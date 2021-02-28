Latest Microdisplay Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Product (HMD, HUD, EVF, Projector), Technology (OLED, LCoS, LCD, DLP)

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3445227

The Global Microdisplay Market size is projected to grow from USD 712 Million in 2020 to USD 3,609 Million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 39.4% from 2020 to 2025.

Top Companies Profiled in the Microdisplay Market:

Sony

Seiko Epson

Emagin Corporation

Kopin Corporation

Olightek Opto-Electronic Technology

Himax Technologies

Holoeye Photonics

Wisechip Semiconductor

Raystar Optronics

Winstar Display

The medical segment of the microdisplay market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to an increase in the number of COVID-19 patients across the world. With the outbreak of COVID-19, microdisplay manufacturers such as eMagin and Kopin are making efforts to develop microdisplays for use in medical applications to extract increased business revenues

Various industries, such as automotive, electronics, and healthcare, have been witnessing a rapid growth in China, which has boosted the demand for microdisplays in the country. China is projected to lead the microdisplay market in APAC from 2020 to 2025.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 10 %, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 3 –70%

By Designation: C-Level Executives – 45%, Directors – 35%, and Others – 20%

By Region: Americas– 50%, Europe – 20%, and APAC – 30%

Competitive Landscape of Microdisplay Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Situation And Trends

2.1 Product Launches And Developments, 2017–2020

2.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Contracts, Joint Ventures, And Collaborations, 2017–2020

2.3 Investments, 2017–2020

2.4 Acquisitions, 2017–2020

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

3.3 Innovators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Strength Of Product Portfolio

5 Business Strategy Excellence

