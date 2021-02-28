All news

Intelligent Process Automation Market (Based On COVID-19) by Component, Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025

ganeshComments Off on Intelligent Process Automation Market (Based On COVID-19) by Component, Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3424927

The Global Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market’s pre-COVID size was expected to be USD 10.0 Billion in 2020 and reach USD 16.3 Billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.2%.

#Key Players- Accenture (Ireland), Atos (France), IBM (US), Capgemini (US), Cognizant (US), Blue Prism (UK), TCS (India), Wipro (India), CGI (Canada), HCL technologies (India), Tech Mahindra (India), UiPath (US), Xerox (US), DXC Technology (US), NTT Data (Japan) Infosys (India), Pegasystems (US),PwC (UK).

“Manufacturing and Logisticssegment to show a high growth rate during the forecast period”

Driving efficiency through Intelligent Automation (IA) is one of the biggest benefits of the logistics industry. IA significantly reduces manual efforts. The saved resources can be used on other tasks. IA enables people to work smarter; it enables all the data and provides a complete picture of the efficient process, resulting in cost reduction.

“By solution component,the segment recognition segment captured the highest market share in 2020”

There is a need to increase digitalization in organizations due to COVID-19 impact, making digitalization a major driver for various organizations to adopt the IA process. Benefits like improved operational efficiency and time management are increasing the adoption of IPA tools.

“Life sciences vertical to record higher investment and consequently a high growth rate during the forecast period”

Life sciences enterprises were slow to adopt IA in comparison to other verticals, such as retail, manufacturing, and banking; however, due to COVID-19, the life sciences industry is now most active during the pandemic times. Large investments to find a treatment, cure, and vaccine for the COVID-19 is boosting the market for the adoption of IA.

 

Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3424927

 

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

  • By Company Type: Tier 1 – 41%, Tier 2 – 38%, and Tier 3 – 21%
  • By Designation: C-level Executives – 64%, Directors – 22%, and Others – 14%
  • By Region: North America – 45%,Europe– 25%, APAC– 20%,MEA– 7%, and Latin America – 3%

 

Research coverage:

The market study covers the impact of COVID-19 on the IPA market across different segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across by component (solutions and services), by verticals (banking and finance services, manufacturing and logistics, retail and consumer goods, media, information technology, healthcare, insurance, life sciences, public services, energy and utilities, travel and hospitality, and telecommunication), and regions(North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America).

 

#Customization Service of the Report:

ReportsnReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

 

Ask Question at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=3424927

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
ganesh

Related Articles

Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market
All news

Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market To Witness Huge Growth By 2026 | Milliken, Toray Industries, Peratech

craig

Latest Market intelligence report released by HTF MI with title “Global Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2026” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. […]
All news

4D Printing Market Size 2021 | Business Status, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Pricing & Purchase Options 4D Printing Market was valued at USD 51.7 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 435.13 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 30.5% from 2019 to 2026. The study of the 4D Printing Market is known for providing a detailed analysis of the segments and […]
All news News

Universal Orifice Plates Market Size and Forecast (2021-2027) | By Top Leading Players – Emerson,Mac-Weld Machining, Flowell, Lambda Square, Kelley Instrument Machine,

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Ask for a Discount Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- The Universal Orifice Plates Market is growing rapidly and making a significant contribution to the global economy in terms of sales, growth rate, market share, and size. The Universal Orifice Plates Market Report is a comprehensive research document that provides readers with valuable information […]