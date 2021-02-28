All news

Latest Biofertilizers Market by Form, Mode of Application, Crop Type, Type (Nitrogen-Fixing, Phosphate Solubilizing & Mobilizing, Potash Solubilizing & Mobilizing)

The Biofertilizers Market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.3 Billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6%,recording a value of USD 3.9 Billion by 2025.

Top Companies Profiled in the Biofertilizers Market:

  • Novozymes A/S
  • National Fertilizers Limited
  • Madras Fertilizers Limited
  • Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd
  • Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
  • Vegalab S.A
  • Hansen Holding A/S
  • Kiwa Bio-Tech
  • Rhizobacter Argentina S.A
  • Stanes & Company Limited
  • International Panaacea Limited
  • Lallemand Inc.
  • Nutramax Laboratories, Inc.
  • Kan Biosys
  • Symborg
  • Somphytopharma India Limited
  • Mapleton Agri Biotech Pt Ltd
  • Manidharma Biotech Pvt Ltd
  • Biomax Naturals
  • Seipasa
  • Jaipur Biofertilizers
  • Varsha Bioscience And Technology India Pvt Ltd
  • Criyagen
  • Lkb Biofertilizer
  • Aumgene Biosciences

 

“The liquid biofertilizer segment in the biofertilizers market is projected to record the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Liquid biofertilizer technology is considered as an alternative solution to the conventional form of carrier-based biofertilizers. Liquid biofertilizers are formulated specially and contain not only the desired microorganisms strains but also substances that can support the stability of the storage conditions of resting spores and cysts for longer shelf-life.

 

“Soil treatment segment held the maximum share, based on the mode of application, in the biofertilizers market.”

Soil treatment is a method, in which certain bacteria, fungi, and other microorganisms, such as algae and protozoa, are mixed with plowed soil or organic fertilizers to enrich the soil microbiome. When these helpful microorganisms are introduced in the soil, they help the plant to receive adequate nutrients, which are available in the soluble and absorbable form.

 

Competitive Landscape of Biofertilizers Market:

1 Overview

1.1 Market Evaluation Framework

2 Market Ranking

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Dynamic Differentiators

3.2 Innovators

3.3 Visionary Leaders

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 Expansions & Investments

4.2 Acquisitions

4.3 Agreements, Partnerships, And Collaborations

4.4 New Product Launches

 

Research Coverage:

The report segments the biofertilizers market based on form, mode of application, crop type, type, and region. In terms of insights, this report focuses on various levels of analyses—the competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global biofertilizers market, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

 

