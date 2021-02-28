Intelligent Process Automation Market (Based On COVID-19) by Component, Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3424927

The Global Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market’s pre-COVID size was expected to be USD 10.0 Billion in 2020 and reach USD 16.3 Billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.2%.

#Key Players- Accenture (Ireland), Atos (France), IBM (US), Capgemini (US), Cognizant (US), Blue Prism (UK), TCS (India), Wipro (India), CGI (Canada), HCL technologies (India), Tech Mahindra (India), UiPath (US), Xerox (US), DXC Technology (US), NTT Data (Japan) Infosys (India), Pegasystems (US),PwC (UK).

“Manufacturing and Logisticssegment to show a high growth rate during the forecast period”

Driving efficiency through Intelligent Automation (IA) is one of the biggest benefits of the logistics industry. IA significantly reduces manual efforts. The saved resources can be used on other tasks. IA enables people to work smarter; it enables all the data and provides a complete picture of the efficient process, resulting in cost reduction.

“By solution component,the segment recognition segment captured the highest market share in 2020”

There is a need to increase digitalization in organizations due to COVID-19 impact, making digitalization a major driver for various organizations to adopt the IA process. Benefits like improved operational efficiency and time management are increasing the adoption of IPA tools.

“Life sciences vertical to record higher investment and consequently a high growth rate during the forecast period”

Life sciences enterprises were slow to adopt IA in comparison to other verticals, such as retail, manufacturing, and banking; however, due to COVID-19, the life sciences industry is now most active during the pandemic times. Large investments to find a treatment, cure, and vaccine for the COVID-19 is boosting the market for the adoption of IA.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 41%, Tier 2 – 38%, and Tier 3 – 21%

By Designation: C-level Executives – 64%, Directors – 22%, and Others – 14%

By Region: North America – 45%,Europe– 25%, APAC– 20%,MEA– 7%, and Latin America – 3%

Research coverage:

The market study covers the impact of COVID-19 on the IPA market across different segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across by component (solutions and services), by verticals (banking and finance services, manufacturing and logistics, retail and consumer goods, media, information technology, healthcare, insurance, life sciences, public services, energy and utilities, travel and hospitality, and telecommunication), and regions(North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America).

