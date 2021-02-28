All news News

pharmaceutical excipients Market To Observe Exponential Growth By 2021-2027 | DuPont de Nemours, Roquette Frères, Ashland Global Holdings, BASF SE, Evonik Industries

The global pharmaceutical excipients market is expected to reach US$ 9,873.53 million by 2027 from US$ 6,521.74 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Surge in generics market and growth of the pharmaceutical market backed by multi-functional excipients are expected to boost the market growth over the years. However, cost and time intensive drug development process are likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth.

Key Vendors are involved in Industry: DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Roquette Frères, Ashland Global Holdings, Inc., BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Associated British Foods Plc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Lubrizol Corporation, Croda International Plc, DFE Pharma

The following part of the report explains the detailed segmentation of the Pharmaceutical Excipients Market. Valuable data and information related to the key segments have been established via this market research report. The revenue share coupled with insightful forecasts for the major segments and the other significant sub-segments have been detailed via this report. The key industry players that have contributed to the Pharmaceutical Excipients Market have also been detailed in this report.

Due to increase in competition in this market, a number of companies are entering into strategic partnerships with software companies to increase the overall product benefit and sustain their Pharmaceutical Excipients Market position. The Pharmaceutical Excipients Market report focuses on the requirements of the clients from several global Market regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and India.

TOC of Pharmaceutical Excipients Market report:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope 2020

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Variables, Trends & Scope (2020-2026)

Chapter 4. Pharmaceutical Excipients Market – Competitive Analysis

Chapter 5. Pharmaceutical Excipients Market: Product Market Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6. Pharmaceutical Excipients Market: Application Market Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Pharmaceutical Excipients Market: Regional Estimates, by Product, & Application

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9. Approx. (2020-2026)

