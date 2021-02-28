Rayon Fancy Yarn Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis And Forecasts 2027 | Filpucci spa, Shanti Rayons India Pvt. Ltd, Cortex Textile

“

The report titled Global Rayon Fancy Yarn Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Rayon Fancy Yarn market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Rayon Fancy Yarn market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Rayon Fancy Yarn market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Rayon Fancy Yarn market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Rayon Fancy Yarn report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Rayon Fancy Yarn report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Rayon Fancy Yarn market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Rayon Fancy Yarn market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Rayon Fancy Yarn market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Rayon Fancy Yarn market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Rayon Fancy Yarn market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Filpucci spa, Shanti Rayons India Pvt. Ltd, Cortex Textile, Grasim Industries Limited, RST Rayons, Sateri, ITOCHU Corporation, Hangzhou Xingsheng Textile Co Ltd, Winning Textile Co. Ltd, Horn Chier Trading Co., Ltd, BILLION HANG

Market Segmentation by Product: Spiral Yarn

Gimp Yarn

Loop Yarn

Snarl Yarn

Knob Yarn

Slub Yarn

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Fashion Clothing

Knitwear

Furnishings

Curtains

Others



The Rayon Fancy Yarn Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Rayon Fancy Yarn market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Rayon Fancy Yarn market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Rayon Fancy Yarn market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Rayon Fancy Yarn industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Rayon Fancy Yarn market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Rayon Fancy Yarn market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Rayon Fancy Yarn market?

Table of Contents:

1 Rayon Fancy Yarn Market Overview

1.1 Rayon Fancy Yarn Product Overview

1.2 Rayon Fancy Yarn Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Spiral Yarn

1.2.2 Gimp Yarn

1.2.3 Loop Yarn

1.2.4 Snarl Yarn

1.2.5 Knob Yarn

1.2.6 Slub Yarn

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Global Rayon Fancy Yarn Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Rayon Fancy Yarn Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Rayon Fancy Yarn Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Rayon Fancy Yarn Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Rayon Fancy Yarn Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Rayon Fancy Yarn Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Rayon Fancy Yarn Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Rayon Fancy Yarn Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Rayon Fancy Yarn Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Rayon Fancy Yarn Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Rayon Fancy Yarn Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Rayon Fancy Yarn Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Rayon Fancy Yarn Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Rayon Fancy Yarn Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Rayon Fancy Yarn Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Rayon Fancy Yarn Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Rayon Fancy Yarn Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Rayon Fancy Yarn Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Rayon Fancy Yarn Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Rayon Fancy Yarn Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Rayon Fancy Yarn Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Rayon Fancy Yarn Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Rayon Fancy Yarn Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Rayon Fancy Yarn as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Rayon Fancy Yarn Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Rayon Fancy Yarn Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Rayon Fancy Yarn Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Rayon Fancy Yarn Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Rayon Fancy Yarn Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Rayon Fancy Yarn Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Rayon Fancy Yarn Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Rayon Fancy Yarn Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Rayon Fancy Yarn Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Rayon Fancy Yarn Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Rayon Fancy Yarn Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Rayon Fancy Yarn Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Rayon Fancy Yarn by Application

4.1 Rayon Fancy Yarn Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Fashion Clothing

4.1.2 Knitwear

4.1.3 Furnishings

4.1.4 Curtains

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Rayon Fancy Yarn Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Rayon Fancy Yarn Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Rayon Fancy Yarn Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Rayon Fancy Yarn Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Rayon Fancy Yarn Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Rayon Fancy Yarn Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Rayon Fancy Yarn Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Rayon Fancy Yarn Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Rayon Fancy Yarn Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Rayon Fancy Yarn Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Rayon Fancy Yarn Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Rayon Fancy Yarn Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Rayon Fancy Yarn Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Rayon Fancy Yarn Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Rayon Fancy Yarn Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Rayon Fancy Yarn by Country

5.1 North America Rayon Fancy Yarn Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Rayon Fancy Yarn Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Rayon Fancy Yarn Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Rayon Fancy Yarn Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Rayon Fancy Yarn Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Rayon Fancy Yarn Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Rayon Fancy Yarn by Country

6.1 Europe Rayon Fancy Yarn Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Rayon Fancy Yarn Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Rayon Fancy Yarn Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Rayon Fancy Yarn Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Rayon Fancy Yarn Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Rayon Fancy Yarn Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Rayon Fancy Yarn by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Rayon Fancy Yarn Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Rayon Fancy Yarn Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Rayon Fancy Yarn Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Rayon Fancy Yarn Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Rayon Fancy Yarn Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Rayon Fancy Yarn Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Rayon Fancy Yarn by Country

8.1 Latin America Rayon Fancy Yarn Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Rayon Fancy Yarn Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Rayon Fancy Yarn Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Rayon Fancy Yarn Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Rayon Fancy Yarn Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Rayon Fancy Yarn Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Rayon Fancy Yarn by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Rayon Fancy Yarn Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Rayon Fancy Yarn Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Rayon Fancy Yarn Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Rayon Fancy Yarn Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rayon Fancy Yarn Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rayon Fancy Yarn Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Rayon Fancy Yarn Business

10.1 Filpucci spa

10.1.1 Filpucci spa Corporation Information

10.1.2 Filpucci spa Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Filpucci spa Rayon Fancy Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Filpucci spa Rayon Fancy Yarn Products Offered

10.1.5 Filpucci spa Recent Development

10.2 Shanti Rayons India Pvt. Ltd

10.2.1 Shanti Rayons India Pvt. Ltd Corporation Information

10.2.2 Shanti Rayons India Pvt. Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Shanti Rayons India Pvt. Ltd Rayon Fancy Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Filpucci spa Rayon Fancy Yarn Products Offered

10.2.5 Shanti Rayons India Pvt. Ltd Recent Development

10.3 Cortex Textile

10.3.1 Cortex Textile Corporation Information

10.3.2 Cortex Textile Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Cortex Textile Rayon Fancy Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Cortex Textile Rayon Fancy Yarn Products Offered

10.3.5 Cortex Textile Recent Development

10.4 Grasim Industries Limited

10.4.1 Grasim Industries Limited Corporation Information

10.4.2 Grasim Industries Limited Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Grasim Industries Limited Rayon Fancy Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Grasim Industries Limited Rayon Fancy Yarn Products Offered

10.4.5 Grasim Industries Limited Recent Development

10.5 RST Rayons

10.5.1 RST Rayons Corporation Information

10.5.2 RST Rayons Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 RST Rayons Rayon Fancy Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 RST Rayons Rayon Fancy Yarn Products Offered

10.5.5 RST Rayons Recent Development

10.6 Sateri

10.6.1 Sateri Corporation Information

10.6.2 Sateri Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Sateri Rayon Fancy Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Sateri Rayon Fancy Yarn Products Offered

10.6.5 Sateri Recent Development

10.7 ITOCHU Corporation

10.7.1 ITOCHU Corporation Corporation Information

10.7.2 ITOCHU Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 ITOCHU Corporation Rayon Fancy Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 ITOCHU Corporation Rayon Fancy Yarn Products Offered

10.7.5 ITOCHU Corporation Recent Development

10.8 Hangzhou Xingsheng Textile Co Ltd

10.8.1 Hangzhou Xingsheng Textile Co Ltd Corporation Information

10.8.2 Hangzhou Xingsheng Textile Co Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Hangzhou Xingsheng Textile Co Ltd Rayon Fancy Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Hangzhou Xingsheng Textile Co Ltd Rayon Fancy Yarn Products Offered

10.8.5 Hangzhou Xingsheng Textile Co Ltd Recent Development

10.9 Winning Textile Co. Ltd

10.9.1 Winning Textile Co. Ltd Corporation Information

10.9.2 Winning Textile Co. Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Winning Textile Co. Ltd Rayon Fancy Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Winning Textile Co. Ltd Rayon Fancy Yarn Products Offered

10.9.5 Winning Textile Co. Ltd Recent Development

10.10 Horn Chier Trading Co., Ltd

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Rayon Fancy Yarn Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Horn Chier Trading Co., Ltd Rayon Fancy Yarn Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Horn Chier Trading Co., Ltd Recent Development

10.11 BILLION HANG

10.11.1 BILLION HANG Corporation Information

10.11.2 BILLION HANG Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 BILLION HANG Rayon Fancy Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 BILLION HANG Rayon Fancy Yarn Products Offered

10.11.5 BILLION HANG Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Rayon Fancy Yarn Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Rayon Fancy Yarn Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Rayon Fancy Yarn Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Rayon Fancy Yarn Distributors

12.3 Rayon Fancy Yarn Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

