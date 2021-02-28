Smart Mobility Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

Smart mobility refers to use of available means of transportation to commute from one place to another without using personal vehicles. This includes promotion of sustainable mobility that guarantees accessibility, transport systems, parking management, and solution of environmental problems. Smart mobility has a positive impact on environment as it is considered to be an efficient transportation system at the level of energy consumption and is economic as it maximizes productivity of an individual.

The smart mobility market is expected to witness a significant growth over the years, owing to increase in trend for on-demand transportation and demand for intelligent transportation system.

The growth of the global smart mobility market is driven by volumetric surge in need for better and efficient transportation sector and introduction of concepts such as car sharing and ride sharing, which supplements growth of the market. Moreover, increase in requirements for advanced transports globally has led to development of smart mobility concept.

The global smart mobility market is segmented on the basis of element, solution, technology, and region. On the basis of element, it is categorized into bike commuting, car sharing and ridesharing. On the basis of solution, it is categorized into traffic management, parking management, mobility management, and others. On the basis of technology, it is divided into 3G & 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, RFID, embedded systems, and others. Region wise, the global smart mobility market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the smart mobility market include Cisco, Excelfore Corporation, Ford Motor Company, Innoviz Technologies. Inc., MAAS Global Oy, QuaLiX Information System, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens, TomTom International and Toyota Motor Corporation.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study presents analytical depiction of the global smart mobility market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Element

o Bike Commuting

o Car Sharing

o Ride Sharing

By Solution

o Traffic Management

o Parking Management

o Mobility Management

o Others

By Technology

o 3G & 4G

o Wi-Fi

o GPS

o RFID

o Embedded system

o Others

By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY PLAYERS

o Cisco

o Excelfore Corporation

o Ford Motor Company

o Innoviz Technologies. Inc.

o MAAS Global Oy

o QuaLiX Information System

o Robert Bosch GmbH

o Siemens

o TomTom International

o Toyota Motor Corporation