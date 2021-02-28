Latest Fluoroelastomers Market by Type (FKM, FVMQ, FFKM), Application (O-rings, seals & gaskets, Hoses), End-use (Automotive, Aerospace, Chemicals, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical & Food, Energy & Power)

Get Free Sample Research Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3445225

The Global Fluoroelastomers Market size is projected to grow from USD 1.6 Billion in 2020 to USD 1.8 Billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5% between 2020 and 2025.

Top Companies Profiled in the Fluoroelastomers Market:

The Chemours Company (US)

Solvay SA (Belgium)

3M (US)

Asahi Glass Company (Japan)

Daikin Industries (Japan)

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (India).

The o-rings application of the fluoroelastomers market is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.Fluoroelastomer-based O-rings are used in extreme environments due to their capability to resist high temperatures, ozone, oxygen, mineral oils, synthetic hydraulic fluids, and fuels. Due to this, they are used widely in the automotive, aerospace, oil & gas, and chemical industries and are replacing the conventional rubber O-rings in many applications.

The automotive industry is expected to lead the fluoroelastomers market. Fluoroelastomers show superior resistance to chemicals and fluids, including fuels and are thus, replacing other conventional elastomers in sealing applications in the automotive industry. They help reduce emissions and increase the fuel efficiency of vehicles.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 20%, and Tier 3: 40%

By Designation: C-level Executives: 20%, Directors: 20%, and Others:60%

By Region: North America: 10%, Europe: 15%, Asia Pacific: 65%, Middle East & Africa: 5%, and South America: 5%

