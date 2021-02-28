Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Market: The Next Big Innovation in 2021|Commercial Metals Company, Schnitzer, Umicore

Los Angeles, United State, February 2021, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Non Ferrous Metals Recycling market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Non Ferrous Metals Recycling market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Non Ferrous Metals Recycling market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.

Major Key Manufacturers of Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Market are: Commercial Metals Company, Schnitzer, Umicore, PX Group, Materion, Sims Recycling Solutions, Johnson Matthey, Abington Reldan Metals, Tanaka, Dowa Holdings, Heraeus, Sino-Platinum Metals, Asahi Holdings, Totall Metal Recycling, Inc, Kuusakoski, Aurubis

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Non Ferrous Metals Recycling market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global Non Ferrous Metals Recycling market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global Non Ferrous Metals Recycling market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Global Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Market by Type Segments:

Heavy Metals, Light Metals, Noble Metal

Global Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Market by Application Segments:

Electronics Industry, Machinery manufacturing, Jewelry, Financial Sector, Other

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Non Ferrous Metals Recycling,

1.1 Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Market Overview,

1.1.1 Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Product Scope,

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook,

1.2 Global Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026,

1.3 Global Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Market Size by Region (2015-2026),

1.4 Global Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020),

1.5 Global Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026),

1.6 Key Regions, Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026),

1.6.1 North America Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026),

1.6.2 Europe Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026),

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026),

1.6.4 Latin America Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026),

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026),

,

2 Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Market Overview by Type,

2.1 Global Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026,

2.2 Global Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020),

2.3 Global Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026),

2.4 Heavy Metals,

2.5 Light Metals,

2.6 Noble Metal,

,

3 Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Market Overview by Application,

3.1 Global Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026,

3.2 Global Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020),

3.3 Global Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026),

3.4 Electronics Industry,

3.5 Machinery manufacturing,

3.6 Jewelry,

3.7 Financial Sector,

3.8 Other,

,

4 Global Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Competition Analysis by Players,

4.1 Global Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Market Size by Players (2015-2020),

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Non Ferrous Metals Recycling as of 2019),

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Market,

4.4 Global Top Players Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Headquarters and Area Served,

4.5 Key Players Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Product Solution and Service,

4.6 Competitive Status,

4.6.1 Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Market Concentration Rate,

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans,

,

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data,

5.1 Commercial Metals Company,

5.1.1 Commercial Metals Company Profile,

5.1.2 Commercial Metals Company Main Business,

5.1.3 Commercial Metals Company Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Products, Services and Solutions,

5.1.4 Commercial Metals Company Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020),

5.1.5 Commercial Metals Company Recent Developments,

5.2 Schnitzer,

5.2.1 Schnitzer Profile,

5.2.2 Schnitzer Main Business,

5.2.3 Schnitzer Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Products, Services and Solutions,

5.2.4 Schnitzer Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020),

5.2.5 Schnitzer Recent Developments,

5.3 Umicore,

5.5.1 Umicore Profile,

5.3.2 Umicore Main Business,

5.3.3 Umicore Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Products, Services and Solutions,

5.3.4 Umicore Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020),

5.3.5 PX Group Recent Developments,

5.4 PX Group,

5.4.1 PX Group Profile,

5.4.2 PX Group Main Business,

5.4.3 PX Group Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Products, Services and Solutions,

5.4.4 PX Group Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020),

5.4.5 PX Group Recent Developments,

5.5 Materion,

5.5.1 Materion Profile,

5.5.2 Materion Main Business,

5.5.3 Materion Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Products, Services and Solutions,

5.5.4 Materion Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020),

5.5.5 Materion Recent Developments,

5.6 Sims Recycling Solutions,

5.6.1 Sims Recycling Solutions Profile,

5.6.2 Sims Recycling Solutions Main Business,

5.6.3 Sims Recycling Solutions Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Products, Services and Solutions,

5.6.4 Sims Recycling Solutions Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020),

5.6.5 Sims Recycling Solutions Recent Developments,

5.7 Johnson Matthey,

5.7.1 Johnson Matthey Profile,

5.7.2 Johnson Matthey Main Business,

5.7.3 Johnson Matthey Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Products, Services and Solutions,

5.7.4 Johnson Matthey Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020),

5.7.5 Johnson Matthey Recent Developments,

5.8 Abington Reldan Metals,

5.8.1 Abington Reldan Metals Profile,

5.8.2 Abington Reldan Metals Main Business,

5.8.3 Abington Reldan Metals Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Products, Services and Solutions,

5.8.4 Abington Reldan Metals Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020),

5.8.5 Abington Reldan Metals Recent Developments,

5.9 Tanaka,

5.9.1 Tanaka Profile,

5.9.2 Tanaka Main Business,

5.9.3 Tanaka Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Products, Services and Solutions,

5.9.4 Tanaka Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020),

5.9.5 Tanaka Recent Developments,

5.10 Dowa Holdings,

5.10.1 Dowa Holdings Profile,

5.10.2 Dowa Holdings Main Business,

5.10.3 Dowa Holdings Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Products, Services and Solutions,

5.10.4 Dowa Holdings Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020),

5.10.5 Dowa Holdings Recent Developments,

5.11 Heraeus,

5.11.1 Heraeus Profile,

5.11.2 Heraeus Main Business,

5.11.3 Heraeus Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Products, Services and Solutions,

5.11.4 Heraeus Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020),

5.11.5 Heraeus Recent Developments,

5.12 Sino-Platinum Metals,

5.12.1 Sino-Platinum Metals Profile,

5.12.2 Sino-Platinum Metals Main Business,

5.12.3 Sino-Platinum Metals Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Products, Services and Solutions,

5.12.4 Sino-Platinum Metals Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020),

5.12.5 Sino-Platinum Metals Recent Developments,

5.13 Asahi Holdings,

5.13.1 Asahi Holdings Profile,

5.13.2 Asahi Holdings Main Business,

5.13.3 Asahi Holdings Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Products, Services and Solutions,

5.13.4 Asahi Holdings Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020),

5.13.5 Asahi Holdings Recent Developments,

5.14 Totall Metal Recycling, Inc,

5.14.1 Totall Metal Recycling, Inc Profile,

5.14.2 Totall Metal Recycling, Inc Main Business,

5.14.3 Totall Metal Recycling, Inc Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Products, Services and Solutions,

5.14.4 Totall Metal Recycling, Inc Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020),

5.14.5 Totall Metal Recycling, Inc Recent Developments,

5.15 Kuusakoski,

5.15.1 Kuusakoski Profile,

5.15.2 Kuusakoski Main Business,

5.15.3 Kuusakoski Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Products, Services and Solutions,

5.15.4 Kuusakoski Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020),

5.15.5 Kuusakoski Recent Developments,

5.16 Aurubis,

5.16.1 Aurubis Profile,

5.16.2 Aurubis Main Business,

5.16.3 Aurubis Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Products, Services and Solutions,

5.16.4 Aurubis Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020),

5.16.5 Aurubis Recent Developments,

,

6 North America,

6.1 North America Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Market Size by Country,

6.2 United States,

6.3 Canada,

,

7 Europe,

7.1 Europe Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Market Size by Country,

7.2 Germany,

7.3 France,

7.4 U.K.,

7.5 Italy,

7.6 Russia,

7.7 Nordic,

7.8 Rest of Europe,

,

8 Asia-Pacific,

8.1 Asia-Pacific Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Market Size by Region,

8.2 China,

8.3 Japan,

8.4 South Korea,

8.5 Southeast Asia,

8.6 India,

8.7 Australia,

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific,

,

9 Latin America,

9.1 Latin America Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Market Size by Country,

9.2 Mexico,

9.3 Brazil,

9.4 Rest of Latin America,

,

10 Middle East & Africa,

10.1 Middle East & Africa Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Market Size by Country,

10.2 Turkey,

10.3 Saudi Arabia,

10.4 UAE,

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa,

,

11 Non Ferrous Metals Recycling Market Dynamics,

11.1 Industry Trends,

11.2 Market Drivers,

11.3 Market Challenges,

11.4 Market Restraints,

,

12 Research Finding /Conclusion,

,

13 Methodology and Data Source,

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach,

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design,

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation,

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation,

13.2 Data Source,

13.2.1 Secondary Sources,

13.2.2 Primary Sources,

13.3 Disclaimer,

13.4 Author List

