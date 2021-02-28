Latest Fingerprint Sensor Market by Technology (Capacitive, Optical, Thermal and Ultrasonic)

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3424928

The Global Fingerprint Sensor Market size is expected to grow from USD 3.0 Billion in 2020 to USD 6.0 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.2%.

Top Key Players profiled in the Fingerprint Sensor Market:

Goodix (China)

Fingerprint Cards (Sweden)

Synaptics (US)

Apple (US)

IDEX Biometrics (Norway)

NEXT Biometrics (Norway)

Novatek Microelectronics (Taiwan)

Qualcomm (US)

ELAN Microelectronics (Taiwan)

Japan Display (Japan)

Egis Technology (Taiwan)

CrucialTec (South Korea)

Q Technology (China)

“Optical: The fastest-growing segment of the fingerprint sensor market, by technology”

Optical is the fastest-growing segment of the fingerprint sensor market, by technology. Numerous smartphone players such as Samsung and Vivo have launched new smartphones in Q1 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, which incorporate optical fingerprint technology.

“Consumer Electronics: The largest segment of the fingerprint sensor market, by Application”

Consumer Electronics is estimated to be the largest segment of fingerprint sensor market, by application. Fingerprint sensors find various applications in devices such as smartphones, smartwatches, laptops/notebooks, and USB flash drives.

“APAC: The fastest growing region in the fingerprint sensor market”

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the fingerprint sensor market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth in the region can be attributed to the rising demand for fingerprint sensors in APAC include technological advancements in sensing technology, increased awareness regarding the benefits of using fingerprint sensing technology among the masses, and the cost-effectiveness of these sensors.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 20%

By Designation: C-level Executives – 40%, Directors – 30%, and Others – 30%

By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 30%, APAC – 20%,Latin America – 5% and Middle East & Africa – 5%

Research Coverage:

The report segments the fingerprint sensor market and forecasts its size, by value, for pre-COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 scenarios based on region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and RoW), by technology (Capacitive, Optical, Thermal, Ultrasonic), and Application (Consumer Electronics, Travel and Immigration, Government and Law Enforcement, Banking and Finance, Commercial, Smart Homes, Military Defense, and Aerospace, and Healthcare).

