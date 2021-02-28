Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Market Estimated to be US$ 5078.8 Million $ in 2027 – QYResearch Report

Batteries can store energy from on-peak renewable energy and release it when it is more needed in central, de-centralised and off-grid situations. On the basis of product type, Beyond 100KW to 500 KW represent the largest share of the worldwide Storage Battery for Power Supply market, with 31% share. In the applications, Utilities (Electric Power Station, Gas, Water, etc.) segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry segment of the market, with 53% share of global market. Asia holds the major share in the market, with a share of 71%. The global Storage Battery for Power Supply market size is projected to reach US$ 32720 million by 2027, from US$ 5078.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 30.5% during 2021-2027.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Storage Battery for Power Supply production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Storage Battery for Power Supply by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Storage Battery for Power Supply market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Storage Battery for Power Supply market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Regions and Countries Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Storage Battery for Power Supply market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Storage Battery for Power Supply markets. It includes sales (consumption) analysis and forecast by each application segment and type segment in terms of volume for the period 2016-2021. For the period 2016-2027, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume sales analysis and region-wise volume analysis of the global Storage Battery for Power Supply market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects

of the Storage Battery for Power Supply market in important countries, including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

Key regions covered in the report are

North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia and India Leading Players The analysts authoring the report have closely analyzed each leading and prominent player of the global Storage Battery for Power Supply market. The competitive analysis section of the report provides a list of players competing at a global level and segregates them according to the type segment of the global Storage Battery for Power Supply market they focus on. It also provides production analysis by the manufacturer for the period 2016-2021. In addition, readers of the report are provided with revenue analysis and price analysis by the manufacturer at a global level for the period 2016-2021. Considering the same period, the market entry year of each player included in the report has been provided. This report includes the

This report includes the following manufacturers;

, Samsung SDI, LG Chem, Hoppecke, EnerSys, Toshiba, GS Yuasa Corporate, Kokam, Shandong Sacred Sun Power Sources Co. ltd., Gotion, Inc.

Market Segment by Type

, Less than 10 KW, Beyond 10 KW to 100 KW, Beyond 100KW to 500 KW, Others (Beyond 500 KW) Market Segment by Application

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Storage Battery for Power Supply Research Scope 1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Less than 10 KW

1.2.3 Beyond 10 KW to 100 KW

1.2.4 Beyond 100KW to 500 KW

1.2.5 Others (Beyond 500 KW)

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Communications

1.3.3 Utilities (Electric Power Station, Gas, Water, etc.)

1.3.4 Railway Communication

1.3.5 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India 2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Storage Battery for Power Supply Industry Trends

2.4.2 Storage Battery for Power Supply Market Drivers

2.4.3 Storage Battery for Power Supply Market Challenges

2.4.4 Storage Battery for Power Supply Market Restraints 3 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales

3.1 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Storage Battery for Power Supply Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Storage Battery for Power Supply Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Storage Battery for Power Supply Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Storage Battery for Power Supply Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Storage Battery for Power Supply Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Storage Battery for Power Supply Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Storage Battery for Power Supply Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Storage Battery for Power Supply Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Storage Battery for Power Supply Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Storage Battery for Power Supply Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Storage Battery for Power Supply Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Storage Battery for Power Supply Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Storage Battery for Power Supply Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Storage Battery for Power Supply Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Storage Battery for Power Supply Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Storage Battery for Power Supply Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Storage Battery for Power Supply Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Storage Battery for Power Supply Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Storage Battery for Power Supply Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Storage Battery for Power Supply Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Storage Battery for Power Supply Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Storage Battery for Power Supply Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Storage Battery for Power Supply Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Storage Battery for Power Supply Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Storage Battery for Power Supply Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Storage Battery for Power Supply Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Storage Battery for Power Supply Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Storage Battery for Power Supply Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Storage Battery for Power Supply Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Storage Battery for Power Supply Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Storage Battery for Power Supply Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Storage Battery for Power Supply Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Storage Battery for Power Supply Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Storage Battery for Power Supply Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Storage Battery for Power Supply Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Storage Battery for Power Supply Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Storage Battery for Power Supply Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Storage Battery for Power Supply Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Storage Battery for Power Supply Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Storage Battery for Power Supply Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Storage Battery for Power Supply Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Storage Battery for Power Supply Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Storage Battery for Power Supply Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Storage Battery for Power Supply Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Storage Battery for Power Supply Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Storage Battery for Power Supply Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Samsung SDI

12.1.1 Samsung SDI Corporation Information

12.1.2 Samsung SDI Overview

12.1.3 Samsung SDI Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Samsung SDI Storage Battery for Power Supply Products and Services

12.1.5 Samsung SDI Storage Battery for Power Supply SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Samsung SDI Recent Developments

12.2 LG Chem

12.2.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

12.2.2 LG Chem Overview

12.2.3 LG Chem Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 LG Chem Storage Battery for Power Supply Products and Services

12.2.5 LG Chem Storage Battery for Power Supply SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 LG Chem Recent Developments

12.3 Hoppecke

12.3.1 Hoppecke Corporation Information

12.3.2 Hoppecke Overview

12.3.3 Hoppecke Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Hoppecke Storage Battery for Power Supply Products and Services

12.3.5 Hoppecke Storage Battery for Power Supply SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Hoppecke Recent Developments

12.4 EnerSys

12.4.1 EnerSys Corporation Information

12.4.2 EnerSys Overview

12.4.3 EnerSys Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 EnerSys Storage Battery for Power Supply Products and Services

12.4.5 EnerSys Storage Battery for Power Supply SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 EnerSys Recent Developments

12.5 Toshiba

12.5.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

12.5.2 Toshiba Overview

12.5.3 Toshiba Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Toshiba Storage Battery for Power Supply Products and Services

12.5.5 Toshiba Storage Battery for Power Supply SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Toshiba Recent Developments

12.6 GS Yuasa Corporate

12.6.1 GS Yuasa Corporate Corporation Information

12.6.2 GS Yuasa Corporate Overview

12.6.3 GS Yuasa Corporate Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 GS Yuasa Corporate Storage Battery for Power Supply Products and Services

12.6.5 GS Yuasa Corporate Storage Battery for Power Supply SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 GS Yuasa Corporate Recent Developments

12.7 Kokam

12.7.1 Kokam Corporation Information

12.7.2 Kokam Overview

12.7.3 Kokam Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Kokam Storage Battery for Power Supply Products and Services

12.7.5 Kokam Storage Battery for Power Supply SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Kokam Recent Developments

12.8 Shandong Sacred Sun Power Sources Co. ltd.

12.8.1 Shandong Sacred Sun Power Sources Co. ltd. Corporation Information

12.8.2 Shandong Sacred Sun Power Sources Co. ltd. Overview

12.8.3 Shandong Sacred Sun Power Sources Co. ltd. Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Shandong Sacred Sun Power Sources Co. ltd. Storage Battery for Power Supply Products and Services

12.8.5 Shandong Sacred Sun Power Sources Co. ltd. Storage Battery for Power Supply SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Shandong Sacred Sun Power Sources Co. ltd. Recent Developments

12.9 Gotion, Inc.

12.9.1 Gotion, Inc. Corporation Information

12.9.2 Gotion, Inc. Overview

12.9.3 Gotion, Inc. Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Gotion, Inc. Storage Battery for Power Supply Products and Services

12.9.5 Gotion, Inc. Storage Battery for Power Supply SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Gotion, Inc. Recent Developments 13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Storage Battery for Power Supply Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Storage Battery for Power Supply Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Storage Battery for Power Supply Production Mode & Process

13.4 Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales Channels

13.4.2 Storage Battery for Power Supply Distributors

13.5 Storage Battery for Power Supply Customers 14 Key Findings 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Storage Battery for Power Supply market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Storage Battery for Power Supply market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Storage Battery for Power Supply markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Storage Battery for Power Supply market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Storage Battery for Power Supply market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Storage Battery for Power Supply market.

