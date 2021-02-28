Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Market Discovered in Latest Report and Forecast by 2027|International Game Technology PLC (IGT), Bet365, Scientific Games

Los Angeles, United State, February 2021, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.

Major Key Manufacturers of Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Market are: International Game Technology PLC (IGT), Bet365, Scientific Games, Flutter Entertainment, Betsson, GVC, Playtech, Kindred, MRG, ZEAL, Bet-At-Home, William Hill, 888, Expekt

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Global Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Market by Type Segments:

Sports Betting, Casino, Poker, Bingo, Lottery, Other/Skill Gaming

Global Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Market by Application Segments:

Desktop, Mobile Devices

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos,

1.1 Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Market Overview,

1.1.1 Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Product Scope,

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook,

1.2 Global Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026,

1.3 Global Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Market Size by Region (2015-2026),

1.4 Global Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020),

1.5 Global Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026),

1.6 Key Regions, Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026),

1.6.1 North America Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026),

1.6.2 Europe Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026),

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026),

1.6.4 Latin America Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026),

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026),

,

2 Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Market Overview by Type,

2.1 Global Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026,

2.2 Global Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020),

2.3 Global Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026),

2.4 Sports Betting,

2.5 Casino,

2.6 Poker,

2.7 Bingo,

2.8 Lottery,

2.9 Other/Skill Gaming,

,

3 Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Market Overview by Application,

3.1 Global Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026,

3.2 Global Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020),

3.3 Global Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026),

3.4 Desktop,

3.5 Mobile Devices,

,

4 Global Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Competition Analysis by Players,

4.1 Global Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Market Size by Players (2015-2020),

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos as of 2019),

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Market,

4.4 Global Top Players Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Headquarters and Area Served,

4.5 Key Players Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Product Solution and Service,

4.6 Competitive Status,

4.6.1 Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Market Concentration Rate,

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans,

,

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data,

5.1 International Game Technology PLC (IGT),

5.1.1 International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Profile,

5.1.2 International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Main Business,

5.1.3 International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Products, Services and Solutions,

5.1.4 International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020),

5.1.5 International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Recent Developments,

5.2 Bet365,

5.2.1 Bet365 Profile,

5.2.2 Bet365 Main Business,

5.2.3 Bet365 Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Products, Services and Solutions,

5.2.4 Bet365 Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020),

5.2.5 Bet365 Recent Developments,

5.3 Scientific Games,

5.5.1 Scientific Games Profile,

5.3.2 Scientific Games Main Business,

5.3.3 Scientific Games Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Products, Services and Solutions,

5.3.4 Scientific Games Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020),

5.3.5 Flutter Entertainment Recent Developments,

5.4 Flutter Entertainment,

5.4.1 Flutter Entertainment Profile,

5.4.2 Flutter Entertainment Main Business,

5.4.3 Flutter Entertainment Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Products, Services and Solutions,

5.4.4 Flutter Entertainment Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020),

5.4.5 Flutter Entertainment Recent Developments,

5.5 Betsson,

5.5.1 Betsson Profile,

5.5.2 Betsson Main Business,

5.5.3 Betsson Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Products, Services and Solutions,

5.5.4 Betsson Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020),

5.5.5 Betsson Recent Developments,

5.6 GVC,

5.6.1 GVC Profile,

5.6.2 GVC Main Business,

5.6.3 GVC Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Products, Services and Solutions,

5.6.4 GVC Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020),

5.6.5 GVC Recent Developments,

5.7 Playtech,

5.7.1 Playtech Profile,

5.7.2 Playtech Main Business,

5.7.3 Playtech Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Products, Services and Solutions,

5.7.4 Playtech Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020),

5.7.5 Playtech Recent Developments,

5.8 Kindred,

5.8.1 Kindred Profile,

5.8.2 Kindred Main Business,

5.8.3 Kindred Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Products, Services and Solutions,

5.8.4 Kindred Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020),

5.8.5 Kindred Recent Developments,

5.9 MRG,

5.9.1 MRG Profile,

5.9.2 MRG Main Business,

5.9.3 MRG Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Products, Services and Solutions,

5.9.4 MRG Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020),

5.9.5 MRG Recent Developments,

5.10 ZEAL,

5.10.1 ZEAL Profile,

5.10.2 ZEAL Main Business,

5.10.3 ZEAL Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Products, Services and Solutions,

5.10.4 ZEAL Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020),

5.10.5 ZEAL Recent Developments,

5.11 Bet-At-Home,

5.11.1 Bet-At-Home Profile,

5.11.2 Bet-At-Home Main Business,

5.11.3 Bet-At-Home Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Products, Services and Solutions,

5.11.4 Bet-At-Home Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020),

5.11.5 Bet-At-Home Recent Developments,

5.12 William Hill,

5.12.1 William Hill Profile,

5.12.2 William Hill Main Business,

5.12.3 William Hill Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Products, Services and Solutions,

5.12.4 William Hill Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020),

5.12.5 William Hill Recent Developments,

5.13 888,

5.13.1 888 Profile,

5.13.2 888 Main Business,

5.13.3 888 Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Products, Services and Solutions,

5.13.4 888 Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020),

5.13.5 888 Recent Developments,

5.14 Expekt,

5.14.1 Expekt Profile,

5.14.2 Expekt Main Business,

5.14.3 Expekt Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Products, Services and Solutions,

5.14.4 Expekt Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020),

5.14.5 Expekt Recent Developments,

,

6 North America,

6.1 North America Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Market Size by Country,

6.2 United States,

6.3 Canada,

,

7 Europe,

7.1 Europe Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Market Size by Country,

7.2 Germany,

7.3 France,

7.4 U.K.,

7.5 Italy,

7.6 Russia,

7.7 Nordic,

7.8 Rest of Europe,

,

8 Asia-Pacific,

8.1 Asia-Pacific Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Market Size by Region,

8.2 China,

8.3 Japan,

8.4 South Korea,

8.5 Southeast Asia,

8.6 India,

8.7 Australia,

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific,

,

9 Latin America,

9.1 Latin America Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Market Size by Country,

9.2 Mexico,

9.3 Brazil,

9.4 Rest of Latin America,

,

10 Middle East & Africa,

10.1 Middle East & Africa Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Market Size by Country,

10.2 Turkey,

10.3 Saudi Arabia,

10.4 UAE,

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa,

,

11 Internet Betting for Sports and Casinos Market Dynamics,

11.1 Industry Trends,

11.2 Market Drivers,

11.3 Market Challenges,

11.4 Market Restraints,

,

12 Research Finding /Conclusion,

,

13 Methodology and Data Source,

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach,

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design,

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation,

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation,

13.2 Data Source,

13.2.1 Secondary Sources,

13.2.2 Primary Sources,

13.3 Disclaimer,

13.4 Author List

