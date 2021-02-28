Global Small Hydropower Market Growths with CAGR 4.1%- QYResearch Report

Hydroelectricity is the term referring to electricity generated by hydropower; the production of electrical power through the use of the gravitational force of falling or flowing water. It is the most widely used form of renewable energy. Small hydro is the development of hydroelectric power on a scale serving a small community or industrial plant. The definition of a small hydro project varies, but a generating Installed Capacity of 1 to 10 megawatts (MW) is generally accepted, which aligns to the concept of distributed generation. In 2020, the market of small hydropower industry is almost monopolized by European and American producers, accounting for about 60% of the global market. The top three producers are Voith GmbH, GE and Andritz Hydro, which all come from European and American regions and account for more than 30% of the market share. But the Asia-Pacific region is the world’s biggest consumer, accounting for about 60% of the market, compared with about 30% for Europe and America combined. The sharp drop in the growth rate of the consumer price of small hydropower in various countries shows that the price of small hydropower is close to its peak. The global Small Hydropower market size is projected to reach US$ 3176.4 million by 2027, from US$ 2396.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2027.
Get PDF template of this report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2792549/global-small-hydropower-industry
In terms of production side, this report researches the Small Hydropower production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Small Hydropower by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Small Hydropower market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Small Hydropower market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Regions and Countries Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Small Hydropower market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Small Hydropower markets. It includes sales (consumption) analysis and forecast by each application segment and type segment in terms of volume for the period 2016-2021. For the period 2016-2027, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume sales analysis and region-wise volume analysis of the global Small Hydropower market.
The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects
of the Small Hydropower market in important countries, including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
Key regions covered in the report are
North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia and India Leading Players The analysts authoring the report have closely analyzed each leading and prominent player of the global Small Hydropower market. The competitive analysis section of the report provides a list of players competing at a global level and segregates them according to the type segment of the global Small Hydropower market they focus on. It also provides production analysis by the manufacturer for the period 2016-2021. In addition, readers of the report are provided with revenue analysis and price analysis by the manufacturer at a global level for the period 2016-2021. Considering the same period, the market entry year of each player included in the report has been provided. This report includes the
following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.
, Voith GmbH, Andritz Hydro, GE, Siemens, Flovel Energy Private Limited, Toshiba, BHEL, SNC-Lavalin, Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd, Mavel, Ganz EEPM, Kolektor Turboinstitut, CKD Blansko, Atb Riva Calzoni, B Fouress, Global Hydro Energy, GUGLER, Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic, TES Vsetín
Market Segment by Type
, Electromechanical Equipment, Infrastructure, Electromechanical is the most used type in 2019, with about 39.14% market share. Market Segment by Application
Request Customization of Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2792549/global-small-hydropower-industry
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Small Hydropower Research Scope 1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Small Hydropower Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Electromechanical Equipment
1.2.3 Infrastructure
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Small Hydropower Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Small Hydro (1MW-10MW)
1.3.3 Mini Hydro (100kW-1MW)
1.3.4 Micro Hydro (5kW-100kW) 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global Small Hydropower Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Small Hydropower Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Small Hydropower Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Small Hydropower Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Small Hydropower Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.36 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India 2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 Small Hydropower Industry Trends
2.4.2 Small Hydropower Market Drivers
2.4.3 Small Hydropower Market Challenges
2.4.4 Small Hydropower Market Restraints 3 Global Small Hydropower Sales
3.1 Global Small Hydropower Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Small Hydropower Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Small Hydropower Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Small Hydropower Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Small Hydropower Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Small Hydropower Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Small Hydropower Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Small Hydropower Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Small Hydropower Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global Small Hydropower Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Small Hydropower Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Small Hydropower Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Small Hydropower Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Small Hydropower Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Small Hydropower Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Small Hydropower Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Small Hydropower Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Small Hydropower Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Small Hydropower Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Small Hydropower Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Small Hydropower Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global Small Hydropower Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Small Hydropower Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Small Hydropower Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Small Hydropower Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Small Hydropower Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Small Hydropower Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Small Hydropower Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Small Hydropower Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Small Hydropower Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Small Hydropower Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Small Hydropower Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Small Hydropower Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Small Hydropower Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Small Hydropower Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Small Hydropower Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Small Hydropower Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Small Hydropower Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Small Hydropower Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Small Hydropower Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Small Hydropower Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Small Hydropower Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Small Hydropower Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America
7.1 North America Small Hydropower Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America Small Hydropower Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America Small Hydropower Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America Small Hydropower Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America Small Hydropower Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Small Hydropower Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Small Hydropower Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America Small Hydropower Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Small Hydropower Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America Small Hydropower Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America Small Hydropower Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America Small Hydropower Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 U.S.
7.4.4 Canada 8 Europe
8.1 Europe Small Hydropower Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe Small Hydropower Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe Small Hydropower Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe Small Hydropower Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe Small Hydropower Sales by Type (2016-2028)
8.2.2 Europe Small Hydropower Revenue by Type (2016-2028)
8.3 Europe Small Hydropower Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe Small Hydropower Sales by Application (2016-2028)
8.3.2 Europe Small Hydropower Revenue by Application (2016-2028)
8.4 Europe Small Hydropower Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe Small Hydropower Sales by Country (2016-2028)
8.4.2 Europe Small Hydropower Revenue by Country (2016-2028)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Small Hydropower Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Small Hydropower Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Small Hydropower Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific Small Hydropower Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Small Hydropower Sales by Type (2016-2029)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Small Hydropower Revenue by Type (2016-2029)
9.3 Asia Pacific Small Hydropower Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Small Hydropower Sales by Application (2016-2029)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Small Hydropower Revenue by Application (2016-2029)
9.4 Asia Pacific Small Hydropower Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific Small Hydropower Sales by Region (2016-2029)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific Small Hydropower Revenue by Region (2016-2029)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
9.4.12 Philippines 10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Small Hydropower Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America Small Hydropower Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America Small Hydropower Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America Small Hydropower Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America Small Hydropower Sales by Type (2016-20210)
10.2.2 Latin America Small Hydropower Revenue by Type (2016-20210)
10.3 Latin America Small Hydropower Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America Small Hydropower Sales by Application (2016-20210)
10.3.2 Latin America Small Hydropower Revenue by Application (2016-20210)
10.4 Latin America Small Hydropower Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America Small Hydropower Sales by Country (2016-20210)
10.4.2 Latin America Small Hydropower Revenue by Country (2016-20210)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Small Hydropower Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Small Hydropower Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Small Hydropower Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Small Hydropower Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Small Hydropower Sales by Type (2016-20211)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Small Hydropower Revenue by Type (2016-20211)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Small Hydropower Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Small Hydropower Sales by Application (2016-20211)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Small Hydropower Revenue by Application (2016-20211)
11.4 Middle East and Africa Small Hydropower Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Small Hydropower Sales by Country (2016-20211)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Small Hydropower Revenue by Country (2016-20211)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles
12.1 Voith GmbH
12.1.1 Voith GmbH Corporation Information
12.1.2 Voith GmbH Overview
12.1.3 Voith GmbH Small Hydropower Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Voith GmbH Small Hydropower Products and Services
12.1.5 Voith GmbH Small Hydropower SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Voith GmbH Recent Developments
12.2 Andritz Hydro
12.2.1 Andritz Hydro Corporation Information
12.2.2 Andritz Hydro Overview
12.2.3 Andritz Hydro Small Hydropower Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Andritz Hydro Small Hydropower Products and Services
12.2.5 Andritz Hydro Small Hydropower SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Andritz Hydro Recent Developments
12.3 GE
12.3.1 GE Corporation Information
12.3.2 GE Overview
12.3.3 GE Small Hydropower Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 GE Small Hydropower Products and Services
12.3.5 GE Small Hydropower SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 GE Recent Developments
12.4 Siemens
12.4.1 Siemens Corporation Information
12.4.2 Siemens Overview
12.4.3 Siemens Small Hydropower Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Siemens Small Hydropower Products and Services
12.4.5 Siemens Small Hydropower SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Siemens Recent Developments
12.5 Flovel Energy Private Limited
12.5.1 Flovel Energy Private Limited Corporation Information
12.5.2 Flovel Energy Private Limited Overview
12.5.3 Flovel Energy Private Limited Small Hydropower Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Flovel Energy Private Limited Small Hydropower Products and Services
12.5.5 Flovel Energy Private Limited Small Hydropower SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Flovel Energy Private Limited Recent Developments
12.6 Toshiba
12.6.1 Toshiba Corporation Information
12.6.2 Toshiba Overview
12.6.3 Toshiba Small Hydropower Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Toshiba Small Hydropower Products and Services
12.6.5 Toshiba Small Hydropower SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Toshiba Recent Developments
12.7 BHEL
12.7.1 BHEL Corporation Information
12.7.2 BHEL Overview
12.7.3 BHEL Small Hydropower Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 BHEL Small Hydropower Products and Services
12.7.5 BHEL Small Hydropower SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 BHEL Recent Developments
12.8 SNC-Lavalin
12.8.1 SNC-Lavalin Corporation Information
12.8.2 SNC-Lavalin Overview
12.8.3 SNC-Lavalin Small Hydropower Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 SNC-Lavalin Small Hydropower Products and Services
12.8.5 SNC-Lavalin Small Hydropower SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 SNC-Lavalin Recent Developments
12.9 Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd
12.9.1 Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd Corporation Information
12.9.2 Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd Overview
12.9.3 Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd Small Hydropower Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd Small Hydropower Products and Services
12.9.5 Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd Small Hydropower SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd Recent Developments
12.10 Mavel
12.10.1 Mavel Corporation Information
12.10.2 Mavel Overview
12.10.3 Mavel Small Hydropower Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Mavel Small Hydropower Products and Services
12.10.5 Mavel Small Hydropower SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Mavel Recent Developments
12.11 Ganz EEPM
12.11.1 Ganz EEPM Corporation Information
12.11.2 Ganz EEPM Overview
12.11.3 Ganz EEPM Small Hydropower Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Ganz EEPM Small Hydropower Products and Services
12.11.5 Ganz EEPM Recent Developments
12.12 Kolektor Turboinstitut
12.12.1 Kolektor Turboinstitut Corporation Information
12.12.2 Kolektor Turboinstitut Overview
12.12.3 Kolektor Turboinstitut Small Hydropower Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Kolektor Turboinstitut Small Hydropower Products and Services
12.12.5 Kolektor Turboinstitut Recent Developments
12.13 CKD Blansko
12.13.1 CKD Blansko Corporation Information
12.13.2 CKD Blansko Overview
12.13.3 CKD Blansko Small Hydropower Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 CKD Blansko Small Hydropower Products and Services
12.13.5 CKD Blansko Recent Developments
12.14 Atb Riva Calzoni
12.14.1 Atb Riva Calzoni Corporation Information
12.14.2 Atb Riva Calzoni Overview
12.14.3 Atb Riva Calzoni Small Hydropower Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Atb Riva Calzoni Small Hydropower Products and Services
12.14.5 Atb Riva Calzoni Recent Developments
12.15 B Fouress
12.15.1 B Fouress Corporation Information
12.15.2 B Fouress Overview
12.15.3 B Fouress Small Hydropower Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 B Fouress Small Hydropower Products and Services
12.15.5 B Fouress Recent Developments
12.16 Global Hydro Energy
12.16.1 Global Hydro Energy Corporation Information
12.16.2 Global Hydro Energy Overview
12.16.3 Global Hydro Energy Small Hydropower Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Global Hydro Energy Small Hydropower Products and Services
12.16.5 Global Hydro Energy Recent Developments
12.17 GUGLER
12.17.1 GUGLER Corporation Information
12.17.2 GUGLER Overview
12.17.3 GUGLER Small Hydropower Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 GUGLER Small Hydropower Products and Services
12.17.5 GUGLER Recent Developments
12.18 Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic
12.18.1 Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic Corporation Information
12.18.2 Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic Overview
12.18.3 Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic Small Hydropower Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic Small Hydropower Products and Services
12.18.5 Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic Recent Developments
12.19 TES Vsetín
12.19.1 TES Vsetín Corporation Information
12.19.2 TES Vsetín Overview
12.19.3 TES Vsetín Small Hydropower Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 TES Vsetín Small Hydropower Products and Services
12.19.5 TES Vsetín Recent Developments 13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Small Hydropower Value Chain Analysis
13.2 Small Hydropower Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Small Hydropower Production Mode & Process
13.4 Small Hydropower Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Small Hydropower Sales Channels
13.4.2 Small Hydropower Distributors
13.5 Small Hydropower Customers 14 Key Findings 15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
Why to Buy this Report?
- Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Small Hydropower market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables
- Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Small Hydropower market, its segments, and sub-segments
- Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers
- Thorough evaluation of key regional Small Hydropower markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors
- Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Small Hydropower market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment
The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Small Hydropower market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Small Hydropower market.
Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(5600): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/5893e8a95d2eda1d4d39490053cc5c24,0,1,global-small-hydropower-industry
About Us:
QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.https://expresskeeper.com/