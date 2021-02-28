Handheld Drug Detectors Market 2021| Worldwide Industry Share, Size, Gross Margin, Trend, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2027 | DetectaChem, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Rapiscan Systems

“

The report titled Global Handheld Drug Detectors Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Handheld Drug Detectors market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Handheld Drug Detectors market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Handheld Drug Detectors market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Handheld Drug Detectors market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Handheld Drug Detectors report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Handheld Drug Detectors report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Handheld Drug Detectors market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Handheld Drug Detectors market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Handheld Drug Detectors market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Handheld Drug Detectors market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Handheld Drug Detectors market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: DetectaChem, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Rapiscan Systems, Abbott, PKI Electronic Intelligence GmbH, Westminster International Ltd, CSECO, Spectral Engines, Smiths Detection, Autoclear Scintrex, TactiScan, Kapri Corp, Eastimage

Market Segmentation by Product: IR-spectrometers

Mass Spectrometry (MS)

Ion Mobility Spectrometry (IMS)

Gas Chromatography

Raman Spectrometry



Market Segmentation by Application: Law Enforcement

Aviation

Event Security

Border Defense

Ports

Others



The Handheld Drug Detectors Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Handheld Drug Detectors market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Handheld Drug Detectors market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Handheld Drug Detectors market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Handheld Drug Detectors industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Handheld Drug Detectors market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Handheld Drug Detectors market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Handheld Drug Detectors market?

Table of Contents:

1 Handheld Drug Detectors Market Overview

1.1 Handheld Drug Detectors Product Overview

1.2 Handheld Drug Detectors Market Segment by Technology Type

1.2.1 IR-spectrometers

1.2.2 Mass Spectrometry (MS)

1.2.3 Ion Mobility Spectrometry (IMS)

1.2.4 Gas Chromatography

1.2.5 Raman Spectrometry

1.3 Global Handheld Drug Detectors Market Size by Technology Type

1.3.1 Global Handheld Drug Detectors Market Size Overview by Technology Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Handheld Drug Detectors Historic Market Size Review by Technology Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Handheld Drug Detectors Sales Breakdown in Volume by Technology Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Handheld Drug Detectors Sales Breakdown in Value by Technology Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Handheld Drug Detectors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Technology Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Handheld Drug Detectors Forecasted Market Size by Technology Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Handheld Drug Detectors Sales Breakdown in Volume by Technology Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Handheld Drug Detectors Sales Breakdown in Value by Technology Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Handheld Drug Detectors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Technology Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Technology Type

1.4.1 North America Handheld Drug Detectors Sales Breakdown by Technology Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Handheld Drug Detectors Sales Breakdown by Technology Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Handheld Drug Detectors Sales Breakdown by Technology Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Handheld Drug Detectors Sales Breakdown by Technology Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Handheld Drug Detectors Sales Breakdown by Technology Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Handheld Drug Detectors Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Handheld Drug Detectors Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Handheld Drug Detectors Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Handheld Drug Detectors Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Handheld Drug Detectors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Handheld Drug Detectors Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Handheld Drug Detectors Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Handheld Drug Detectors Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Handheld Drug Detectors as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Handheld Drug Detectors Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Handheld Drug Detectors Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Handheld Drug Detectors Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Handheld Drug Detectors Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Handheld Drug Detectors Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Handheld Drug Detectors Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Handheld Drug Detectors Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Handheld Drug Detectors Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Handheld Drug Detectors Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Handheld Drug Detectors Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Handheld Drug Detectors Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Handheld Drug Detectors Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Handheld Drug Detectors by Application

4.1 Handheld Drug Detectors Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Law Enforcement

4.1.2 Aviation

4.1.3 Event Security

4.1.4 Border Defense

4.1.5 Ports

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Handheld Drug Detectors Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Handheld Drug Detectors Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Handheld Drug Detectors Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Handheld Drug Detectors Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Handheld Drug Detectors Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Handheld Drug Detectors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Handheld Drug Detectors Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Handheld Drug Detectors Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Handheld Drug Detectors Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Handheld Drug Detectors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Handheld Drug Detectors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Handheld Drug Detectors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Handheld Drug Detectors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Handheld Drug Detectors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Handheld Drug Detectors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Handheld Drug Detectors by Country

5.1 North America Handheld Drug Detectors Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Handheld Drug Detectors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Handheld Drug Detectors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Handheld Drug Detectors Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Handheld Drug Detectors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Handheld Drug Detectors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Handheld Drug Detectors by Country

6.1 Europe Handheld Drug Detectors Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Handheld Drug Detectors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Handheld Drug Detectors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Handheld Drug Detectors Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Handheld Drug Detectors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Handheld Drug Detectors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Handheld Drug Detectors by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Handheld Drug Detectors Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Handheld Drug Detectors Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Handheld Drug Detectors Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Handheld Drug Detectors Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Handheld Drug Detectors Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Handheld Drug Detectors Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Handheld Drug Detectors by Country

8.1 Latin America Handheld Drug Detectors Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Handheld Drug Detectors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Handheld Drug Detectors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Handheld Drug Detectors Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Handheld Drug Detectors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Handheld Drug Detectors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Handheld Drug Detectors by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Handheld Drug Detectors Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Handheld Drug Detectors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Handheld Drug Detectors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Handheld Drug Detectors Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Handheld Drug Detectors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Handheld Drug Detectors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Handheld Drug Detectors Business

10.1 DetectaChem

10.1.1 DetectaChem Corporation Information

10.1.2 DetectaChem Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 DetectaChem Handheld Drug Detectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 DetectaChem Handheld Drug Detectors Products Offered

10.1.5 DetectaChem Recent Development

10.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific

10.2.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation Information

10.2.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Handheld Drug Detectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 DetectaChem Handheld Drug Detectors Products Offered

10.2.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development

10.3 Rapiscan Systems

10.3.1 Rapiscan Systems Corporation Information

10.3.2 Rapiscan Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Rapiscan Systems Handheld Drug Detectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Rapiscan Systems Handheld Drug Detectors Products Offered

10.3.5 Rapiscan Systems Recent Development

10.4 Abbott

10.4.1 Abbott Corporation Information

10.4.2 Abbott Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Abbott Handheld Drug Detectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Abbott Handheld Drug Detectors Products Offered

10.4.5 Abbott Recent Development

10.5 PKI Electronic Intelligence GmbH

10.5.1 PKI Electronic Intelligence GmbH Corporation Information

10.5.2 PKI Electronic Intelligence GmbH Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 PKI Electronic Intelligence GmbH Handheld Drug Detectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 PKI Electronic Intelligence GmbH Handheld Drug Detectors Products Offered

10.5.5 PKI Electronic Intelligence GmbH Recent Development

10.6 Westminster International Ltd

10.6.1 Westminster International Ltd Corporation Information

10.6.2 Westminster International Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Westminster International Ltd Handheld Drug Detectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Westminster International Ltd Handheld Drug Detectors Products Offered

10.6.5 Westminster International Ltd Recent Development

10.7 CSECO

10.7.1 CSECO Corporation Information

10.7.2 CSECO Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 CSECO Handheld Drug Detectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 CSECO Handheld Drug Detectors Products Offered

10.7.5 CSECO Recent Development

10.8 Spectral Engines

10.8.1 Spectral Engines Corporation Information

10.8.2 Spectral Engines Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Spectral Engines Handheld Drug Detectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Spectral Engines Handheld Drug Detectors Products Offered

10.8.5 Spectral Engines Recent Development

10.9 Smiths Detection

10.9.1 Smiths Detection Corporation Information

10.9.2 Smiths Detection Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Smiths Detection Handheld Drug Detectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Smiths Detection Handheld Drug Detectors Products Offered

10.9.5 Smiths Detection Recent Development

10.10 Autoclear Scintrex

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Handheld Drug Detectors Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Autoclear Scintrex Handheld Drug Detectors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Autoclear Scintrex Recent Development

10.11 TactiScan

10.11.1 TactiScan Corporation Information

10.11.2 TactiScan Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 TactiScan Handheld Drug Detectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 TactiScan Handheld Drug Detectors Products Offered

10.11.5 TactiScan Recent Development

10.12 Kapri Corp

10.12.1 Kapri Corp Corporation Information

10.12.2 Kapri Corp Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Kapri Corp Handheld Drug Detectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Kapri Corp Handheld Drug Detectors Products Offered

10.12.5 Kapri Corp Recent Development

10.13 Eastimage

10.13.1 Eastimage Corporation Information

10.13.2 Eastimage Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Eastimage Handheld Drug Detectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Eastimage Handheld Drug Detectors Products Offered

10.13.5 Eastimage Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Handheld Drug Detectors Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Handheld Drug Detectors Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Handheld Drug Detectors Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Handheld Drug Detectors Distributors

12.3 Handheld Drug Detectors Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”