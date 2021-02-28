Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Market Valued US$ 51 Million $ in 2027 – QYResearch Report

The rotary limit switch is used to control the movement of industrial machinery. It operates as an auxiliary controller of electrical motors through a power interface, such as a contactor or PLC. Suitable for heavy duty, its shaft is connected to the motor and, after a set number of revolution, the cams operate the switches, thus starting the predetermined movement. A worm gear and a helical toothed gear combined with one or more pairs of straight toothed gears are used for the transmission of the movement from the input shaft to the output shaft. Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) market has several key players, like Stromag, Tecno Elettrica Ravasi (TER), AMETEK STC, and Gleason Reel (Hubbell), with market share 66% in value. Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in USA and Europe. The global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) market size is projected to reach US$ 64 million by 2027, from US$ 51 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2027.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Regions and Countries Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) markets. It includes sales (consumption) analysis and forecast by each application segment and type segment in terms of volume for the period 2016-2021. For the period 2016-2027, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume sales analysis and region-wise volume analysis of the global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) market.

of the Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) market in important countries, including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia and India Leading Players The analysts authoring the report have closely analyzed each leading and prominent player of the global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) market. The competitive analysis section of the report provides a list of players competing at a global level and segregates them according to the type segment of the global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) market they focus on. It also provides production analysis by the manufacturer for the period 2016-2021. In addition, readers of the report are provided with revenue analysis and price analysis by the manufacturer at a global level for the period 2016-2021. Considering the same period, the market entry year of each player included in the report has been provided. This report includes the

, Stromag, Tecno Elettrica Ravasi (TER), AMETEK STC, Gleason Reel (Hubbell), Giovenzana, B-Command, BeiLiang, Micronor (Photon Control)

, SPDT Switches Type, DPDT Switches Type, Others Market Segment by Application

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Research Scope 1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 SPDT Switches Type

1.2.3 DPDT Switches Type

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Wind Turbines

1.3.3 Hoisting Apparatus 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India 2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Industry Trends

2.4.2 Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Market Drivers

2.4.3 Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Market Challenges

2.4.4 Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Market Restraints 3 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales

3.1 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Stromag

12.1.1 Stromag Corporation Information

12.1.2 Stromag Overview

12.1.3 Stromag Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Stromag Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Products and Services

12.1.5 Stromag Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Stromag Recent Developments

12.2 Tecno Elettrica Ravasi (TER)

12.2.1 Tecno Elettrica Ravasi (TER) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Tecno Elettrica Ravasi (TER) Overview

12.2.3 Tecno Elettrica Ravasi (TER) Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Tecno Elettrica Ravasi (TER) Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Products and Services

12.2.5 Tecno Elettrica Ravasi (TER) Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Tecno Elettrica Ravasi (TER) Recent Developments

12.3 AMETEK STC

12.3.1 AMETEK STC Corporation Information

12.3.2 AMETEK STC Overview

12.3.3 AMETEK STC Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 AMETEK STC Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Products and Services

12.3.5 AMETEK STC Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 AMETEK STC Recent Developments

12.4 Gleason Reel (Hubbell)

12.4.1 Gleason Reel (Hubbell) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Gleason Reel (Hubbell) Overview

12.4.3 Gleason Reel (Hubbell) Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Gleason Reel (Hubbell) Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Products and Services

12.4.5 Gleason Reel (Hubbell) Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Gleason Reel (Hubbell) Recent Developments

12.5 Giovenzana

12.5.1 Giovenzana Corporation Information

12.5.2 Giovenzana Overview

12.5.3 Giovenzana Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Giovenzana Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Products and Services

12.5.5 Giovenzana Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Giovenzana Recent Developments

12.6 B-Command

12.6.1 B-Command Corporation Information

12.6.2 B-Command Overview

12.6.3 B-Command Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 B-Command Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Products and Services

12.6.5 B-Command Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 B-Command Recent Developments

12.7 BeiLiang

12.7.1 BeiLiang Corporation Information

12.7.2 BeiLiang Overview

12.7.3 BeiLiang Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 BeiLiang Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Products and Services

12.7.5 BeiLiang Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 BeiLiang Recent Developments

12.8 Micronor (Photon Control)

12.8.1 Micronor (Photon Control) Corporation Information

12.8.2 Micronor (Photon Control) Overview

12.8.3 Micronor (Photon Control) Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Micronor (Photon Control) Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Products and Services

12.8.5 Micronor (Photon Control) Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Micronor (Photon Control) Recent Developments 13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Production Mode & Process

13.4 Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales Channels

13.4.2 Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Distributors

13.5 Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Customers 14 Key Findings 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

