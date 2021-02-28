Latest Application Modernization Services Market by Service (Application Portfolio Assessment, Cloud Application Migration, Application Replatforming)

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1214272

The Application Modernization Services Market size is projected to grow from USD 11.4 Billion in 2020 to USD 24.8 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.8% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Application Modernization Services Market:

Accenture (Ireland)

IBM (US)

Atos (France)

HCL(India)

Capgemini(France)

Bell Integrator (US)

Blu Age (France)

Cognizant (US)

Aspire Systems (India)

Dell (US)

DXC Technology (US)

EPAM Systems (US)

Fujitsu (Japan)

Hexaware (India)

Infosys (India)

Innova Solutions (US)

LTI (US)

Microfocus (UK)

MongoDB (US)

NTT Data (Japan)

Oracle (US)

Softura (US)

TCS (India)

Virtusa (US)

Wipro (India)

Cloud application migration services are used for porting applications from the current environment to cloud environments.It is a standard practice for organizations to choose cloud application migration to migrate legacy systems, and modernize them. With the flexibility provided by these services, more organizations are choosing cloud migration services, hence, it is expected to grow fastest during coming 5 years.

SMEs are expected to adopt application modernization services to enhance agility and reduce TCO to a significant extent. This is expected to boost the development of application modernization in the SMEs segment. SMEs face a greater resource crunch than large enterprises and require better methods to solve complexities and increase the cost optimization of their business processes.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 39%, and Tier 3 – 26%

By Designation: C-level – 55%, Directors – 40%, and Others – 5%

By Region: North America – 38%,Europe– 40%, APAC– 21%,and Rest of the World (RoW)– 1%

Competitive Landscape of Application Modernization Services Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Situation And Trends

2.1 Agreements, Partnerships, And Collaborations

2.2 Service Enhancements

2.3 Mergers And Acquisitions

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Innovators

3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Strength Of Product Portfolio

5 Business Strategy Excellence

6 Vendor Ranking Analysis

