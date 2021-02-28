Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The global immunoprotein diagnostic testing market was valued at $10,136.40 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $18,387.19 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027. Immunoprotein is an immunologically active protein, which provides immunity against pathogenic organisms or substances. These proteins form the integrated body system of tissues, organs, cells, or cell products that neutralize antigens. They enable the diagnosis of various diseases, such as cardiovascular, oncology, infectious diseases, and others, as they display an abnormal increase in their concentration when in a diseased state.

The growth of the global immunoprotein diagnostic testing market is propelled by increase in incidence & prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, rise in geriatric population, and growth in demand for early diagnostic services. In addition, technological advancements in immunodiagnostic instruments and introduction of novel automated systems are all set to augment the growth of immunoprotein diagnostic testing market during the forecast period. On the contrary, complex regulatory framework for immunoprotein diagnostic testing limits the growth of the market. Conversely, ongoing development in condition-specific assays & tests and the need for early diagnosis in the emerging economies across the world provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The immunoprotein diagnostic testing market is segmented on the basis of type, application, technology, and region. Based on technology, the immunoprotein diagnostic testing market is classified into radioimmunoassay, immunoturbidity assay, immunoprotein electrophoresis, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay, and others. Under the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay, the market is further divided into chemiluminescence immunoassay, fluorescence immunoassay, and colorimetric immunoassay. Based on type, the market is categorized into C-reactive protein diagnostic test, complement system protein diagnostic test, pre-albumin diagnostic test, haptoglobin diagnostic test, immunoglobulin diagnostic test, free light chain diagnostic test, and others. Applications of immunoprotein diagnostic testing covered in the study include autoimmune disease testing, infectious disease testing, allergy testing, endocrine testing, oncology testing, toxicology testing, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Product Type

o C-reactive Protein Diagnostic Test

o Complement System Protein Diagnostic Test

o Pre-albumin Diagnostic Test

o Haptoglobin Diagnostic Test

o Immunoglobulin Diagnostic Test

o Free Light Chain Diagnostic Test

o Others

– By Application

o Autoimmune Testing

o Infectious Disease Testing

o Allergy Testing

o Endocrine Testing

o Oncology Testing

o Toxicology Testing

o Others

– By Technology

o Radioimmunoassay

o Immunoturbidity Assay

o Immunoprotein Electrophoresis

o Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay

Fluorescence Immunoassay

Colorimetric immunoassay

o Others

– By Region

o North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

o Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

– Australia

– Japan

– India

– China

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

– Brazil

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Abbott Laboratories

– Abcam PLC

– Bio-Rad Laboratories

– Danaher Corporation

– Diasorin

– Enzo Life Sciences

– Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

– Roche Diagnostics

– Siemens Healthcare

– Thermo Fisher Scientific