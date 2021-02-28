Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation And Forecast To 2021-2027 | Kureha Group, Devro PLC, Viscofan Group

“

The report titled Global Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Kureha Group, Devro PLC, Viscofan Group, ACES Pros in Plastics BV, EnGro Corporation Limited, Kalle GMBH, True Velocity, BWM Company

Market Segmentation by Product: Cellulose Fiber

Polyamides (PA)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC)

Polyethylene (PE)

Nylon

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Ammunition

Building & Construction

Others



The Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Market Overview

1.1 Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Product Overview

1.2 Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Market Segment by Material Type

1.2.1 Cellulose Fiber

1.2.2 Polyamides (PA)

1.2.3 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

1.2.4 Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC)

1.2.5 Polyethylene (PE)

1.2.6 Nylon

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Global Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Market Size by Material Type

1.3.1 Global Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Market Size Overview by Material Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Historic Market Size Review by Material Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Sales Breakdown in Volume by Material Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Sales Breakdown in Value by Material Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Material Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Forecasted Market Size by Material Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Sales Breakdown in Volume by Material Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Sales Breakdown in Value by Material Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Material Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Material Type

1.4.1 North America Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Sales Breakdown by Material Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Sales Breakdown by Material Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Sales Breakdown by Material Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Sales Breakdown by Material Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Sales Breakdown by Material Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing by Application

4.1 Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Ammunition

4.1.2 Building & Construction

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing by Country

5.1 North America Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing by Country

6.1 Europe Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing by Country

8.1 Latin America Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Business

10.1 Kureha Group

10.1.1 Kureha Group Corporation Information

10.1.2 Kureha Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Kureha Group Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Kureha Group Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Products Offered

10.1.5 Kureha Group Recent Development

10.2 Devro PLC

10.2.1 Devro PLC Corporation Information

10.2.2 Devro PLC Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Devro PLC Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Kureha Group Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Products Offered

10.2.5 Devro PLC Recent Development

10.3 Viscofan Group

10.3.1 Viscofan Group Corporation Information

10.3.2 Viscofan Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Viscofan Group Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Viscofan Group Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Products Offered

10.3.5 Viscofan Group Recent Development

10.4 ACES Pros in Plastics BV

10.4.1 ACES Pros in Plastics BV Corporation Information

10.4.2 ACES Pros in Plastics BV Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 ACES Pros in Plastics BV Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 ACES Pros in Plastics BV Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Products Offered

10.4.5 ACES Pros in Plastics BV Recent Development

10.5 EnGro Corporation Limited

10.5.1 EnGro Corporation Limited Corporation Information

10.5.2 EnGro Corporation Limited Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 EnGro Corporation Limited Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 EnGro Corporation Limited Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Products Offered

10.5.5 EnGro Corporation Limited Recent Development

10.6 Kalle GMBH

10.6.1 Kalle GMBH Corporation Information

10.6.2 Kalle GMBH Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Kalle GMBH Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Kalle GMBH Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Products Offered

10.6.5 Kalle GMBH Recent Development

10.7 True Velocity

10.7.1 True Velocity Corporation Information

10.7.2 True Velocity Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 True Velocity Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 True Velocity Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Products Offered

10.7.5 True Velocity Recent Development

10.8 BWM Company

10.8.1 BWM Company Corporation Information

10.8.2 BWM Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 BWM Company Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 BWM Company Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Products Offered

10.8.5 BWM Company Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Distributors

12.3 Non-Food Grade Polymer Casing Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

