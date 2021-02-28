Global Offshore Energy Storage Market Valued US$ US$ 98.2 Million in 2027 – QYResearch Report

Energy storage is the capture of energy produced at one time for use at a later time. A device that stores energy is generally called an accumulator or battery. Energy storage involves converting energy from forms that are difficult to store to more conveniently or economically storable forms. The manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for more than 70% of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest revenue area, also the leader in the whole offshore energy storage energy storage industry. Europe occupied 90% of the sales market in 2019. Norway is the largest consumption country in the world because of the related regulations and policy. It is followed by North America, which accounted for around 8% of the global total industry. Other countries did not have obvious sales in 2019. The global Offshore Energy Storage market size is projected to reach US$ 1088 million by 2027, from US$ 98.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 41.0% during 2021-2027.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Offshore Energy Storage production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Offshore Energy Storage by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Offshore Energy Storage market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Offshore Energy Storage market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Regions and Countries Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Offshore Energy Storage market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Offshore Energy Storage markets. It includes sales (consumption) analysis and forecast by each application segment and type segment in terms of volume for the period 2016-2021. For the period 2016-2027, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume sales analysis and region-wise volume analysis of the global Offshore Energy Storage market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects

of the Offshore Energy Storage market in important countries, including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

Key regions covered in the report are

North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia and India Leading Players The analysts authoring the report have closely analyzed each leading and prominent player of the global Offshore Energy Storage market. The competitive analysis section of the report provides a list of players competing at a global level and segregates them according to the type segment of the global Offshore Energy Storage market they focus on. It also provides production analysis by the manufacturer for the period 2016-2021. In addition, readers of the report are provided with revenue analysis and price analysis by the manufacturer at a global level for the period 2016-2021. Considering the same period, the market entry year of each player included in the report has been provided. This report includes the

This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

, Corvus, PBES, SAFT, EST-Floattech, MG, ZEM AS, Leclanché, Magnus Marin, Siemens

Market Segment by Type

, Vessel Energy Storage System, Oil & Gas Energy Storage System, Wind Energy Storage System Market Segment by Application

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Offshore Energy Storage Research Scope 1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Offshore Energy Storage Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Vessel Energy Storage System

1.2.3 Oil & Gas Energy Storage System

1.2.4 Wind Energy Storage System

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Offshore Energy Storage Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 vessels

1.3.3 drilling platform

1.3.4 wind power 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Offshore Energy Storage Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Offshore Energy Storage Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Offshore Energy Storage Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Offshore Energy Storage Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Offshore Energy Storage Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India 2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Offshore Energy Storage Industry Trends

2.4.2 Offshore Energy Storage Market Drivers

2.4.3 Offshore Energy Storage Market Challenges

2.4.4 Offshore Energy Storage Market Restraints 3 Global Offshore Energy Storage Sales

3.1 Global Offshore Energy Storage Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Offshore Energy Storage Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Offshore Energy Storage Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Offshore Energy Storage Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Offshore Energy Storage Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Offshore Energy Storage Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Offshore Energy Storage Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Offshore Energy Storage Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Offshore Energy Storage Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Offshore Energy Storage Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Offshore Energy Storage Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Offshore Energy Storage Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Offshore Energy Storage Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Offshore Energy Storage Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Offshore Energy Storage Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Offshore Energy Storage Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Offshore Energy Storage Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Offshore Energy Storage Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Offshore Energy Storage Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Offshore Energy Storage Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Offshore Energy Storage Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Offshore Energy Storage Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Offshore Energy Storage Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Offshore Energy Storage Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Offshore Energy Storage Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Offshore Energy Storage Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Offshore Energy Storage Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Offshore Energy Storage Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Offshore Energy Storage Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Offshore Energy Storage Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Offshore Energy Storage Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Offshore Energy Storage Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Offshore Energy Storage Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Offshore Energy Storage Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Offshore Energy Storage Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Offshore Energy Storage Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Offshore Energy Storage Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Offshore Energy Storage Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Offshore Energy Storage Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Offshore Energy Storage Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Offshore Energy Storage Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Offshore Energy Storage Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Offshore Energy Storage Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Offshore Energy Storage Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Offshore Energy Storage Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Offshore Energy Storage Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Offshore Energy Storage Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Offshore Energy Storage Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Offshore Energy Storage Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Offshore Energy Storage Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Offshore Energy Storage Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Offshore Energy Storage Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Offshore Energy Storage Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Offshore Energy Storage Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Offshore Energy Storage Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Offshore Energy Storage Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Offshore Energy Storage Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Offshore Energy Storage Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Offshore Energy Storage Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Offshore Energy Storage Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Offshore Energy Storage Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Offshore Energy Storage Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Offshore Energy Storage Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Offshore Energy Storage Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Offshore Energy Storage Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Offshore Energy Storage Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Offshore Energy Storage Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Offshore Energy Storage Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Offshore Energy Storage Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Offshore Energy Storage Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Offshore Energy Storage Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Offshore Energy Storage Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Offshore Energy Storage Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Offshore Energy Storage Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Offshore Energy Storage Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Offshore Energy Storage Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Offshore Energy Storage Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Offshore Energy Storage Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Offshore Energy Storage Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Offshore Energy Storage Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Offshore Energy Storage Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Offshore Energy Storage Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Offshore Energy Storage Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Offshore Energy Storage Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Offshore Energy Storage Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Offshore Energy Storage Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Offshore Energy Storage Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Offshore Energy Storage Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Offshore Energy Storage Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Offshore Energy Storage Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Offshore Energy Storage Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Offshore Energy Storage Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Offshore Energy Storage Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Offshore Energy Storage Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Offshore Energy Storage Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Offshore Energy Storage Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Offshore Energy Storage Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Offshore Energy Storage Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Offshore Energy Storage Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Offshore Energy Storage Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Offshore Energy Storage Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Offshore Energy Storage Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Offshore Energy Storage Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Corvus

12.1.1 Corvus Corporation Information

12.1.2 Corvus Overview

12.1.3 Corvus Offshore Energy Storage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Corvus Offshore Energy Storage Products and Services

12.1.5 Corvus Offshore Energy Storage SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Corvus Recent Developments

12.2 PBES

12.2.1 PBES Corporation Information

12.2.2 PBES Overview

12.2.3 PBES Offshore Energy Storage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 PBES Offshore Energy Storage Products and Services

12.2.5 PBES Offshore Energy Storage SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 PBES Recent Developments

12.3 SAFT

12.3.1 SAFT Corporation Information

12.3.2 SAFT Overview

12.3.3 SAFT Offshore Energy Storage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 SAFT Offshore Energy Storage Products and Services

12.3.5 SAFT Offshore Energy Storage SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 SAFT Recent Developments

12.4 EST-Floattech

12.4.1 EST-Floattech Corporation Information

12.4.2 EST-Floattech Overview

12.4.3 EST-Floattech Offshore Energy Storage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 EST-Floattech Offshore Energy Storage Products and Services

12.4.5 EST-Floattech Offshore Energy Storage SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 EST-Floattech Recent Developments

12.5 MG

12.5.1 MG Corporation Information

12.5.2 MG Overview

12.5.3 MG Offshore Energy Storage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 MG Offshore Energy Storage Products and Services

12.5.5 MG Offshore Energy Storage SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 MG Recent Developments

12.6 ZEM AS

12.6.1 ZEM AS Corporation Information

12.6.2 ZEM AS Overview

12.6.3 ZEM AS Offshore Energy Storage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 ZEM AS Offshore Energy Storage Products and Services

12.6.5 ZEM AS Offshore Energy Storage SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 ZEM AS Recent Developments

12.7 Leclanché

12.7.1 Leclanché Corporation Information

12.7.2 Leclanché Overview

12.7.3 Leclanché Offshore Energy Storage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Leclanché Offshore Energy Storage Products and Services

12.7.5 Leclanché Offshore Energy Storage SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Leclanché Recent Developments

12.8 Magnus Marin

12.8.1 Magnus Marin Corporation Information

12.8.2 Magnus Marin Overview

12.8.3 Magnus Marin Offshore Energy Storage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Magnus Marin Offshore Energy Storage Products and Services

12.8.5 Magnus Marin Offshore Energy Storage SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Magnus Marin Recent Developments

12.9 Siemens

12.9.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.9.2 Siemens Overview

12.9.3 Siemens Offshore Energy Storage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Siemens Offshore Energy Storage Products and Services

12.9.5 Siemens Offshore Energy Storage SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Siemens Recent Developments 13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Offshore Energy Storage Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Offshore Energy Storage Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Offshore Energy Storage Production Mode & Process

13.4 Offshore Energy Storage Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Offshore Energy Storage Sales Channels

13.4.2 Offshore Energy Storage Distributors

13.5 Offshore Energy Storage Customers 14 Key Findings 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

