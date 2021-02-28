All news

Latest Smart Irrigation Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by System Type (Weather-Based, Sensor-Based), Application (Smart Greenhouse, Open Field, Residential, Golf Courses, Turf & Landscape), Component (Controllers, Sensors, Water Flow Meters)

ganeshComments Off on Latest Smart Irrigation Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by System Type (Weather-Based, Sensor-Based), Application (Smart Greenhouse, Open Field, Residential, Golf Courses, Turf & Landscape), Component (Controllers, Sensors, Water Flow Meters)

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3441984

The Smart Irrigation Market is estimated to be worth USD 1.0 Billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 2.1 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.3%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Smart Irrigation Market:

  • Rain Bird Corporation
  • The Toro Company
  • Hunter Industries
  • Netafim
  • Hydropoint
  • Manna Irrigation
  • Stevens Water Monitoring Systems
  • Galcon
  • Rachio
  • Weathermatic

 

The market for controllers estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period

The controllers are the core components in an automated agriculture systems and the market for it is estimated to  doniate the market during the forecast period. The adoption of these controllers by the large commercial farms has resulted in the huge demand as well as the developments in the field of IoT in agriculture has automated the controllers to a large extent.

 

Direct Purchase this report and Get 20% Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3441984

 

The market for agriculture applications estimated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

The non-agriculture application hold a major chunk of share in the smart irrigation market however the use of smart irrigation systems in the agriculture has been on the rise with a substantial growth prospects. The rising concerns to feed the growing population and focus on sustainable development has led to the use of precision irrigation to provide optimum inputs.

 

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

  • By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35 %, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 –25%
  • By Designation: C-Level Executives – 57%,Directors – 29%, and Others – 14%
  • By Region: Americas– 40%, Europe – 30%, APAC– 20%, and RoW – 10%

 

Research Coverage:

The report segments the smart irrigation market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, based on region (Americas, Europe,Asia Pacific, and RoW), component  (cotroller, sensor, water flow meter and others), system type  (weather based system and sensor based system), and application (non-agriculture and agriculture).

 

#Customization Service of the Report:

ReportsnReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

 

Do you have any query or specific requirement? Ask to our industry expert at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=3441984

https://expresskeeper.com/
ganesh

Related Articles
All news

Outdoor Inflatables Market Overview with Cost Structure Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2021-2026

mangesh

Outdoor Inflatables Market Research Report provides an analysis of key business players and geographic regions. Outdoor Inflatables Market report includes definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions distributors analysis. The report also provides supply and demand Figures, revenue, revenue, and shares. Outdoor Inflatables Market report is to […]
All news News

Marine Audio Stereos Market Size and Forecast (2021-2027) | By Top Leading Players – GME Electrophones,Poly-Planar, Fusion Electronics, Sportnav, Sony, Bossaudio, JL Audio

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Ask for a Discount Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- The Marine Audio Stereos Market is growing rapidly and making a significant contribution to the global economy in terms of sales, growth rate, market share, and size. The Marine Audio Stereos Market Report is a comprehensive research document that provides readers with valuable information […]
All news

Covid-19 Impact on Global Pearlescent Pigment Market (2021-2026) | Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Top Players: ALTANA, BASF, CHESIR, Merck, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Sun Chemical, CRISTAL, Kuncai Americas, NIHON KOKEN KOGYO, Oxen Special Chemicals, Sinoparst Science and Technology, Blaskov, Laboratoires Delbert, Laboratorio HUMAX, Sanofi, etc. | InForGrowth

basavraj.t

Pearlescent Pigment market report examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for Pearlescent Pigment industry. The Pearlescent Pigment market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2026. Premium Insights on Pearlescent Pigment Market 2021 with Market Players Positioning Download […]