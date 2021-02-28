Surgical Robotic Systems Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The global surgical robotic systems market was valued at $5,341.0 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $15,010.3 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.

Surgical robotic systems are a combination of equipment, accessories, software, and services that help to perform several minimally invasive surgeries including gynecological, cardiac, neurological, orthopedic, and others. Robotic systems allow surgeons to automate the surgical procedure, thereby improving efficacy and precision during the procedure, and minimizing post-surgical complications. In addition, they provide effective representations of body parts and increase dexterity, which aid surgeons to work on inaccessible body parts. Further, they reduce the risk of blood loss and infection; and offer shorter recovery time and lesser amount of scars in comparison to the traditional open surgery.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1170

In addition, from the past few years, surgical robots have undergone a paradigm shift due to technical developments in the fields of 3D imaging, high-definition microscopic cameras, data recorders, data processing devices, motion sensors, remote navigation systems, robotic-controlled catheters and other medical-use accessories. Hence, this is to develop new applications for existing platforms as well as create disruptive technologies, which will drive the market. Moreover, obstetrics and gynecology surgeries provide huge revenue for surgical robotic systems manufacturers as these surgeries are performed on a large scale. A wide variety of robotic surgical accessories are needed for these surgeries that include scalpels, speculum, veress needle, trochar, catheters, colposcope, and others. Major drivers of this market are change in women lifestyle globally, high prevalence of gynecological conditions, growing demand for robotic, and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

The increasing need for automation in the healthcare sector and growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries are the major factors driving the surgical robotic systems and procedures market. In addition, a rise in incidences of colorectal cancer, neurological disorders, gynecological diseases among others, would boost the adoption of robotic surgical systems. Surgical robotic systems offer less post-surgical complications and reduce labor cost. Due to this, large-scale hospitals based in developed and developing economies are now favoring automate surgical/hospital services, which ultimately drives the market growth. On the other hand, high cost associated with surgical robot’s procedures and accidental death/injuries due to broken instruments and system errors are projected to hinder the market growth.

The global surgical robotic systems market is segmented into component, application and region. Based on component, the market is segmented into systems, accessories, and services. The surgical robotic systems market based on application is segmented into gynecology surgery, urology surgery, neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, general surgery and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an extensive analysis of current and emerging market trends in the global surgical robotic systems market.

Geographically, the global surgical robotic systems market is analyzed based on various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

This study evaluating the competitive landscape and value chain has been taken into account to in order to understand the competitive environment existing across geographies.

This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations from 2019 to 2027, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

Exhaustive analysis of global surgical robotic systems and procedures market by type helps in understanding the types of surgeries along with the variants of surgical robotic systems that will gain prominence in the future.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

– Systems

– Accessories

– Services

By Application

– Gynecology Surgery

– Urology Surgery

– Neurosurgery

– Orthopedic Surgery

– General Surgery

– Other Surgery

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o Australia

o India

o South Korea

o Taiwan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1170

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

– Stryker Corporation

– Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

– Titan medical Inc.

– Transenterix, Inc.

– Johnson & Johnson

– Globus Medical, Inc.

– Medtronic Plc.

– Siemens Ag (Siemens Healthineers)

– Smith & Nephew