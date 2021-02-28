Global Small Hydropower Market Growths with CAGR 4.1%- QYResearch Report

Hydroelectricity is the term referring to electricity generated by hydropower; the production of electrical power through the use of the gravitational force of falling or flowing water. It is the most widely used form of renewable energy. Small hydro is the development of hydroelectric power on a scale serving a small community or industrial plant. The definition of a small hydro project varies, but a generating Installed Capacity of 1 to 10 megawatts (MW) is generally accepted, which aligns to the concept of distributed generation. In 2020, the market of small hydropower industry is almost monopolized by European and American producers, accounting for about 60% of the global market. The top three producers are Voith GmbH, GE and Andritz Hydro, which all come from European and American regions and account for more than 30% of the market share. But the Asia-Pacific region is the world’s biggest consumer, accounting for about 60% of the market, compared with about 30% for Europe and America combined. The sharp drop in the growth rate of the consumer price of small hydropower in various countries shows that the price of small hydropower is close to its peak. The global Small Hydropower market size is projected to reach US$ 3176.4 million by 2027, from US$ 2396.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2027.

Get PDF template of this report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2792549/global-small-hydropower-industry

In terms of production side, this report researches the Small Hydropower production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Small Hydropower by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Small Hydropower market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Small Hydropower market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Regions and Countries Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Small Hydropower market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Small Hydropower markets. It includes sales (consumption) analysis and forecast by each application segment and type segment in terms of volume for the period 2016-2021. For the period 2016-2027, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume sales analysis and region-wise volume analysis of the global Small Hydropower market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects

of the Small Hydropower market in important countries, including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

Key regions covered in the report are

North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia and India Leading Players The analysts authoring the report have closely analyzed each leading and prominent player of the global Small Hydropower market. The competitive analysis section of the report provides a list of players competing at a global level and segregates them according to the type segment of the global Small Hydropower market they focus on. It also provides production analysis by the manufacturer for the period 2016-2021. In addition, readers of the report are provided with revenue analysis and price analysis by the manufacturer at a global level for the period 2016-2021. Considering the same period, the market entry year of each player included in the report has been provided. This report includes the

following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

, Voith GmbH, Andritz Hydro, GE, Siemens, Flovel Energy Private Limited, Toshiba, BHEL, SNC-Lavalin, Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd, Mavel, Ganz EEPM, Kolektor Turboinstitut, CKD Blansko, Atb Riva Calzoni, B Fouress, Global Hydro Energy, GUGLER, Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic, TES Vsetín

Market Segment by Type

, Electromechanical Equipment, Infrastructure, Electromechanical is the most used type in 2019, with about 39.14% market share. Market Segment by Application

Request Customization of Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2792549/global-small-hydropower-industry

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Small Hydropower Research Scope 1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Small Hydropower Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Electromechanical Equipment

1.2.3 Infrastructure

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Small Hydropower Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Small Hydro (1MW-10MW)

1.3.3 Mini Hydro (100kW-1MW)

1.3.4 Micro Hydro (5kW-100kW) 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Small Hydropower Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Small Hydropower Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Small Hydropower Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Small Hydropower Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Small Hydropower Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India 2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Small Hydropower Industry Trends

2.4.2 Small Hydropower Market Drivers

2.4.3 Small Hydropower Market Challenges

2.4.4 Small Hydropower Market Restraints 3 Global Small Hydropower Sales

3.1 Global Small Hydropower Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Small Hydropower Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Small Hydropower Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Small Hydropower Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Small Hydropower Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Small Hydropower Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Small Hydropower Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Small Hydropower Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Small Hydropower Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Small Hydropower Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Small Hydropower Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Small Hydropower Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Small Hydropower Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Small Hydropower Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Small Hydropower Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Small Hydropower Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Small Hydropower Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Small Hydropower Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Small Hydropower Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Small Hydropower Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Small Hydropower Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Small Hydropower Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Small Hydropower Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Small Hydropower Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Small Hydropower Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Small Hydropower Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Small Hydropower Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Small Hydropower Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Small Hydropower Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Small Hydropower Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Small Hydropower Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Small Hydropower Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Small Hydropower Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Small Hydropower Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Small Hydropower Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Small Hydropower Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Small Hydropower Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Small Hydropower Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Small Hydropower Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Small Hydropower Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Small Hydropower Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Small Hydropower Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Small Hydropower Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Small Hydropower Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Small Hydropower Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Small Hydropower Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Small Hydropower Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Small Hydropower Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Small Hydropower Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Small Hydropower Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Small Hydropower Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Small Hydropower Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Small Hydropower Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Small Hydropower Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Small Hydropower Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Small Hydropower Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Small Hydropower Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Small Hydropower Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Small Hydropower Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Small Hydropower Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Small Hydropower Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Small Hydropower Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Small Hydropower Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Small Hydropower Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Small Hydropower Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Small Hydropower Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Small Hydropower Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Small Hydropower Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Small Hydropower Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Small Hydropower Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Small Hydropower Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Small Hydropower Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Small Hydropower Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Small Hydropower Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Small Hydropower Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Small Hydropower Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Small Hydropower Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Small Hydropower Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Small Hydropower Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Small Hydropower Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Small Hydropower Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Small Hydropower Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Small Hydropower Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Small Hydropower Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Small Hydropower Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Small Hydropower Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Small Hydropower Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Small Hydropower Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Small Hydropower Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Small Hydropower Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Small Hydropower Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Small Hydropower Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Small Hydropower Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Small Hydropower Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Small Hydropower Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Small Hydropower Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Small Hydropower Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Small Hydropower Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Small Hydropower Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Small Hydropower Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Small Hydropower Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Small Hydropower Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Small Hydropower Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Voith GmbH

12.1.1 Voith GmbH Corporation Information

12.1.2 Voith GmbH Overview

12.1.3 Voith GmbH Small Hydropower Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Voith GmbH Small Hydropower Products and Services

12.1.5 Voith GmbH Small Hydropower SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Voith GmbH Recent Developments

12.2 Andritz Hydro

12.2.1 Andritz Hydro Corporation Information

12.2.2 Andritz Hydro Overview

12.2.3 Andritz Hydro Small Hydropower Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Andritz Hydro Small Hydropower Products and Services

12.2.5 Andritz Hydro Small Hydropower SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Andritz Hydro Recent Developments

12.3 GE

12.3.1 GE Corporation Information

12.3.2 GE Overview

12.3.3 GE Small Hydropower Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 GE Small Hydropower Products and Services

12.3.5 GE Small Hydropower SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 GE Recent Developments

12.4 Siemens

12.4.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.4.2 Siemens Overview

12.4.3 Siemens Small Hydropower Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Siemens Small Hydropower Products and Services

12.4.5 Siemens Small Hydropower SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Siemens Recent Developments

12.5 Flovel Energy Private Limited

12.5.1 Flovel Energy Private Limited Corporation Information

12.5.2 Flovel Energy Private Limited Overview

12.5.3 Flovel Energy Private Limited Small Hydropower Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Flovel Energy Private Limited Small Hydropower Products and Services

12.5.5 Flovel Energy Private Limited Small Hydropower SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Flovel Energy Private Limited Recent Developments

12.6 Toshiba

12.6.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

12.6.2 Toshiba Overview

12.6.3 Toshiba Small Hydropower Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Toshiba Small Hydropower Products and Services

12.6.5 Toshiba Small Hydropower SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Toshiba Recent Developments

12.7 BHEL

12.7.1 BHEL Corporation Information

12.7.2 BHEL Overview

12.7.3 BHEL Small Hydropower Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 BHEL Small Hydropower Products and Services

12.7.5 BHEL Small Hydropower SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 BHEL Recent Developments

12.8 SNC-Lavalin

12.8.1 SNC-Lavalin Corporation Information

12.8.2 SNC-Lavalin Overview

12.8.3 SNC-Lavalin Small Hydropower Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 SNC-Lavalin Small Hydropower Products and Services

12.8.5 SNC-Lavalin Small Hydropower SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 SNC-Lavalin Recent Developments

12.9 Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd

12.9.1 Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd Corporation Information

12.9.2 Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd Overview

12.9.3 Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd Small Hydropower Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd Small Hydropower Products and Services

12.9.5 Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd Small Hydropower SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd Recent Developments

12.10 Mavel

12.10.1 Mavel Corporation Information

12.10.2 Mavel Overview

12.10.3 Mavel Small Hydropower Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Mavel Small Hydropower Products and Services

12.10.5 Mavel Small Hydropower SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Mavel Recent Developments

12.11 Ganz EEPM

12.11.1 Ganz EEPM Corporation Information

12.11.2 Ganz EEPM Overview

12.11.3 Ganz EEPM Small Hydropower Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Ganz EEPM Small Hydropower Products and Services

12.11.5 Ganz EEPM Recent Developments

12.12 Kolektor Turboinstitut

12.12.1 Kolektor Turboinstitut Corporation Information

12.12.2 Kolektor Turboinstitut Overview

12.12.3 Kolektor Turboinstitut Small Hydropower Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Kolektor Turboinstitut Small Hydropower Products and Services

12.12.5 Kolektor Turboinstitut Recent Developments

12.13 CKD Blansko

12.13.1 CKD Blansko Corporation Information

12.13.2 CKD Blansko Overview

12.13.3 CKD Blansko Small Hydropower Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 CKD Blansko Small Hydropower Products and Services

12.13.5 CKD Blansko Recent Developments

12.14 Atb Riva Calzoni

12.14.1 Atb Riva Calzoni Corporation Information

12.14.2 Atb Riva Calzoni Overview

12.14.3 Atb Riva Calzoni Small Hydropower Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Atb Riva Calzoni Small Hydropower Products and Services

12.14.5 Atb Riva Calzoni Recent Developments

12.15 B Fouress

12.15.1 B Fouress Corporation Information

12.15.2 B Fouress Overview

12.15.3 B Fouress Small Hydropower Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 B Fouress Small Hydropower Products and Services

12.15.5 B Fouress Recent Developments

12.16 Global Hydro Energy

12.16.1 Global Hydro Energy Corporation Information

12.16.2 Global Hydro Energy Overview

12.16.3 Global Hydro Energy Small Hydropower Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Global Hydro Energy Small Hydropower Products and Services

12.16.5 Global Hydro Energy Recent Developments

12.17 GUGLER

12.17.1 GUGLER Corporation Information

12.17.2 GUGLER Overview

12.17.3 GUGLER Small Hydropower Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 GUGLER Small Hydropower Products and Services

12.17.5 GUGLER Recent Developments

12.18 Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic

12.18.1 Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic Corporation Information

12.18.2 Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic Overview

12.18.3 Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic Small Hydropower Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic Small Hydropower Products and Services

12.18.5 Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic Recent Developments

12.19 TES Vsetín

12.19.1 TES Vsetín Corporation Information

12.19.2 TES Vsetín Overview

12.19.3 TES Vsetín Small Hydropower Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 TES Vsetín Small Hydropower Products and Services

12.19.5 TES Vsetín Recent Developments 13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Small Hydropower Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Small Hydropower Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Small Hydropower Production Mode & Process

13.4 Small Hydropower Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Small Hydropower Sales Channels

13.4.2 Small Hydropower Distributors

13.5 Small Hydropower Customers 14 Key Findings 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Small Hydropower market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Small Hydropower market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Small Hydropower markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Small Hydropower market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Small Hydropower market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Small Hydropower market.

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(5600): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/5893e8a95d2eda1d4d39490053cc5c24,0,1,global-small-hydropower-industry

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.