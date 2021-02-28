Global XLPE Cables Market Witnesses Fast Growth with CAGR of 5% – QYResearch Report

XLPE cable means cross linked polyethylene insulated aluminium conductor armoured cable. In XLPE cable stranded aluminium conductor is first screened in the form of a semi conducting extrusion which provides a smooth conductor surface and prevents formation of cavities at the surface of the conductor when the cable is subjected to bending. The screened conductor is insulated with extruded XLPE compound. The insulation is further screened with layer of nonmetallic semiconducting material and over that a non magnetic metallic screen in the form of copper or aluminium tape is applied. The medium voltage cables market is segmented by installation into underground, overhead and submarine. Among these, overhead accounts for the largest market size by value due to its increased usage in developing economies such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA, on account of lower costs and easier maintenance. Underground cable installation is more prevalent in developed economies, such as Europe, owing to the high population density. The global XLPE Cables market size is projected to reach US$ 165650 million by 2027, from US$ 118060 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2027.
In terms of production side, this report researches the XLPE Cables production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of XLPE Cables by regions (countries) and by Application. The global XLPE Cables market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global XLPE Cables market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Regions and Countries Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global XLPE Cables market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level XLPE Cables markets. It includes sales (consumption) analysis and forecast by each application segment and type segment in terms of volume for the period 2016-2021. For the period 2016-2027, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume sales analysis and region-wise volume analysis of the global XLPE Cables market.
The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects
of the XLPE Cables market in important countries, including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.
Key regions covered in the report are
North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia and India Leading Players The analysts authoring the report have closely analyzed each leading and prominent player of the global XLPE Cables market. The competitive analysis section of the report provides a list of players competing at a global level and segregates them according to the type segment of the global XLPE Cables market they focus on. It also provides production analysis by the manufacturer for the period 2016-2021. In addition, readers of the report are provided with revenue analysis and price analysis by the manufacturer at a global level for the period 2016-2021. Considering the same period, the market entry year of each player included in the report has been provided. This report includes the
following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.
, Prysmian, Sumitomo Electric, Southwire, Nexans, LS Cable & System, Furukawa Electric, Leoni, Hitachi, Fujikura, Riyadh Cable, Elsewedy Electric, Condumex, NKT Cables, FarEast Cable, Baosheng, Shangshang Cable, WuXi Jiangnan Cable, Hanhe
Market Segment by Type
, LV XLPE Cables, MV XLPE Cables, HV XLPE Cables, EHV XLPE Cables Market Segment by Application
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 XLPE Cables Research Scope 1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global XLPE Cables Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 LV XLPE Cables
1.2.3 MV XLPE Cables
1.2.4 HV XLPE Cables
1.2.5 EHV XLPE Cables
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global XLPE Cables Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Power
1.3.3 Oil & Gas
1.3.4 Manufacturing
1.3.5 Metals & Mining
1.3.6 Infrastructure & Transportation
1.3.7 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global XLPE Cables Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global XLPE Cables Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global XLPE Cables Production by Region
2.3.1 Global XLPE Cables Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global XLPE Cables Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.36 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India 2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 XLPE Cables Industry Trends
2.4.2 XLPE Cables Market Drivers
2.4.3 XLPE Cables Market Challenges
2.4.4 XLPE Cables Market Restraints 3 Global XLPE Cables Sales
3.1 Global XLPE Cables Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global XLPE Cables Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global XLPE Cables Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top XLPE Cables Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top XLPE Cables Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top XLPE Cables Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top XLPE Cables Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top XLPE Cables Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top XLPE Cables Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global XLPE Cables Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global XLPE Cables Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top XLPE Cables Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top XLPE Cables Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by XLPE Cables Sales in 2020
4.3 Global XLPE Cables Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top XLPE Cables Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top XLPE Cables Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by XLPE Cables Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global XLPE Cables Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global XLPE Cables Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global XLPE Cables Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global XLPE Cables Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global XLPE Cables Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global XLPE Cables Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global XLPE Cables Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global XLPE Cables Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global XLPE Cables Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global XLPE Cables Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global XLPE Cables Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global XLPE Cables Price by Type
5.3.1 Global XLPE Cables Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global XLPE Cables Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global XLPE Cables Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global XLPE Cables Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global XLPE Cables Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global XLPE Cables Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global XLPE Cables Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global XLPE Cables Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global XLPE Cables Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global XLPE Cables Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global XLPE Cables Price by Application
6.3.1 Global XLPE Cables Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global XLPE Cables Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America
7.1 North America XLPE Cables Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America XLPE Cables Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America XLPE Cables Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America XLPE Cables Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America XLPE Cables Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America XLPE Cables Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America XLPE Cables Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America XLPE Cables Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America XLPE Cables Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America XLPE Cables Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America XLPE Cables Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America XLPE Cables Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 U.S.
7.4.4 Canada 8 Europe
8.1 Europe XLPE Cables Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe XLPE Cables Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe XLPE Cables Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe XLPE Cables Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe XLPE Cables Sales by Type (2016-2028)
8.2.2 Europe XLPE Cables Revenue by Type (2016-2028)
8.3 Europe XLPE Cables Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe XLPE Cables Sales by Application (2016-2028)
8.3.2 Europe XLPE Cables Revenue by Application (2016-2028)
8.4 Europe XLPE Cables Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe XLPE Cables Sales by Country (2016-2028)
8.4.2 Europe XLPE Cables Revenue by Country (2016-2028)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific XLPE Cables Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific XLPE Cables Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific XLPE Cables Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific XLPE Cables Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific XLPE Cables Sales by Type (2016-2029)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific XLPE Cables Revenue by Type (2016-2029)
9.3 Asia Pacific XLPE Cables Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific XLPE Cables Sales by Application (2016-2029)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific XLPE Cables Revenue by Application (2016-2029)
9.4 Asia Pacific XLPE Cables Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific XLPE Cables Sales by Region (2016-2029)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific XLPE Cables Revenue by Region (2016-2029)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
9.4.12 Philippines 10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America XLPE Cables Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America XLPE Cables Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America XLPE Cables Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America XLPE Cables Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America XLPE Cables Sales by Type (2016-20210)
10.2.2 Latin America XLPE Cables Revenue by Type (2016-20210)
10.3 Latin America XLPE Cables Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America XLPE Cables Sales by Application (2016-20210)
10.3.2 Latin America XLPE Cables Revenue by Application (2016-20210)
10.4 Latin America XLPE Cables Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America XLPE Cables Sales by Country (2016-20210)
10.4.2 Latin America XLPE Cables Revenue by Country (2016-20210)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa XLPE Cables Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa XLPE Cables Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa XLPE Cables Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa XLPE Cables Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa XLPE Cables Sales by Type (2016-20211)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa XLPE Cables Revenue by Type (2016-20211)
11.3 Middle East and Africa XLPE Cables Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa XLPE Cables Sales by Application (2016-20211)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa XLPE Cables Revenue by Application (2016-20211)
11.4 Middle East and Africa XLPE Cables Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa XLPE Cables Sales by Country (2016-20211)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa XLPE Cables Revenue by Country (2016-20211)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles
12.1 Prysmian
12.1.1 Prysmian Corporation Information
12.1.2 Prysmian Overview
12.1.3 Prysmian XLPE Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Prysmian XLPE Cables Products and Services
12.1.5 Prysmian XLPE Cables SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Prysmian Recent Developments
12.2 Sumitomo Electric
12.2.1 Sumitomo Electric Corporation Information
12.2.2 Sumitomo Electric Overview
12.2.3 Sumitomo Electric XLPE Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Sumitomo Electric XLPE Cables Products and Services
12.2.5 Sumitomo Electric XLPE Cables SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Sumitomo Electric Recent Developments
12.3 Southwire
12.3.1 Southwire Corporation Information
12.3.2 Southwire Overview
12.3.3 Southwire XLPE Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Southwire XLPE Cables Products and Services
12.3.5 Southwire XLPE Cables SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Southwire Recent Developments
12.4 Nexans
12.4.1 Nexans Corporation Information
12.4.2 Nexans Overview
12.4.3 Nexans XLPE Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Nexans XLPE Cables Products and Services
12.4.5 Nexans XLPE Cables SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Nexans Recent Developments
12.5 LS Cable & System
12.5.1 LS Cable & System Corporation Information
12.5.2 LS Cable & System Overview
12.5.3 LS Cable & System XLPE Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 LS Cable & System XLPE Cables Products and Services
12.5.5 LS Cable & System XLPE Cables SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 LS Cable & System Recent Developments
12.6 Furukawa Electric
12.6.1 Furukawa Electric Corporation Information
12.6.2 Furukawa Electric Overview
12.6.3 Furukawa Electric XLPE Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Furukawa Electric XLPE Cables Products and Services
12.6.5 Furukawa Electric XLPE Cables SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Furukawa Electric Recent Developments
12.7 Leoni
12.7.1 Leoni Corporation Information
12.7.2 Leoni Overview
12.7.3 Leoni XLPE Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Leoni XLPE Cables Products and Services
12.7.5 Leoni XLPE Cables SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Leoni Recent Developments
12.8 Hitachi
12.8.1 Hitachi Corporation Information
12.8.2 Hitachi Overview
12.8.3 Hitachi XLPE Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Hitachi XLPE Cables Products and Services
12.8.5 Hitachi XLPE Cables SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Hitachi Recent Developments
12.9 Fujikura
12.9.1 Fujikura Corporation Information
12.9.2 Fujikura Overview
12.9.3 Fujikura XLPE Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Fujikura XLPE Cables Products and Services
12.9.5 Fujikura XLPE Cables SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Fujikura Recent Developments
12.10 Riyadh Cable
12.10.1 Riyadh Cable Corporation Information
12.10.2 Riyadh Cable Overview
12.10.3 Riyadh Cable XLPE Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Riyadh Cable XLPE Cables Products and Services
12.10.5 Riyadh Cable XLPE Cables SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Riyadh Cable Recent Developments
12.11 Elsewedy Electric
12.11.1 Elsewedy Electric Corporation Information
12.11.2 Elsewedy Electric Overview
12.11.3 Elsewedy Electric XLPE Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Elsewedy Electric XLPE Cables Products and Services
12.11.5 Elsewedy Electric Recent Developments
12.12 Condumex
12.12.1 Condumex Corporation Information
12.12.2 Condumex Overview
12.12.3 Condumex XLPE Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Condumex XLPE Cables Products and Services
12.12.5 Condumex Recent Developments
12.13 NKT Cables
12.13.1 NKT Cables Corporation Information
12.13.2 NKT Cables Overview
12.13.3 NKT Cables XLPE Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 NKT Cables XLPE Cables Products and Services
12.13.5 NKT Cables Recent Developments
12.14 FarEast Cable
12.14.1 FarEast Cable Corporation Information
12.14.2 FarEast Cable Overview
12.14.3 FarEast Cable XLPE Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 FarEast Cable XLPE Cables Products and Services
12.14.5 FarEast Cable Recent Developments
12.15 Baosheng
12.15.1 Baosheng Corporation Information
12.15.2 Baosheng Overview
12.15.3 Baosheng XLPE Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Baosheng XLPE Cables Products and Services
12.15.5 Baosheng Recent Developments
12.16 Shangshang Cable
12.16.1 Shangshang Cable Corporation Information
12.16.2 Shangshang Cable Overview
12.16.3 Shangshang Cable XLPE Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Shangshang Cable XLPE Cables Products and Services
12.16.5 Shangshang Cable Recent Developments
12.17 WuXi Jiangnan Cable
12.17.1 WuXi Jiangnan Cable Corporation Information
12.17.2 WuXi Jiangnan Cable Overview
12.17.3 WuXi Jiangnan Cable XLPE Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 WuXi Jiangnan Cable XLPE Cables Products and Services
12.17.5 WuXi Jiangnan Cable Recent Developments
12.18 Hanhe
12.18.1 Hanhe Corporation Information
12.18.2 Hanhe Overview
12.18.3 Hanhe XLPE Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Hanhe XLPE Cables Products and Services
12.18.5 Hanhe Recent Developments 13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 XLPE Cables Value Chain Analysis
13.2 XLPE Cables Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 XLPE Cables Production Mode & Process
13.4 XLPE Cables Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 XLPE Cables Sales Channels
13.4.2 XLPE Cables Distributors
13.5 XLPE Cables Customers 14 Key Findings 15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
Why to Buy this Report?
- Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global XLPE Cables market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables
- Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global XLPE Cables market, its segments, and sub-segments
- Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers
- Thorough evaluation of key regional XLPE Cables markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors
- Accurate and comprehensive study of the global XLPE Cables market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment
The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global XLPE Cables market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global XLPE Cables market.
