Outdoor Product Market Overview, Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Strategies and Forecast to 2027 | Nike Inc., Adidas, Under Armour

The report titled Global Outdoor Product Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Outdoor Product market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Outdoor Product market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Outdoor Product market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Outdoor Product market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Outdoor Product report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Outdoor Product report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Outdoor Product market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Outdoor Product market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Outdoor Product market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Outdoor Product market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Outdoor Product market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Nike Inc., Adidas, Under Armour, Kering (Puma), ASICS Corporation, Fitbit, Garmin, Skechers USA, Apollo Sports USA, Columbia Sportswear Company, VF Corporation, Beuchat International, British Knights, Billabong, Body Glove, Dive Rite, Berkshire Hathaway, Johnson Outdoors, Mares, Sherwood Scuba, NEWTON RUNNING, Amer Sports, The Rockport Group, Wolverine World Wide, ARCTERYX, JACK WOLFSKIN, MobiGarden, Beijing Toread Outdoor Products
Market Segmentation by Product: Outdoor Clothing
Outdoor Shoes
Outdoor Equipment
Market Segmentation by Application: Specialty Store
The Mall
Professional Outdoor Shop
Community
Other
The Outdoor Product Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Outdoor Product market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Outdoor Product market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Outdoor Product market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Outdoor Product industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Outdoor Product market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Outdoor Product market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Outdoor Product market?
Table of Contents:
1 Outdoor Product Market Overview
1.1 Outdoor Product Product Overview
1.2 Outdoor Product Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Outdoor Clothing
1.2.2 Outdoor Shoes
1.2.3 Outdoor Equipment
1.3 Global Outdoor Product Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Outdoor Product Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Outdoor Product Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Outdoor Product Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Outdoor Product Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Outdoor Product Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Outdoor Product Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Outdoor Product Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Outdoor Product Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Outdoor Product Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Outdoor Product Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Outdoor Product Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Product Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Outdoor Product Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Product Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Outdoor Product Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Outdoor Product Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Outdoor Product Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Outdoor Product Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Outdoor Product Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Outdoor Product Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Outdoor Product Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Outdoor Product Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Outdoor Product as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Outdoor Product Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Outdoor Product Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Outdoor Product Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Outdoor Product Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Outdoor Product Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Outdoor Product Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Outdoor Product Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Outdoor Product Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Outdoor Product Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Outdoor Product Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Outdoor Product Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Outdoor Product Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Outdoor Product by Application
4.1 Outdoor Product Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Specialty Store
4.1.2 The Mall
4.1.3 Professional Outdoor Shop
4.1.4 Community
4.1.5 Other
4.2 Global Outdoor Product Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Outdoor Product Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Outdoor Product Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Outdoor Product Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Outdoor Product Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Outdoor Product Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Outdoor Product Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Outdoor Product Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Outdoor Product Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Outdoor Product Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Outdoor Product Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Outdoor Product Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Product Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Outdoor Product Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Product Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Outdoor Product by Country
5.1 North America Outdoor Product Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Outdoor Product Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Outdoor Product Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Outdoor Product Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Outdoor Product Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Outdoor Product Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Outdoor Product by Country
6.1 Europe Outdoor Product Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Outdoor Product Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Outdoor Product Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Outdoor Product Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Outdoor Product Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Outdoor Product Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Product by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Product Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Product Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Product Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Product Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Product Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Product Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Outdoor Product by Country
8.1 Latin America Outdoor Product Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Outdoor Product Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Outdoor Product Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Outdoor Product Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Outdoor Product Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Outdoor Product Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Product by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Product Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Product Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Product Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Product Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Product Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Product Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Outdoor Product Business
10.1 Nike Inc.
10.1.1 Nike Inc. Corporation Information
10.1.2 Nike Inc. Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Nike Inc. Outdoor Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Nike Inc. Outdoor Product Products Offered
10.1.5 Nike Inc. Recent Development
10.2 Adidas
10.2.1 Adidas Corporation Information
10.2.2 Adidas Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Adidas Outdoor Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Nike Inc. Outdoor Product Products Offered
10.2.5 Adidas Recent Development
10.3 Under Armour
10.3.1 Under Armour Corporation Information
10.3.2 Under Armour Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Under Armour Outdoor Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Under Armour Outdoor Product Products Offered
10.3.5 Under Armour Recent Development
10.4 Kering (Puma)
10.4.1 Kering (Puma) Corporation Information
10.4.2 Kering (Puma) Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Kering (Puma) Outdoor Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Kering (Puma) Outdoor Product Products Offered
10.4.5 Kering (Puma) Recent Development
10.5 ASICS Corporation
10.5.1 ASICS Corporation Corporation Information
10.5.2 ASICS Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 ASICS Corporation Outdoor Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 ASICS Corporation Outdoor Product Products Offered
10.5.5 ASICS Corporation Recent Development
10.6 Fitbit
10.6.1 Fitbit Corporation Information
10.6.2 Fitbit Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Fitbit Outdoor Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Fitbit Outdoor Product Products Offered
10.6.5 Fitbit Recent Development
10.7 Garmin
10.7.1 Garmin Corporation Information
10.7.2 Garmin Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Garmin Outdoor Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Garmin Outdoor Product Products Offered
10.7.5 Garmin Recent Development
10.8 Skechers USA
10.8.1 Skechers USA Corporation Information
10.8.2 Skechers USA Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Skechers USA Outdoor Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Skechers USA Outdoor Product Products Offered
10.8.5 Skechers USA Recent Development
10.9 Apollo Sports USA
10.9.1 Apollo Sports USA Corporation Information
10.9.2 Apollo Sports USA Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Apollo Sports USA Outdoor Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Apollo Sports USA Outdoor Product Products Offered
10.9.5 Apollo Sports USA Recent Development
10.10 Columbia Sportswear Company
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Outdoor Product Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Columbia Sportswear Company Outdoor Product Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Columbia Sportswear Company Recent Development
10.11 VF Corporation
10.11.1 VF Corporation Corporation Information
10.11.2 VF Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 VF Corporation Outdoor Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 VF Corporation Outdoor Product Products Offered
10.11.5 VF Corporation Recent Development
10.12 Beuchat International
10.12.1 Beuchat International Corporation Information
10.12.2 Beuchat International Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Beuchat International Outdoor Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Beuchat International Outdoor Product Products Offered
10.12.5 Beuchat International Recent Development
10.13 British Knights
10.13.1 British Knights Corporation Information
10.13.2 British Knights Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 British Knights Outdoor Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 British Knights Outdoor Product Products Offered
10.13.5 British Knights Recent Development
10.14 Billabong
10.14.1 Billabong Corporation Information
10.14.2 Billabong Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Billabong Outdoor Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Billabong Outdoor Product Products Offered
10.14.5 Billabong Recent Development
10.15 Body Glove
10.15.1 Body Glove Corporation Information
10.15.2 Body Glove Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Body Glove Outdoor Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Body Glove Outdoor Product Products Offered
10.15.5 Body Glove Recent Development
10.16 Dive Rite
10.16.1 Dive Rite Corporation Information
10.16.2 Dive Rite Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Dive Rite Outdoor Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Dive Rite Outdoor Product Products Offered
10.16.5 Dive Rite Recent Development
10.17 Berkshire Hathaway
10.17.1 Berkshire Hathaway Corporation Information
10.17.2 Berkshire Hathaway Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Berkshire Hathaway Outdoor Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Berkshire Hathaway Outdoor Product Products Offered
10.17.5 Berkshire Hathaway Recent Development
10.18 Johnson Outdoors
10.18.1 Johnson Outdoors Corporation Information
10.18.2 Johnson Outdoors Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Johnson Outdoors Outdoor Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Johnson Outdoors Outdoor Product Products Offered
10.18.5 Johnson Outdoors Recent Development
10.19 Mares
10.19.1 Mares Corporation Information
10.19.2 Mares Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Mares Outdoor Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Mares Outdoor Product Products Offered
10.19.5 Mares Recent Development
10.20 Sherwood Scuba
10.20.1 Sherwood Scuba Corporation Information
10.20.2 Sherwood Scuba Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Sherwood Scuba Outdoor Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Sherwood Scuba Outdoor Product Products Offered
10.20.5 Sherwood Scuba Recent Development
10.21 NEWTON RUNNING
10.21.1 NEWTON RUNNING Corporation Information
10.21.2 NEWTON RUNNING Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 NEWTON RUNNING Outdoor Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 NEWTON RUNNING Outdoor Product Products Offered
10.21.5 NEWTON RUNNING Recent Development
10.22 Amer Sports
10.22.1 Amer Sports Corporation Information
10.22.2 Amer Sports Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Amer Sports Outdoor Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 Amer Sports Outdoor Product Products Offered
10.22.5 Amer Sports Recent Development
10.23 The Rockport Group
10.23.1 The Rockport Group Corporation Information
10.23.2 The Rockport Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 The Rockport Group Outdoor Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 The Rockport Group Outdoor Product Products Offered
10.23.5 The Rockport Group Recent Development
10.24 Wolverine World Wide
10.24.1 Wolverine World Wide Corporation Information
10.24.2 Wolverine World Wide Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 Wolverine World Wide Outdoor Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.24.4 Wolverine World Wide Outdoor Product Products Offered
10.24.5 Wolverine World Wide Recent Development
10.25 ARCTERYX
10.25.1 ARCTERYX Corporation Information
10.25.2 ARCTERYX Introduction and Business Overview
10.25.3 ARCTERYX Outdoor Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.25.4 ARCTERYX Outdoor Product Products Offered
10.25.5 ARCTERYX Recent Development
10.26 JACK WOLFSKIN
10.26.1 JACK WOLFSKIN Corporation Information
10.26.2 JACK WOLFSKIN Introduction and Business Overview
10.26.3 JACK WOLFSKIN Outdoor Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.26.4 JACK WOLFSKIN Outdoor Product Products Offered
10.26.5 JACK WOLFSKIN Recent Development
10.27 MobiGarden
10.27.1 MobiGarden Corporation Information
10.27.2 MobiGarden Introduction and Business Overview
10.27.3 MobiGarden Outdoor Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.27.4 MobiGarden Outdoor Product Products Offered
10.27.5 MobiGarden Recent Development
10.28 Beijing Toread Outdoor Products
10.28.1 Beijing Toread Outdoor Products Corporation Information
10.28.2 Beijing Toread Outdoor Products Introduction and Business Overview
10.28.3 Beijing Toread Outdoor Products Outdoor Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.28.4 Beijing Toread Outdoor Products Outdoor Product Products Offered
10.28.5 Beijing Toread Outdoor Products Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Outdoor Product Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Outdoor Product Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Outdoor Product Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Outdoor Product Distributors
12.3 Outdoor Product Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
