Indonesia Skin Care Products Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The Indonesia skin care products market was valued at $9,758 million in 2019, and is expected to garner $14,716 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2027.

Skin care products, make-up, and personal care are increasingly becoming integral part of Indonesian lifestyles. Consumers are getting more concerned of their well-being, especially when it comes to hygiene and appearance. This is attributed to improved awareness on sanitation, rise in income, and increase in celebrity, as well as social media influence on fashion & health. Supported with facts that the country is the largest market in Southeast Asia and has fourth highest population in the world, the skin care industry serves as a lucrative sector for foreign and domestic investors. Indonesian women purchase are the major consumers of beauty products. Corresponding to this trend, cosmetic products have become a primary requirement for Indonesian females who are the key target of the skin care industry players. However, the skin care industry is beginning to innovate on targeting men and millennial.

The Indonesia skin care products market is segmented into product type, demographics, age group, and sales channel. Depending on product type, the market is categorized into cream, lotion, and others.

By demographic, it is bifurcated into male and female. On the basis of age group, it is segregated into generation X, millennial, and generation Z. As per sales channel, it is fragmented into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, department stores, beauty salons, pharma & drug stores, and online sales channel.

The key players profiled in the report include L’Oreal Group, the Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever PLC, Avon Products Inc., Wardah, PT Martina Berto Tbk, Mustika Ratu, Mandom Brands, PT Akasha Wira International Tbk, Shiseido Company Limited, and Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

