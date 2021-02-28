Global Programmable Power Supply Market Valued US$ US$ 795.5 Million in 2027 – QYResearch Report

Programmable power supplies are sometimes referred to as “system” power supplies because they are often used as part of a computer operating system for testing or production. The user can set the production voltage of the programmable production power supply. The industry’s leading manufacturers are AMETEK Programmable Power, TDK-Lambda and Tektronix, with revenue ratios of 17.01%, 12.03% and 11.47%, respectively, in 2019. The global Programmable Power Supply market size is projected to reach US$ 1214.7 million by 2027, from US$ 795.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2027.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Programmable Power Supply production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Programmable Power Supply by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Programmable Power Supply market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Programmable Power Supply market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Regions and Countries Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Programmable Power Supply market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Programmable Power Supply markets. It includes sales (consumption) analysis and forecast by each application segment and type segment in terms of volume for the period 2016-2021. For the period 2016-2027, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume sales analysis and region-wise volume analysis of the global Programmable Power Supply market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects

of the Programmable Power Supply market in important countries, including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

Key regions covered in the report are

North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia and India Leading Players The analysts authoring the report have closely analyzed each leading and prominent player of the global Programmable Power Supply market. The competitive analysis section of the report provides a list of players competing at a global level and segregates them according to the type segment of the global Programmable Power Supply market they focus on. It also provides production analysis by the manufacturer for the period 2016-2021. In addition, readers of the report are provided with revenue analysis and price analysis by the manufacturer at a global level for the period 2016-2021. Considering the same period, the market entry year of each player included in the report has been provided. This report includes the

following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

, AMETEK Programmable Power, TDK-Lambda, Tektronix, Chroma ATE Inc, Keysight Technologies, Magna-Power Electronics,Inc., ITECH Electronic Co.,ltd, National Instruments Corporation, B&K Precision, EA Elektro-Automatik, XP Power, GW Instek, Rigol Technologies, Kepco Inc, Puissance Plus, Versatile Power, EPS Stromversorgung GmbH

Market Segment by Type

, Single Output, Double Output, Multiple Output Market Segment by Application

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Programmable Power Supply Research Scope 1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Programmable Power Supply Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Single Output

1.2.3 Double Output

1.2.4 Multiple Output

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Programmable Power Supply Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Semiconductor Manufacturing

1.3.3 Automobile Power Test

1.3.4 Industrial Production

1.3.5 Universities and Laboratories

1.3.6 Healthcare Industry

1.3.7 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Programmable Power Supply Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Programmable Power Supply Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Programmable Power Supply Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Programmable Power Supply Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Programmable Power Supply Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India 2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Programmable Power Supply Industry Trends

2.4.2 Programmable Power Supply Market Drivers

2.4.3 Programmable Power Supply Market Challenges

2.4.4 Programmable Power Supply Market Restraints 3 Global Programmable Power Supply Sales

3.1 Global Programmable Power Supply Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Programmable Power Supply Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Programmable Power Supply Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Programmable Power Supply Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Programmable Power Supply Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Programmable Power Supply Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Programmable Power Supply Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Programmable Power Supply Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Programmable Power Supply Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Programmable Power Supply Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Programmable Power Supply Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Programmable Power Supply Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Programmable Power Supply Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Programmable Power Supply Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Programmable Power Supply Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Programmable Power Supply Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Programmable Power Supply Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Programmable Power Supply Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Programmable Power Supply Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Programmable Power Supply Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Programmable Power Supply Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Programmable Power Supply Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Programmable Power Supply Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Programmable Power Supply Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Programmable Power Supply Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Programmable Power Supply Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Programmable Power Supply Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Programmable Power Supply Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Programmable Power Supply Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Programmable Power Supply Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Programmable Power Supply Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Programmable Power Supply Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Programmable Power Supply Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Programmable Power Supply Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Programmable Power Supply Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Programmable Power Supply Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Programmable Power Supply Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Programmable Power Supply Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Programmable Power Supply Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Programmable Power Supply Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Programmable Power Supply Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Programmable Power Supply Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Programmable Power Supply Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Programmable Power Supply Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Programmable Power Supply Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Programmable Power Supply Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Programmable Power Supply Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Programmable Power Supply Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Programmable Power Supply Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Programmable Power Supply Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Programmable Power Supply Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Programmable Power Supply Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Programmable Power Supply Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Programmable Power Supply Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Programmable Power Supply Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Programmable Power Supply Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Programmable Power Supply Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Programmable Power Supply Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Programmable Power Supply Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Programmable Power Supply Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Programmable Power Supply Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Programmable Power Supply Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Programmable Power Supply Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Programmable Power Supply Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Programmable Power Supply Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Programmable Power Supply Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Programmable Power Supply Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Programmable Power Supply Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Programmable Power Supply Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Programmable Power Supply Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Programmable Power Supply Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Programmable Power Supply Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Programmable Power Supply Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Programmable Power Supply Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Programmable Power Supply Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Programmable Power Supply Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Programmable Power Supply Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Programmable Power Supply Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Programmable Power Supply Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Programmable Power Supply Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Programmable Power Supply Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Programmable Power Supply Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Programmable Power Supply Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Programmable Power Supply Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Programmable Power Supply Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Programmable Power Supply Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Programmable Power Supply Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Programmable Power Supply Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Programmable Power Supply Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Programmable Power Supply Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Programmable Power Supply Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Programmable Power Supply Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Programmable Power Supply Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Programmable Power Supply Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Programmable Power Supply Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Programmable Power Supply Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Programmable Power Supply Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Programmable Power Supply Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Programmable Power Supply Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Programmable Power Supply Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Programmable Power Supply Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Programmable Power Supply Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Programmable Power Supply Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 AMETEK Programmable Power

12.1.1 AMETEK Programmable Power Corporation Information

12.1.2 AMETEK Programmable Power Overview

12.1.3 AMETEK Programmable Power Programmable Power Supply Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 AMETEK Programmable Power Programmable Power Supply Products and Services

12.1.5 AMETEK Programmable Power Programmable Power Supply SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 AMETEK Programmable Power Recent Developments

12.2 TDK-Lambda

12.2.1 TDK-Lambda Corporation Information

12.2.2 TDK-Lambda Overview

12.2.3 TDK-Lambda Programmable Power Supply Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 TDK-Lambda Programmable Power Supply Products and Services

12.2.5 TDK-Lambda Programmable Power Supply SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 TDK-Lambda Recent Developments

12.3 Tektronix

12.3.1 Tektronix Corporation Information

12.3.2 Tektronix Overview

12.3.3 Tektronix Programmable Power Supply Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Tektronix Programmable Power Supply Products and Services

12.3.5 Tektronix Programmable Power Supply SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Tektronix Recent Developments

12.4 Chroma ATE Inc

12.4.1 Chroma ATE Inc Corporation Information

12.4.2 Chroma ATE Inc Overview

12.4.3 Chroma ATE Inc Programmable Power Supply Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Chroma ATE Inc Programmable Power Supply Products and Services

12.4.5 Chroma ATE Inc Programmable Power Supply SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Chroma ATE Inc Recent Developments

12.5 Keysight Technologies

12.5.1 Keysight Technologies Corporation Information

12.5.2 Keysight Technologies Overview

12.5.3 Keysight Technologies Programmable Power Supply Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Keysight Technologies Programmable Power Supply Products and Services

12.5.5 Keysight Technologies Programmable Power Supply SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Keysight Technologies Recent Developments

12.6 Magna-Power Electronics,Inc.

12.6.1 Magna-Power Electronics,Inc. Corporation Information

12.6.2 Magna-Power Electronics,Inc. Overview

12.6.3 Magna-Power Electronics,Inc. Programmable Power Supply Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Magna-Power Electronics,Inc. Programmable Power Supply Products and Services

12.6.5 Magna-Power Electronics,Inc. Programmable Power Supply SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Magna-Power Electronics,Inc. Recent Developments

12.7 ITECH Electronic Co.,ltd

12.7.1 ITECH Electronic Co.,ltd Corporation Information

12.7.2 ITECH Electronic Co.,ltd Overview

12.7.3 ITECH Electronic Co.,ltd Programmable Power Supply Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 ITECH Electronic Co.,ltd Programmable Power Supply Products and Services

12.7.5 ITECH Electronic Co.,ltd Programmable Power Supply SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 ITECH Electronic Co.,ltd Recent Developments

12.8 National Instruments Corporation

12.8.1 National Instruments Corporation Corporation Information

12.8.2 National Instruments Corporation Overview

12.8.3 National Instruments Corporation Programmable Power Supply Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 National Instruments Corporation Programmable Power Supply Products and Services

12.8.5 National Instruments Corporation Programmable Power Supply SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 National Instruments Corporation Recent Developments

12.9 B&K Precision

12.9.1 B&K Precision Corporation Information

12.9.2 B&K Precision Overview

12.9.3 B&K Precision Programmable Power Supply Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 B&K Precision Programmable Power Supply Products and Services

12.9.5 B&K Precision Programmable Power Supply SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 B&K Precision Recent Developments

12.10 EA Elektro-Automatik

12.10.1 EA Elektro-Automatik Corporation Information

12.10.2 EA Elektro-Automatik Overview

12.10.3 EA Elektro-Automatik Programmable Power Supply Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 EA Elektro-Automatik Programmable Power Supply Products and Services

12.10.5 EA Elektro-Automatik Programmable Power Supply SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 EA Elektro-Automatik Recent Developments

12.11 XP Power

12.11.1 XP Power Corporation Information

12.11.2 XP Power Overview

12.11.3 XP Power Programmable Power Supply Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 XP Power Programmable Power Supply Products and Services

12.11.5 XP Power Recent Developments

12.12 GW Instek

12.12.1 GW Instek Corporation Information

12.12.2 GW Instek Overview

12.12.3 GW Instek Programmable Power Supply Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 GW Instek Programmable Power Supply Products and Services

12.12.5 GW Instek Recent Developments

12.13 Rigol Technologies

12.13.1 Rigol Technologies Corporation Information

12.13.2 Rigol Technologies Overview

12.13.3 Rigol Technologies Programmable Power Supply Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Rigol Technologies Programmable Power Supply Products and Services

12.13.5 Rigol Technologies Recent Developments

12.14 Kepco Inc

12.14.1 Kepco Inc Corporation Information

12.14.2 Kepco Inc Overview

12.14.3 Kepco Inc Programmable Power Supply Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Kepco Inc Programmable Power Supply Products and Services

12.14.5 Kepco Inc Recent Developments

12.15 Puissance Plus

12.15.1 Puissance Plus Corporation Information

12.15.2 Puissance Plus Overview

12.15.3 Puissance Plus Programmable Power Supply Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Puissance Plus Programmable Power Supply Products and Services

12.15.5 Puissance Plus Recent Developments

12.16 Versatile Power

12.16.1 Versatile Power Corporation Information

12.16.2 Versatile Power Overview

12.16.3 Versatile Power Programmable Power Supply Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Versatile Power Programmable Power Supply Products and Services

12.16.5 Versatile Power Recent Developments

12.17 EPS Stromversorgung GmbH

12.17.1 EPS Stromversorgung GmbH Corporation Information

12.17.2 EPS Stromversorgung GmbH Overview

12.17.3 EPS Stromversorgung GmbH Programmable Power Supply Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 EPS Stromversorgung GmbH Programmable Power Supply Products and Services

12.17.5 EPS Stromversorgung GmbH Recent Developments 13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Programmable Power Supply Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Programmable Power Supply Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Programmable Power Supply Production Mode & Process

13.4 Programmable Power Supply Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Programmable Power Supply Sales Channels

13.4.2 Programmable Power Supply Distributors

13.5 Programmable Power Supply Customers 14 Key Findings 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Programmable Power Supply market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Programmable Power Supply market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Programmable Power Supply markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Programmable Power Supply market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Programmable Power Supply market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Programmable Power Supply market.

