Network Switches Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Fujitsu Network Switches Products and Services
12.16.5 Fujitsu Recent Developments
12.17 Panasonic
12.17.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
12.17.2 Panasonic Overview
12.17.3 Panasonic Network Switches Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Panasonic Network Switches Products and Services
12.17.5 Panasonic Recent Developments 13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Network Switches Value Chain Analysis
13.2 Network Switches Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Network Switches Production Mode & Process
13.4 Network Switches Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Network Switches Sales Channels
13.4.2 Network Switches Distributors
13.5 Network Switches Customers 14 Key Findings 15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
