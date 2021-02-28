Global Power Conversion Market Estimated to Grow with 3.8% – QYResearch Report

Converters and inverters are electrical devices that convert current. Converters convert the voltage of an electric device, usually alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) or change the current frequency. In terms of region, the largest segment of Power Conversion Market would be Asia-Pacific, with a market share of over 47% in 2019. The follower is Europe accounted for nearly 23% of global market. For applications of Power Conversion Market, Motor Controller is the largest segment with a market share of nearly 44% in 2019. DC Power Source Usage and UPS accounted for about 26% and 18% of global market, respectively. The global Power Conversion market size is projected to reach US$ 34630 million by 2027, from US$ 26690 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2027.
In terms of production side, this report researches the Power Conversion production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Power Conversion by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Power Conversion market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Power Conversion market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Regions and Countries Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Power Conversion market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Power Conversion markets. It includes sales (consumption) analysis and forecast by each application segment and type segment in terms of volume for the period 2016-2021. For the period 2016-2027, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume sales analysis and region-wise volume analysis of the global Power Conversion market.
The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Power Conversion market
of the Power Conversion market in important countries, including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.
Key regions covered in the report are
The competitive analysis section of the report provides a list of players competing at a global level and segregates them according to the type segment of the global Power Conversion market they focus on. It also provides production analysis by the manufacturer for the period 2016-2021. In addition, readers of the report are provided with revenue analysis and price analysis by the manufacturer at a global level for the period 2016-2021. Considering the same period, the market entry year of each player included in the report has been provided.
following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.
, ABB, Siemens, SMA, Yaskawa, Huawei, Sungrow, Schneider Electric, Fuji Electric, Solaredge, Inovance Technology, TBEA, TMEIC, Omron, Fronius, Enphase Energy, KACO, Ingeteam, Kostal, Bestek, NFA
Market Segment by Type
Market Segment by Application: DC Power Source Usage, UPS, Motor Controller, Solar
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Power Conversion Research Scope 1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Power Conversion Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 12-48 V
1.2.3 48-200 V
1.2.4 200-400 V
1.2.5 Above 400 V
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Power Conversion Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 DC Power Source Usage
1.3.3 UPS
1.3.4 Motor Controller
1.3.5 Solar 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global Power Conversion Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Power Conversion Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Power Conversion Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Power Conversion Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Power Conversion Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.36 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India 2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 Power Conversion Industry Trends
2.4.2 Power Conversion Market Drivers
2.4.3 Power Conversion Market Challenges
2.4.4 Power Conversion Market Restraints 3 Global Power Conversion Sales
3.1 Global Power Conversion Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Power Conversion Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Power Conversion Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Power Conversion Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Power Conversion Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Power Conversion Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Power Conversion Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Power Conversion Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Power Conversion Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global Power Conversion Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Power Conversion Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Power Conversion Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Power Conversion Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Power Conversion Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Power Conversion Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Power Conversion Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Power Conversion Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Power Conversion Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Power Conversion Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Power Conversion Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Power Conversion Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global Power Conversion Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Power Conversion Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Power Conversion Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Power Conversion Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Power Conversion Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Power Conversion Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Power Conversion Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Power Conversion Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Power Conversion Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Power Conversion Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Power Conversion Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Power Conversion Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Power Conversion Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Power Conversion Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Power Conversion Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Power Conversion Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Power Conversion Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Power Conversion Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Power Conversion Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Power Conversion Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Power Conversion Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Power Conversion Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America
7.1 North America Power Conversion Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America Power Conversion Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America Power Conversion Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America Power Conversion Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America Power Conversion Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Power Conversion Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Power Conversion Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America Power Conversion Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Power Conversion Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America Power Conversion Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America Power Conversion Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America Power Conversion Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 U.S.
7.4.4 Canada 8 Europe
8.1 Europe Power Conversion Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe Power Conversion Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe Power Conversion Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe Power Conversion Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe Power Conversion Sales by Type (2016-2028)
8.2.2 Europe Power Conversion Revenue by Type (2016-2028)
8.3 Europe Power Conversion Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe Power Conversion Sales by Application (2016-2028)
8.3.2 Europe Power Conversion Revenue by Application (2016-2028)
8.4 Europe Power Conversion Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe Power Conversion Sales by Country (2016-2028)
8.4.2 Europe Power Conversion Revenue by Country (2016-2028)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Power Conversion Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Power Conversion Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Power Conversion Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific Power Conversion Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Power Conversion Sales by Type (2016-2029)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Power Conversion Revenue by Type (2016-2029)
9.3 Asia Pacific Power Conversion Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Power Conversion Sales by Application (2016-2029)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Power Conversion Revenue by Application (2016-2029)
9.4 Asia Pacific Power Conversion Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific Power Conversion Sales by Region (2016-2029)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific Power Conversion Revenue by Region (2016-2029)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
9.4.12 Philippines 10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Power Conversion Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America Power Conversion Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America Power Conversion Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America Power Conversion Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America Power Conversion Sales by Type (2016-20210)
10.2.2 Latin America Power Conversion Revenue by Type (2016-20210)
10.3 Latin America Power Conversion Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America Power Conversion Sales by Application (2016-20210)
10.3.2 Latin America Power Conversion Revenue by Application (2016-20210)
10.4 Latin America Power Conversion Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America Power Conversion Sales by Country (2016-20210)
10.4.2 Latin America Power Conversion Revenue by Country (2016-20210)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Power Conversion Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Power Conversion Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Power Conversion Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Power Conversion Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Power Conversion Sales by Type (2016-20211)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Power Conversion Revenue by Type (2016-20211)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Power Conversion Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Power Conversion Sales by Application (2016-20211)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Power Conversion Revenue by Application (2016-20211)
11.4 Middle East and Africa Power Conversion Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Power Conversion Sales by Country (2016-20211)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Power Conversion Revenue by Country (2016-20211)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles
12.1 ABB
12.1.1 ABB Corporation Information
12.1.2 ABB Overview
12.1.3 ABB Power Conversion Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 ABB Power Conversion Products and Services
12.1.5 ABB Power Conversion SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 ABB Recent Developments
12.2 Siemens
12.2.1 Siemens Corporation Information
12.2.2 Siemens Overview
12.2.3 Siemens Power Conversion Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Siemens Power Conversion Products and Services
12.2.5 Siemens Power Conversion SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Siemens Recent Developments
12.3 SMA
12.3.1 SMA Corporation Information
12.3.2 SMA Overview
12.3.3 SMA Power Conversion Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 SMA Power Conversion Products and Services
12.3.5 SMA Power Conversion SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 SMA Recent Developments
12.4 Yaskawa
12.4.1 Yaskawa Corporation Information
12.4.2 Yaskawa Overview
12.4.3 Yaskawa Power Conversion Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Yaskawa Power Conversion Products and Services
12.4.5 Yaskawa Power Conversion SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Yaskawa Recent Developments
12.5 Huawei
12.5.1 Huawei Corporation Information
12.5.2 Huawei Overview
12.5.3 Huawei Power Conversion Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Huawei Power Conversion Products and Services
12.5.5 Huawei Power Conversion SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Huawei Recent Developments
12.6 Sungrow
12.6.1 Sungrow Corporation Information
12.6.2 Sungrow Overview
12.6.3 Sungrow Power Conversion Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Sungrow Power Conversion Products and Services
12.6.5 Sungrow Power Conversion SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Sungrow Recent Developments
12.7 Schneider Electric
12.7.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information
12.7.2 Schneider Electric Overview
12.7.3 Schneider Electric Power Conversion Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Schneider Electric Power Conversion Products and Services
12.7.5 Schneider Electric Power Conversion SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Schneider Electric Recent Developments
12.8 Fuji Electric
12.8.1 Fuji Electric Corporation Information
12.8.2 Fuji Electric Overview
12.8.3 Fuji Electric Power Conversion Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Fuji Electric Power Conversion Products and Services
12.8.5 Fuji Electric Power Conversion SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Fuji Electric Recent Developments
12.9 Solaredge
12.9.1 Solaredge Corporation Information
12.9.2 Solaredge Overview
12.9.3 Solaredge Power Conversion Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Solaredge Power Conversion Products and Services
12.9.5 Solaredge Power Conversion SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Solaredge Recent Developments
12.10 Inovance Technology
12.10.1 Inovance Technology Corporation Information
12.10.2 Inovance Technology Overview
12.10.3 Inovance Technology Power Conversion Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Inovance Technology Power Conversion Products and Services
12.10.5 Inovance Technology Power Conversion SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Inovance Technology Recent Developments
12.11 TBEA
12.11.1 TBEA Corporation Information
12.11.2 TBEA Overview
12.11.3 TBEA Power Conversion Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 TBEA Power Conversion Products and Services
12.11.5 TBEA Recent Developments
12.12 TMEIC
12.12.1 TMEIC Corporation Information
12.12.2 TMEIC Overview
12.12.3 TMEIC Power Conversion Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 TMEIC Power Conversion Products and Services
12.12.5 TMEIC Recent Developments
12.13 Omron
12.13.1 Omron Corporation Information
12.13.2 Omron Overview
12.13.3 Omron Power Conversion Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Omron Power Conversion Products and Services
12.13.5 Omron Recent Developments
12.14 Fronius
12.14.1 Fronius Corporation Information
12.14.2 Fronius Overview
12.14.3 Fronius Power Conversion Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Fronius Power Conversion Products and Services
12.14.5 Fronius Recent Developments
12.15 Enphase Energy
12.15.1 Enphase Energy Corporation Information
12.15.2 Enphase Energy Overview
12.15.3 Enphase Energy Power Conversion Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Enphase Energy Power Conversion Products and Services
12.15.5 Enphase Energy Recent Developments
12.16 KACO
12.16.1 KACO Corporation Information
12.16.2 KACO Overview
12.16.3 KACO Power Conversion Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 KACO Power Conversion Products and Services
12.16.5 KACO Recent Developments
12.17 Ingeteam
12.17.1 Ingeteam Corporation Information
12.17.2 Ingeteam Overview
12.17.3 Ingeteam Power Conversion Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Ingeteam Power Conversion Products and Services
12.17.5 Ingeteam Recent Developments
12.18 Kostal
12.18.1 Kostal Corporation Information
12.18.2 Kostal Overview
12.18.3 Kostal Power Conversion Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Kostal Power Conversion Products and Services
12.18.5 Kostal Recent Developments
12.19 Bestek
12.19.1 Bestek Corporation Information
12.19.2 Bestek Overview
12.19.3 Bestek Power Conversion Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Bestek Power Conversion Products and Services
12.19.5 Bestek Recent Developments
12.20 NFA
12.20.1 NFA Corporation Information
12.20.2 NFA Overview
12.20.3 NFA Power Conversion Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 NFA Power Conversion Products and Services
12.20.5 NFA Recent Developments 13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Power Conversion Value Chain Analysis
13.2 Power Conversion Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Power Conversion Production Mode & Process
13.4 Power Conversion Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Power Conversion Sales Channels
13.4.2 Power Conversion Distributors
13.5 Power Conversion Customers 14 Key Findings 15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
