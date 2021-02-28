All news

Industrial Fire Hose and Hydrant Accessories Market worth $22.1 billion by 2026 – Exclusive Report by Researchmoz

The global Industrial Fire Hose and Hydrant Accessories market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2020 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2020-2029. In this Industrial Fire Hose and Hydrant Accessories Market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

  • History Year: 2014 – 2018
  • Base Year: 2018
  • Estimated Year: 2020
  • Forecast Year: 2020 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Industrial Fire Hose and Hydrant Accessories market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Industrial Fire Hose and Hydrant Accessories market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Industrial Fire Hose and Hydrant Accessories market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

Each market player encompassed in the Industrial Fire Hose and Hydrant Accessories market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Industrial Fire Hose and Hydrant Accessories market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

The major players in global Industrial Fire Hose and Hydrant Accessories market include:

  • Dixon Valve & Coupling
  • Elkhart Brass
  • NAFFCO
  • Rapidrop
  • Angus Fire
  • Berluto
  • GIACOMINI
  • Kennedy Valve

    Segment by Type, the Industrial Fire Hose and Hydrant Accessories market is segmented into

  • Valves
  • Nozzles
  • Couplings
  • Adapters
  • Fittings
    ==================================Segment by Application
  • Oil and gas
  • Chemical
  • Manufacturing
    ==================================

