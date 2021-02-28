Microscope Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

An electron microscope is a scientific imaging instrument that utilizes a beam of accelerated electrons as a source of illumination. As the wavelength of an electron can be much shorter than that of visible light photons, electron microscopes provide higher resolving power than light microscopes and can reveal the structure of smaller objects with high-quality imaging.

These microscopes are used in various applications such as precision measuring in nanostructures, molecular imaging, atomic structuring, and bio-technology, among others. Electron microscopes are of various types such as scanning electron microscope, transmission electron microscope, and focused-ion beam, among others.

Increased demand of electron microscope in semiconductor & microelectronics, adoption of electron microscopy in the field of healthcare and life-science, and rise in demand due to advancement in electron microscope are the factors that drive the market growth. Whereas, high initial investment which is a challenge for its adoption in small and medium scale industries hampers the market growth. Whereas, increased R&D activities in the automotive sector is expected to create lucrative opportunity for the market growth.

The microscope market is segmented on the basis of type, end use, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into scanning electron microscope, transmission electron microscope, focused ion beam, and others. On the basis of end use, it is divided into semiconductor & microelectronics, healthcare, general manufacturing, food processing, construction, and other. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major companies profiled in the report include Angstrom Advanced INC, Hitachi High Technologies, Tescan GMBH, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Carl ZEISS AG, JEOL LTD., Horiba Ltd., Olympus Corporation, Nikon, and Leica Microsystems.

Microscope Market Key Segments

By Type

– Scanning Electron Microscope

– Transmission Electron Microscope

– Focused Ion Beam

– Others

By End Use

– Semiconductor & Microelectronics

– Healthcare

– General Manufacturing

– Food Processing

– Construction

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Key Market Players

– Angstrom Advanced INC

– Hitachi High Technologies

– TESCAN GMBH

– Thermo Fisher Scientific

– Carl ZEISS AG

– JEOL LTD.

– Horiba Ltd.

– Olympus Corporation

– Nikon

– Leica Microsystems