Latest Synthetic Paper Market by Raw Material (BOPP, HDPE), Application (Printing, Paper Bags, Labels), End-use Industry (Paper, Packaging)

The Global Synthetic Paper Market size is projected to grow from USD 526 Million in 2020 to USD 819 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.2% between 2020 and 2025.

Top Companies Profiled in the Synthetic Paper Market:

PPG Industries Inc. (US)

Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan)

Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium)

Yupo Corporation (Japan)

Arjobex SAS (France)

American Profol Inc. (US)

Hop Industries Corporation (US)

Relyco Sales Inc. (US)

Transilwrap Company Inc. (US)

MDV-Papier-und Kunststoffveredelung GmbH (Germany)

Cosmo Films Ltd. (India)

Neenah Inc. (US)

Toyobo Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Hwaseung Industries Co.Ltd. (South Korea)

Innovia Films (UK)

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)

Valeron Strength Films (US)

Aluminium Feron GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Huanyuan Plastics Film Co.Ltd. (China)

Tamerica Products Inc. (US)

Ruian Rifo Packaging Material Co.Ltd. (China)

Kaveri Metallising & Coating Industries Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Shijiazhuang Dadao Packaging Materials Co. Ltd. (China)

Elastin International Corporation (Taiwan)

Masterpiece Graphix (US)

“The BOPP segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the synthetic paper market.”

The BOPP raw material is the largest and fastest-growing segment.BOPP can be environment friendly and low in toxicity which makes these synthetic paper to be used for packaging of food items and beverages. The increasing demand for frozen food, packaging and labeling, business cards, calendar, book covers, newspaper, maps, garments, and among others have triggered the demand for BOPP synthetic paper.

“The printing segment is expected to be the fastest-growing application during the forecast period in the synthetic paper market”

As the synthetic paper has properties such as durable, tear resistance, water resistance, scratch resistant and abrasion resistant has made it an important substrate against the conventional paper. Synthetic paper have lower static surface which prevents double feeding and eases the printing process which makes them suitable with various printers for several printing applications.

“The paper segment is expected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry during the forecast period in the synthetic paper market”

Synthetic paper offers enhanced properties which outperforms the properties of pulp paper which includes 100% recyclable, moisture resistant, tear resistant and UV resistant and durable. The use of synthetic paper is comparatively more in paper industry than in any other sector.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 30%

By Designation: C Level – 20%, D Level – 30%, and Others – 50%

By Region: North America – 20%, APAC – 40%, Europe – 20%, South America- 10%,and the Middle East & Africa– 10%

Competitive Landscape of Synthetic Paper Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Star

2.2 Emerging Leader

2.3 Pervasive

2.4 Emerging Companies

3 Ranking Of Key Players In The Synthetic Paper Market

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 Investment & Expansion

4.2 New Product Development

4.3 Merger & Acquisition

4.4 Partnership, Contracts & Agreements

Reason to access this report:

From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—industry analysis (industry trends), market share ranking of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the synthetic paper market; high growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

