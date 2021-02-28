Latest Smart Irrigation Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by System Type (Weather-Based, Sensor-Based), Application (Smart Greenhouse, Open Field, Residential, Golf Courses, Turf & Landscape), Component (Controllers, Sensors, Water Flow Meters)

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3441984

The Smart Irrigation Market is estimated to be worth USD 1.0 Billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 2.1 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.3%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Smart Irrigation Market:

Rain Bird Corporation

The Toro Company

Hunter Industries

Netafim

Hydropoint

Manna Irrigation

Stevens Water Monitoring Systems

Galcon

Rachio

Weathermatic

The market for controllers estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period

The controllers are the core components in an automated agriculture systems and the market for it is estimated to doniate the market during the forecast period. The adoption of these controllers by the large commercial farms has resulted in the huge demand as well as the developments in the field of IoT in agriculture has automated the controllers to a large extent.

The market for agriculture applications estimated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

The non-agriculture application hold a major chunk of share in the smart irrigation market however the use of smart irrigation systems in the agriculture has been on the rise with a substantial growth prospects. The rising concerns to feed the growing population and focus on sustainable development has led to the use of precision irrigation to provide optimum inputs.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35 %, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 –25%

By Designation: C-Level Executives – 57%,Directors – 29%, and Others – 14%

By Region: Americas– 40%, Europe – 30%, APAC– 20%, and RoW – 10%

Research Coverage:

The report segments the smart irrigation market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, based on region (Americas, Europe,Asia Pacific, and RoW), component (cotroller, sensor, water flow meter and others), system type (weather based system and sensor based system), and application (non-agriculture and agriculture).

