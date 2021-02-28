Medical Simulation Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The global medical simulation market was valued at $1,421.1 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $3,190.2 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Rise in use of simulation in healthcare; increase in deaths, owing to medical errors; and necessity to improve patient safety outcomes are some factors that boost the market growth. Moreover, benefits such as training of complex as well as normal cases to professionals and technological advancements in the medical field further increases demand for medical simulation. However, high installation cost and lack of complete real situation restrains the market growth.

Further, COVID-19 has an unprecedented impact on medical education worldwide, leading to cancellation of lectures, exams, clinical rotations, and ultimately temporary closure of medical schools.

In March 2020, the International Nursing Association of Clinical Simulation and Learning (INACSL) and the Society for Simulation in Healthcare (SSH) issued a statement on the ‘use of virtual simulation as a replacement for clinical hours’ during the pandemic caused by COVID-19. The use of virtual simulation technologies is likely to be adopted during the pandemic to enhance and strengthen procedural and patient care skills. Further, increase in use of remote learning with the help of screen-based simulation, augmented reality/AR, mixed reality, blended and/or extended reality, and virtual reality/VR is expected to drive growth of the virtual medical simulation market.

The global medical simulation market is segmented on the basis of product & service, fidelity, end user, and region. On the basis of product & service, it is divided into model-based simulation, web-based simulation, and simulation training services. The model-based simulation segment is further classified into patient simulation, surgical simulation, and ultrasound simulation. Moreover, patient simulation is segmented into task trainers, manikin-based simulators, and standardized patient simulators. Surgical simulation is divided in laparoscopic surgical simulators, arthroscopic surgical simulators, cardiovascular simulators, gynecology simulators, and others. In addition, the web-based simulation segment is classified into simulation software, performance-recording software, and virtual tutors. The simulation training services segment comprise vendor-based training services, custom consulting services, and educational society services. By product & service, the model-based segment generated maximum revenue in 2019, accounting $727.47 million in 2019. Web-based simulation segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.

On the basis of fidelity, the market is classified into low-fidelity, medium fidelity, and high-fidelity simulators. By fidelity, the low-fidelity simulators segment dominated the market in 2019 with $671.29 million. High-fidelity segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period.

By end user, it is divided into academic institutions & research centers, hospitals & clinics, and military organizations. Based on end user, the hospitals segment dominated the market in 2019 with $761.41. Academic institutions segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period.

Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the largest share in the global medical simulation market. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest growth rate throughout the forecast period. Increase use of medical simulation to minimize medical errors and further increase technological advancements by companies are anticipated to drive the overall market growth.

The major players profiled in the report are Laerdal Medical AS, CAE, Inc., 3D Systems, Inc., Simulab Corporation, Simulaids, Inc., Limbs and Things, Ltd., Kyoto Kagaku Co. Ltd., Mentice AB, Surgical Science Sweden AB, and Gaumard Scientific Company, Inc.

