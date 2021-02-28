All news

Latest Diesel Power Engine Market by Operation (Standby, Prime, and Peak Shaving), Power Rating (Below 0.5 MW, 0.5-1 MW, 1.0-2 MW, 2.0–5 MW, and Above 5 MW)

The Global Diesel Power Engine Market is estimated to be USD 6.3 Billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 7.9 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.6%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Diesel Power Engine Market:

  • Caterpillar (US)
  • Cummins (US)
  • Wartsila (Finland)
  • Rolls Royce Holdings (UK)
  • MAN SE (Germany)

“Standby: The largest segment of the diesel power engine market, by operation“

Standby segment is the largest segment of the diesel power engine market, by operation. Standby diesel engines are used by end users for emergency power supply.Fast-start diesel engines, which can immediately come online and start supplying loads, are preferred in most cases. The demand for these standby diesel engines is more among the end users.

“Commercial: The fastest-growing segment of the diesel power engines market, by end user “

Commercial segment is the fastest-growing segment of the diesel power engine market, by end user. The commercial sector’s demand for diesel engine-powered gen sets arises out of the need for reliable backup power for sectors with critical loads, such as hospitals, data centers, telecom infrastructure, and airports.

 

“Europe: The fastest-growing region in the diesel power engine market.”

The market growth in this region can be attributed to the growing data center investments especially in countries such as Germany, the UK, and other Nordic Countries. New regulations such as General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) are expected to contribute to the growth of data centers and thereby create demand for diesel power engines for backup power solutions.

 

Competitive Landscape of Diesel Power Engine Market:

1 Overview

2 Revenue Analysis Of Top 5 Market Players

3 Market Evaluation Framework

4 Key Market Developments

4.1 New Product Launches

4.2 Investments & Expansions

4.3 Contracts & Agreements

4.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

4.5 Partnerships & Collaborations

 

Research Coverage:

The report segments the diesel power engine market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, based on region (Asia Pacific, North America,Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America), operation (standby, prime, and Peak shaving), end user (industrial, commercial, and residential), power rating (Below 0.5 MW, 0.5-1 MW, 1.0-2 MW, 2.0-5 MW, and Above 5 MW), speed (below 720 rpm, 720-1000 rpm, above 1000 rpm).

 

#Customization Service of the Report:

ReportsnReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

 

