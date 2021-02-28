Global Plating Power Supplies Market Witnesses Fast Growth with CAGR of 6.7% – QYResearch Report

Typically, dc power supplies provide a well-regulated current or voltage level that is pre-set and then the supply turned on and off as needed. This is the typical function of a power supply in an electronic device such as a computer or battery charger. However, in the electroplating industry, plating engineers refer to power supplies as rectifiers. Not only does the dc output wave need to be regulated, but in certain applications, the output waveform must be precisely controlled as well. In the semiconductor and circuit-board industry, a different type of power supply is used. Engineers in these fields use rectifiers with a pulse periodic reverse (PPR) output to copper-plate their products to obtain increased speed and performance. For the major players of Plating Power Supplies, Sansha Electric maintained its first place in the ranking in 2019, followed by Kraft Powercon, American Plating Power, Dynapower and VOLTEQ. The Top 5 players accounted for 14.34% of the Global Plating Power Supplies revenue market share in 2019. In this study, the sales market for Plating Power Supplies was divided into five geographic regions. Asia-Pacific occupied the largest consumption market share with 62.38% in 2019. It is followed by Europe. North America, other regions have smaller market. On the basis of product type, the 12V Output Voltage segment is projected to account for the largest sales volume market share during the forecast period; this segment is estimated to account for 56.36% share in 2020 in terms of volume. In the applications, Hardware Surface Treatment segment is estimated to account for the highest market share of 49.74% in terms of volume in 2020. The global Plating Power Supplies market size is projected to reach US$ 157.9 million by 2027, from US$ 100.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2021-2027.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Plating Power Supplies production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Plating Power Supplies by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Plating Power Supplies market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Plating Power Supplies market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Regions and Countries Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Plating Power Supplies market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Plating Power Supplies markets. It includes sales (consumption) analysis and forecast by each application segment and type segment in terms of volume for the period 2016-2021. For the period 2016-2027, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume sales analysis and region-wise volume analysis of the global Plating Power Supplies market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects

of the Plating Power Supplies market in important countries, including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

Key regions covered in the report are

North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia and India Leading Players The analysts authoring the report have closely analyzed each leading and prominent player of the global Plating Power Supplies market. The competitive analysis section of the report provides a list of players competing at a global level and segregates them according to the type segment of the global Plating Power Supplies market they focus on. It also provides production analysis by the manufacturer for the period 2016-2021. In addition, readers of the report are provided with revenue analysis and price analysis by the manufacturer at a global level for the period 2016-2021. Considering the same period, the market entry year of each player included in the report has been provided.

following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

, Sansha Electric, Kraft Powercon, American Plating Power, Dynapower, VOLTEQ, Kexiong Power, taision, Munk, Liyuan, Spang Power Electronics, CRS Industrial Power Equipment, Green Power, Plating Lab, Germarel GmbH, YISHENG, Technic Inc.

Market Segment by Type

, 6V Output Voltage, 12V Output Voltage, 15V & 24V Output Voltage, Others Market Segment by Application

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Plating Power Supplies Research Scope 1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Plating Power Supplies Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 6V Output Voltage

1.2.3 12V Output Voltage

1.2.4 15V & 24V Output Voltage

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Plating Power Supplies Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Semiconductor & PCB

1.3.3 Precious Metal Plating

1.3.4 Hardware Surface Treatment

1.3.5 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Plating Power Supplies Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Plating Power Supplies Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Plating Power Supplies Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Plating Power Supplies Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Plating Power Supplies Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India 2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Plating Power Supplies Industry Trends

2.4.2 Plating Power Supplies Market Drivers

2.4.3 Plating Power Supplies Market Challenges

2.4.4 Plating Power Supplies Market Restraints 3 Global Plating Power Supplies Sales

3.1 Global Plating Power Supplies Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Plating Power Supplies Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Plating Power Supplies Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Plating Power Supplies Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Plating Power Supplies Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Plating Power Supplies Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Plating Power Supplies Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Plating Power Supplies Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Plating Power Supplies Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Plating Power Supplies Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Plating Power Supplies Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Plating Power Supplies Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Plating Power Supplies Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plating Power Supplies Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Plating Power Supplies Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Plating Power Supplies Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Plating Power Supplies Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plating Power Supplies Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Plating Power Supplies Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Plating Power Supplies Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Plating Power Supplies Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Plating Power Supplies Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Plating Power Supplies Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Plating Power Supplies Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Plating Power Supplies Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Plating Power Supplies Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Plating Power Supplies Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Plating Power Supplies Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Plating Power Supplies Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Plating Power Supplies Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Plating Power Supplies Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Plating Power Supplies Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Plating Power Supplies Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Plating Power Supplies Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Plating Power Supplies Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Plating Power Supplies Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Plating Power Supplies Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Plating Power Supplies Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Plating Power Supplies Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Plating Power Supplies Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Plating Power Supplies Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Plating Power Supplies Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Plating Power Supplies Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Plating Power Supplies Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Plating Power Supplies Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Plating Power Supplies Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Plating Power Supplies Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Plating Power Supplies Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Plating Power Supplies Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Plating Power Supplies Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Plating Power Supplies Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Plating Power Supplies Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Plating Power Supplies Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Plating Power Supplies Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Plating Power Supplies Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Plating Power Supplies Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Plating Power Supplies Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Plating Power Supplies Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Plating Power Supplies Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Plating Power Supplies Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Plating Power Supplies Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Plating Power Supplies Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Plating Power Supplies Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Plating Power Supplies Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Plating Power Supplies Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Plating Power Supplies Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Plating Power Supplies Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Plating Power Supplies Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Plating Power Supplies Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Plating Power Supplies Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Plating Power Supplies Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Plating Power Supplies Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Plating Power Supplies Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Plating Power Supplies Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Plating Power Supplies Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Plating Power Supplies Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Plating Power Supplies Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Plating Power Supplies Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Plating Power Supplies Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Plating Power Supplies Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Plating Power Supplies Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Plating Power Supplies Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Plating Power Supplies Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Plating Power Supplies Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Plating Power Supplies Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Plating Power Supplies Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Plating Power Supplies Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Plating Power Supplies Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Plating Power Supplies Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Plating Power Supplies Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Plating Power Supplies Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Plating Power Supplies Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Plating Power Supplies Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Plating Power Supplies Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Plating Power Supplies Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Plating Power Supplies Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Plating Power Supplies Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Plating Power Supplies Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Plating Power Supplies Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Plating Power Supplies Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Plating Power Supplies Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Plating Power Supplies Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Plating Power Supplies Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Sansha Electric

12.1.1 Sansha Electric Corporation Information

12.1.2 Sansha Electric Overview

12.1.3 Sansha Electric Plating Power Supplies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Sansha Electric Plating Power Supplies Products and Services

12.1.5 Sansha Electric Plating Power Supplies SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Sansha Electric Recent Developments

12.2 Kraft Powercon

12.2.1 Kraft Powercon Corporation Information

12.2.2 Kraft Powercon Overview

12.2.3 Kraft Powercon Plating Power Supplies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Kraft Powercon Plating Power Supplies Products and Services

12.2.5 Kraft Powercon Plating Power Supplies SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Kraft Powercon Recent Developments

12.3 American Plating Power

12.3.1 American Plating Power Corporation Information

12.3.2 American Plating Power Overview

12.3.3 American Plating Power Plating Power Supplies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 American Plating Power Plating Power Supplies Products and Services

12.3.5 American Plating Power Plating Power Supplies SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 American Plating Power Recent Developments

12.4 Dynapower

12.4.1 Dynapower Corporation Information

12.4.2 Dynapower Overview

12.4.3 Dynapower Plating Power Supplies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Dynapower Plating Power Supplies Products and Services

12.4.5 Dynapower Plating Power Supplies SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Dynapower Recent Developments

12.5 VOLTEQ

12.5.1 VOLTEQ Corporation Information

12.5.2 VOLTEQ Overview

12.5.3 VOLTEQ Plating Power Supplies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 VOLTEQ Plating Power Supplies Products and Services

12.5.5 VOLTEQ Plating Power Supplies SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 VOLTEQ Recent Developments

12.6 Kexiong Power

12.6.1 Kexiong Power Corporation Information

12.6.2 Kexiong Power Overview

12.6.3 Kexiong Power Plating Power Supplies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Kexiong Power Plating Power Supplies Products and Services

12.6.5 Kexiong Power Plating Power Supplies SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Kexiong Power Recent Developments

12.7 taision

12.7.1 taision Corporation Information

12.7.2 taision Overview

12.7.3 taision Plating Power Supplies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 taision Plating Power Supplies Products and Services

12.7.5 taision Plating Power Supplies SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 taision Recent Developments

12.8 Munk

12.8.1 Munk Corporation Information

12.8.2 Munk Overview

12.8.3 Munk Plating Power Supplies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Munk Plating Power Supplies Products and Services

12.8.5 Munk Plating Power Supplies SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Munk Recent Developments

12.9 Liyuan

12.9.1 Liyuan Corporation Information

12.9.2 Liyuan Overview

12.9.3 Liyuan Plating Power Supplies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Liyuan Plating Power Supplies Products and Services

12.9.5 Liyuan Plating Power Supplies SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Liyuan Recent Developments

12.10 Spang Power Electronics

12.10.1 Spang Power Electronics Corporation Information

12.10.2 Spang Power Electronics Overview

12.10.3 Spang Power Electronics Plating Power Supplies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Spang Power Electronics Plating Power Supplies Products and Services

12.10.5 Spang Power Electronics Plating Power Supplies SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Spang Power Electronics Recent Developments

12.11 CRS Industrial Power Equipment

12.11.1 CRS Industrial Power Equipment Corporation Information

12.11.2 CRS Industrial Power Equipment Overview

12.11.3 CRS Industrial Power Equipment Plating Power Supplies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 CRS Industrial Power Equipment Plating Power Supplies Products and Services

12.11.5 CRS Industrial Power Equipment Recent Developments

12.12 Green Power

12.12.1 Green Power Corporation Information

12.12.2 Green Power Overview

12.12.3 Green Power Plating Power Supplies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Green Power Plating Power Supplies Products and Services

12.12.5 Green Power Recent Developments

12.13 Plating Lab

12.13.1 Plating Lab Corporation Information

12.13.2 Plating Lab Overview

12.13.3 Plating Lab Plating Power Supplies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Plating Lab Plating Power Supplies Products and Services

12.13.5 Plating Lab Recent Developments

12.14 Germarel GmbH

12.14.1 Germarel GmbH Corporation Information

12.14.2 Germarel GmbH Overview

12.14.3 Germarel GmbH Plating Power Supplies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Germarel GmbH Plating Power Supplies Products and Services

12.14.5 Germarel GmbH Recent Developments

12.15 YISHENG

12.15.1 YISHENG Corporation Information

12.15.2 YISHENG Overview

12.15.3 YISHENG Plating Power Supplies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 YISHENG Plating Power Supplies Products and Services

12.15.5 YISHENG Recent Developments

12.16 Technic Inc.

12.16.1 Technic Inc. Corporation Information

12.16.2 Technic Inc. Overview

12.16.3 Technic Inc. Plating Power Supplies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Technic Inc. Plating Power Supplies Products and Services

12.16.5 Technic Inc. Recent Developments 13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Plating Power Supplies Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Plating Power Supplies Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Plating Power Supplies Production Mode & Process

13.4 Plating Power Supplies Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Plating Power Supplies Sales Channels

13.4.2 Plating Power Supplies Distributors

13.5 Plating Power Supplies Customers 14 Key Findings 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

