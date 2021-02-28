Latest Green Ammonia Market by Technology (Alkaline Water Electrolysis (AWE), Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM), and Solid Oxide Electrolysis (SOE)), End User (Transportation, Power Generation, and Industrial Feedstock)

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3445226

The Global Green Ammonia Market is projected to reach USD 852 Million by 2030 from an estimated USD 11 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 54.9% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Green Ammonia Market:

Siemens (Germany)

MAN Energy Solutions (Germany)

ITM Power (UK)

Nel Hydrogen Solutions (Norway)

Yara International (Norway)

Haldor Topsoe (Denmark)

The end user segment is categorized as transportation, power generation, and industrial feedstock.The power generation segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as electricity generated by using green ammonia is observed to be the cleaner version of gas. By using the electrolysis process, surplus renewable energy generated at isolated locations can be used to produce carbon-free ammonia, which can act as a sustainable fuel for power generation.

The SOE segment is expected to be the fastest growing technology sub segment during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for fuel cells. The SOE process is used to produce green hydrogen from surplus electricity generated from renewable sources. Such green hydrogen can be synthesise further in ammonia synthesis plant to produce green ammonia by using SOE technology.

Access full report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3445226

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Techology Providers- 60%, Ammonia Producers- 25%, and Ammonia Plant EPC companies- 15%

By Designation: C-Level- 30%, Director Level- 25%, and Others- 45%

By Region: Asia Pacific- 30%, Europe- 25%, North America- 25%, and Rest of the World- 20%

Competitive Landscape of Green Ammonia Market:

1 Overview

2 Industry Concentration, 2019

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 Product Launches

3.2 Contracts & Agreements

3.3 Partnerships/Joint Ventures/Collaborations

4 Winners Vs. Tail-Enders

4.1 Winners

4.2 Tail Enders

Any Doubt? Ask Here @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=3445226