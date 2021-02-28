Latest Cell Expansion Market by Product (Reagent, Media, Flow Cytometer, Centrifuge, Bioreactor), Application (Regenerative Medicine & Stem Cell Research, Cancer & Cell-based Research)

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=313419

The Global Cell Expansion Market size is estimated to be USD 14.9 Billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 30.1 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.1%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Cell Expansion Market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Danaher (US)

Becton Dickinson and Company (US)

Lonza (Switzerland)

Corning Inc. (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France)

Getinge AB (Sweden) Terumo Corporation (Japan)

MiltenyiBiotec (Germany)

PromoCell GmbH (Germany)

Takara Bio Inc. (Japan)

Solida Biotech GmBH (Germany)

HiMedia Laboratories (India)

Getinge AB

REPROCELL Inc. (Japan)

Kohjin-Bio (Japan)

Pierre Guérin (France)

Cellexus Ltd.(UK)

Eppendorf AG (Germany)

CellGenix GmbH (Germany)

iXCells Biotechnologies (US)

Neuromics (US)

Celltainer Biotech B.V. (Netherlands)

G&G Technologies (US)

“By instruments type, the cell expansion supporting equipment accounted for the fasted growing product segment of the cell expansion market”

The instruments segment includes cell expansion supporting equipment, bioreactors, and automated cell expansion systems. The cell expansion supporting equipment market includes flow cytometers, cell counters and hemocytometers, centrifuges, and other supporting equipment.

Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=313419

“By cell type, the human cells segment accounted for the largest share of the cell expansion market”

Based on cell type, the cell expansion market is segmented into human cells and animal cells. The human cells segment includes stem cells and differentiated cells. The stem cells segment is further classified into adult stem cells, ESCs, and iPSCs.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1- 70%, Tier 2- 20% and Tier 3 – 10%

By Designation — C level Executives- 30%, Directors- 20%, Others – 50%

By Region — North America – 35%, Europe – 24%, APAC – 25%, RoW- 16%

Competitive Landscape of Cell Expansion Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Share Analysis, 2019

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 Product Launches And Approvals

3.2 Acquisitions

3.3 Agreements

3.4 Partnerships

3.5 Expansions

4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

4.1 Vendor Inclusion Criteria

4.2 Visionary Leaders

4.3 Innovators

4.4 Dynamic Differentiators

4.5 Emerging Companies

#Customization Service of the Report:

ReportsnReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

Do you have any query or specific requirement? Ask to our industry expert at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=313419