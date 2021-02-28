Global XLPE Cables Market Witnesses Fast Growth with CAGR of 5% – QYResearch Report

XLPE cable means cross linked polyethylene insulated aluminium conductor armoured cable. In XLPE cable stranded aluminium conductor is first screened in the form of a semi conducting extrusion which provides a smooth conductor surface and prevents formation of cavities at the surface of the conductor when the cable is subjected to bending. The screened conductor is insulated with extruded XLPE compound. The insulation is further screened with layer of nonmetallic semiconducting material and over that a non magnetic metallic screen in the form of copper or aluminium tape is applied. The medium voltage cables market is segmented by installation into underground, overhead and submarine. Among these, overhead accounts for the largest market size by value due to its increased usage in developing economies such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA, on account of lower costs and easier maintenance. Underground cable installation is more prevalent in developed economies, such as Europe, owing to the high population density. The global XLPE Cables market size is projected to reach US$ 165650 million by 2027, from US$ 118060 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2027.

In terms of production side, this report researches the XLPE Cables production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of XLPE Cables by regions (countries) and by Application. The global XLPE Cables market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global XLPE Cables market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Regions and Countries Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global XLPE Cables market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level XLPE Cables markets. It includes sales (consumption) analysis and forecast by each application segment and type segment in terms of volume for the period 2016-2021. For the period 2016-2027, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume sales analysis and region-wise volume analysis of the global XLPE Cables market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects

of the XLPE Cables market in important countries, including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

Key regions covered in the report are

North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia and India Leading Players The analysts authoring the report have closely analyzed each leading and prominent player of the global XLPE Cables market. The competitive analysis section of the report provides a list of players competing at a global level and segregates them according to the type segment of the global XLPE Cables market they focus on. It also provides production analysis by the manufacturer for the period 2016-2021. In addition, readers of the report are provided with revenue analysis and price analysis by the manufacturer at a global level for the period 2016-2021. Considering the same period, the market entry year of each player included in the report has been provided. This report includes the

following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

, Prysmian, Sumitomo Electric, Southwire, Nexans, LS Cable & System, Furukawa Electric, Leoni, Hitachi, Fujikura, Riyadh Cable, Elsewedy Electric, Condumex, NKT Cables, FarEast Cable, Baosheng, Shangshang Cable, WuXi Jiangnan Cable, Hanhe

Market Segment by Type

, LV XLPE Cables, MV XLPE Cables, HV XLPE Cables, EHV XLPE Cables Market Segment by Application

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 XLPE Cables Research Scope 1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global XLPE Cables Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 LV XLPE Cables

1.2.3 MV XLPE Cables

1.2.4 HV XLPE Cables

1.2.5 EHV XLPE Cables

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global XLPE Cables Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Power

1.3.3 Oil & Gas

1.3.4 Manufacturing

1.3.5 Metals & Mining

1.3.6 Infrastructure & Transportation

1.3.7 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global XLPE Cables Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global XLPE Cables Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global XLPE Cables Production by Region

2.3.1 Global XLPE Cables Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global XLPE Cables Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India 2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 XLPE Cables Industry Trends

2.4.2 XLPE Cables Market Drivers

2.4.3 XLPE Cables Market Challenges

2.4.4 XLPE Cables Market Restraints 3 Global XLPE Cables Sales

3.1 Global XLPE Cables Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global XLPE Cables Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global XLPE Cables Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top XLPE Cables Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top XLPE Cables Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top XLPE Cables Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top XLPE Cables Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top XLPE Cables Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top XLPE Cables Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global XLPE Cables Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global XLPE Cables Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top XLPE Cables Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top XLPE Cables Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by XLPE Cables Sales in 2020

4.3 Global XLPE Cables Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top XLPE Cables Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top XLPE Cables Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by XLPE Cables Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global XLPE Cables Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global XLPE Cables Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global XLPE Cables Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global XLPE Cables Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global XLPE Cables Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global XLPE Cables Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global XLPE Cables Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global XLPE Cables Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global XLPE Cables Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global XLPE Cables Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global XLPE Cables Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global XLPE Cables Price by Type

5.3.1 Global XLPE Cables Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global XLPE Cables Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global XLPE Cables Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global XLPE Cables Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global XLPE Cables Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global XLPE Cables Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global XLPE Cables Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global XLPE Cables Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global XLPE Cables Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global XLPE Cables Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global XLPE Cables Price by Application

6.3.1 Global XLPE Cables Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global XLPE Cables Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America XLPE Cables Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America XLPE Cables Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America XLPE Cables Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America XLPE Cables Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America XLPE Cables Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America XLPE Cables Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America XLPE Cables Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America XLPE Cables Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America XLPE Cables Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America XLPE Cables Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America XLPE Cables Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America XLPE Cables Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe XLPE Cables Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe XLPE Cables Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe XLPE Cables Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe XLPE Cables Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe XLPE Cables Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe XLPE Cables Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe XLPE Cables Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe XLPE Cables Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe XLPE Cables Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe XLPE Cables Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe XLPE Cables Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe XLPE Cables Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific XLPE Cables Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific XLPE Cables Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific XLPE Cables Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific XLPE Cables Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific XLPE Cables Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific XLPE Cables Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific XLPE Cables Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific XLPE Cables Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific XLPE Cables Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific XLPE Cables Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific XLPE Cables Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific XLPE Cables Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America XLPE Cables Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America XLPE Cables Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America XLPE Cables Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America XLPE Cables Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America XLPE Cables Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America XLPE Cables Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America XLPE Cables Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America XLPE Cables Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America XLPE Cables Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America XLPE Cables Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America XLPE Cables Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America XLPE Cables Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa XLPE Cables Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa XLPE Cables Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa XLPE Cables Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa XLPE Cables Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa XLPE Cables Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa XLPE Cables Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa XLPE Cables Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa XLPE Cables Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa XLPE Cables Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa XLPE Cables Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa XLPE Cables Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa XLPE Cables Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Prysmian

12.1.1 Prysmian Corporation Information

12.1.2 Prysmian Overview

12.1.3 Prysmian XLPE Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Prysmian XLPE Cables Products and Services

12.1.5 Prysmian XLPE Cables SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Prysmian Recent Developments

12.2 Sumitomo Electric

12.2.1 Sumitomo Electric Corporation Information

12.2.2 Sumitomo Electric Overview

12.2.3 Sumitomo Electric XLPE Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Sumitomo Electric XLPE Cables Products and Services

12.2.5 Sumitomo Electric XLPE Cables SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Sumitomo Electric Recent Developments

12.3 Southwire

12.3.1 Southwire Corporation Information

12.3.2 Southwire Overview

12.3.3 Southwire XLPE Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Southwire XLPE Cables Products and Services

12.3.5 Southwire XLPE Cables SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Southwire Recent Developments

12.4 Nexans

12.4.1 Nexans Corporation Information

12.4.2 Nexans Overview

12.4.3 Nexans XLPE Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Nexans XLPE Cables Products and Services

12.4.5 Nexans XLPE Cables SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Nexans Recent Developments

12.5 LS Cable & System

12.5.1 LS Cable & System Corporation Information

12.5.2 LS Cable & System Overview

12.5.3 LS Cable & System XLPE Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 LS Cable & System XLPE Cables Products and Services

12.5.5 LS Cable & System XLPE Cables SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 LS Cable & System Recent Developments

12.6 Furukawa Electric

12.6.1 Furukawa Electric Corporation Information

12.6.2 Furukawa Electric Overview

12.6.3 Furukawa Electric XLPE Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Furukawa Electric XLPE Cables Products and Services

12.6.5 Furukawa Electric XLPE Cables SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Furukawa Electric Recent Developments

12.7 Leoni

12.7.1 Leoni Corporation Information

12.7.2 Leoni Overview

12.7.3 Leoni XLPE Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Leoni XLPE Cables Products and Services

12.7.5 Leoni XLPE Cables SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Leoni Recent Developments

12.8 Hitachi

12.8.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

12.8.2 Hitachi Overview

12.8.3 Hitachi XLPE Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Hitachi XLPE Cables Products and Services

12.8.5 Hitachi XLPE Cables SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Hitachi Recent Developments

12.9 Fujikura

12.9.1 Fujikura Corporation Information

12.9.2 Fujikura Overview

12.9.3 Fujikura XLPE Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Fujikura XLPE Cables Products and Services

12.9.5 Fujikura XLPE Cables SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Fujikura Recent Developments

12.10 Riyadh Cable

12.10.1 Riyadh Cable Corporation Information

12.10.2 Riyadh Cable Overview

12.10.3 Riyadh Cable XLPE Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Riyadh Cable XLPE Cables Products and Services

12.10.5 Riyadh Cable XLPE Cables SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Riyadh Cable Recent Developments

12.11 Elsewedy Electric

12.11.1 Elsewedy Electric Corporation Information

12.11.2 Elsewedy Electric Overview

12.11.3 Elsewedy Electric XLPE Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Elsewedy Electric XLPE Cables Products and Services

12.11.5 Elsewedy Electric Recent Developments

12.12 Condumex

12.12.1 Condumex Corporation Information

12.12.2 Condumex Overview

12.12.3 Condumex XLPE Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Condumex XLPE Cables Products and Services

12.12.5 Condumex Recent Developments

12.13 NKT Cables

12.13.1 NKT Cables Corporation Information

12.13.2 NKT Cables Overview

12.13.3 NKT Cables XLPE Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 NKT Cables XLPE Cables Products and Services

12.13.5 NKT Cables Recent Developments

12.14 FarEast Cable

12.14.1 FarEast Cable Corporation Information

12.14.2 FarEast Cable Overview

12.14.3 FarEast Cable XLPE Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 FarEast Cable XLPE Cables Products and Services

12.14.5 FarEast Cable Recent Developments

12.15 Baosheng

12.15.1 Baosheng Corporation Information

12.15.2 Baosheng Overview

12.15.3 Baosheng XLPE Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Baosheng XLPE Cables Products and Services

12.15.5 Baosheng Recent Developments

12.16 Shangshang Cable

12.16.1 Shangshang Cable Corporation Information

12.16.2 Shangshang Cable Overview

12.16.3 Shangshang Cable XLPE Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Shangshang Cable XLPE Cables Products and Services

12.16.5 Shangshang Cable Recent Developments

12.17 WuXi Jiangnan Cable

12.17.1 WuXi Jiangnan Cable Corporation Information

12.17.2 WuXi Jiangnan Cable Overview

12.17.3 WuXi Jiangnan Cable XLPE Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 WuXi Jiangnan Cable XLPE Cables Products and Services

12.17.5 WuXi Jiangnan Cable Recent Developments

12.18 Hanhe

12.18.1 Hanhe Corporation Information

12.18.2 Hanhe Overview

12.18.3 Hanhe XLPE Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Hanhe XLPE Cables Products and Services

12.18.5 Hanhe Recent Developments 13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 XLPE Cables Value Chain Analysis

13.2 XLPE Cables Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 XLPE Cables Production Mode & Process

13.4 XLPE Cables Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 XLPE Cables Sales Channels

13.4.2 XLPE Cables Distributors

13.5 XLPE Cables Customers 14 Key Findings 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global XLPE Cables market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global XLPE Cables market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional XLPE Cables markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global XLPE Cables market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global XLPE Cables market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global XLPE Cables market.

