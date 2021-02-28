Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Market 2021: Global and Regional Analysis by Top Key Market Players, Key Regions, Product Segments, and Applications by 2027 | Aksa Akrilik, Dralon, Aditya Birla Group

“

The report titled Global Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Synthetic Acrylic Fiber market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Synthetic Acrylic Fiber market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Synthetic Acrylic Fiber market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Synthetic Acrylic Fiber market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Synthetic Acrylic Fiber report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2802206/global-synthetic-acrylic-fiber-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Synthetic Acrylic Fiber report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Synthetic Acrylic Fiber market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Synthetic Acrylic Fiber market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Synthetic Acrylic Fiber market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Synthetic Acrylic Fiber market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Synthetic Acrylic Fiber market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Aksa Akrilik, Dralon, Aditya Birla Group, Exlan, Mitsubishi Rayon Group, Taekwang, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Tong-Hwa Synthetic Fiber, Kaltex Fibers, Toray, DOLAN GmbH, SDF Group, Yousuf Dewan, Indian Acrylics, Pasupati Acrylon, Vardhman, Sinopec, Jilin Qifeng Chemical Fiber, CNPC, Jiangsu Zhongxin Resources Group

Market Segmentation by Product: Wet Spinning

Dry Spinning



Market Segmentation by Application: Garment Industry

Home Textiles

Others



The Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Synthetic Acrylic Fiber market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Synthetic Acrylic Fiber market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Synthetic Acrylic Fiber market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Synthetic Acrylic Fiber industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Synthetic Acrylic Fiber market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Synthetic Acrylic Fiber market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Synthetic Acrylic Fiber market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2802206/global-synthetic-acrylic-fiber-market

Table of Contents:

1 Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Market Overview

1.1 Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Product Overview

1.2 Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Wet Spinning

1.2.2 Dry Spinning

1.3 Global Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Synthetic Acrylic Fiber as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Synthetic Acrylic Fiber by Application

4.1 Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Garment Industry

4.1.2 Home Textiles

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Synthetic Acrylic Fiber by Country

5.1 North America Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Synthetic Acrylic Fiber by Country

6.1 Europe Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Synthetic Acrylic Fiber by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Synthetic Acrylic Fiber by Country

8.1 Latin America Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Acrylic Fiber by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Business

10.1 Aksa Akrilik

10.1.1 Aksa Akrilik Corporation Information

10.1.2 Aksa Akrilik Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Aksa Akrilik Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Aksa Akrilik Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Products Offered

10.1.5 Aksa Akrilik Recent Development

10.2 Dralon

10.2.1 Dralon Corporation Information

10.2.2 Dralon Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Dralon Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Aksa Akrilik Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Products Offered

10.2.5 Dralon Recent Development

10.3 Aditya Birla Group

10.3.1 Aditya Birla Group Corporation Information

10.3.2 Aditya Birla Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Aditya Birla Group Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Aditya Birla Group Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Products Offered

10.3.5 Aditya Birla Group Recent Development

10.4 Exlan

10.4.1 Exlan Corporation Information

10.4.2 Exlan Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Exlan Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Exlan Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Products Offered

10.4.5 Exlan Recent Development

10.5 Mitsubishi Rayon Group

10.5.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Group Corporation Information

10.5.2 Mitsubishi Rayon Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Mitsubishi Rayon Group Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Mitsubishi Rayon Group Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Products Offered

10.5.5 Mitsubishi Rayon Group Recent Development

10.6 Taekwang

10.6.1 Taekwang Corporation Information

10.6.2 Taekwang Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Taekwang Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Taekwang Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Products Offered

10.6.5 Taekwang Recent Development

10.7 Formosa Plastics Corporation

10.7.1 Formosa Plastics Corporation Corporation Information

10.7.2 Formosa Plastics Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Formosa Plastics Corporation Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Formosa Plastics Corporation Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Products Offered

10.7.5 Formosa Plastics Corporation Recent Development

10.8 Tong-Hwa Synthetic Fiber

10.8.1 Tong-Hwa Synthetic Fiber Corporation Information

10.8.2 Tong-Hwa Synthetic Fiber Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Tong-Hwa Synthetic Fiber Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Tong-Hwa Synthetic Fiber Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Products Offered

10.8.5 Tong-Hwa Synthetic Fiber Recent Development

10.9 Kaltex Fibers

10.9.1 Kaltex Fibers Corporation Information

10.9.2 Kaltex Fibers Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Kaltex Fibers Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Kaltex Fibers Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Products Offered

10.9.5 Kaltex Fibers Recent Development

10.10 Toray

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Toray Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Toray Recent Development

10.11 DOLAN GmbH

10.11.1 DOLAN GmbH Corporation Information

10.11.2 DOLAN GmbH Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 DOLAN GmbH Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 DOLAN GmbH Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Products Offered

10.11.5 DOLAN GmbH Recent Development

10.12 SDF Group

10.12.1 SDF Group Corporation Information

10.12.2 SDF Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 SDF Group Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 SDF Group Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Products Offered

10.12.5 SDF Group Recent Development

10.13 Yousuf Dewan

10.13.1 Yousuf Dewan Corporation Information

10.13.2 Yousuf Dewan Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Yousuf Dewan Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Yousuf Dewan Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Products Offered

10.13.5 Yousuf Dewan Recent Development

10.14 Indian Acrylics

10.14.1 Indian Acrylics Corporation Information

10.14.2 Indian Acrylics Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Indian Acrylics Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Indian Acrylics Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Products Offered

10.14.5 Indian Acrylics Recent Development

10.15 Pasupati Acrylon

10.15.1 Pasupati Acrylon Corporation Information

10.15.2 Pasupati Acrylon Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Pasupati Acrylon Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Pasupati Acrylon Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Products Offered

10.15.5 Pasupati Acrylon Recent Development

10.16 Vardhman

10.16.1 Vardhman Corporation Information

10.16.2 Vardhman Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Vardhman Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Vardhman Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Products Offered

10.16.5 Vardhman Recent Development

10.17 Sinopec

10.17.1 Sinopec Corporation Information

10.17.2 Sinopec Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Sinopec Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Sinopec Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Products Offered

10.17.5 Sinopec Recent Development

10.18 Jilin Qifeng Chemical Fiber

10.18.1 Jilin Qifeng Chemical Fiber Corporation Information

10.18.2 Jilin Qifeng Chemical Fiber Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Jilin Qifeng Chemical Fiber Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Jilin Qifeng Chemical Fiber Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Products Offered

10.18.5 Jilin Qifeng Chemical Fiber Recent Development

10.19 CNPC

10.19.1 CNPC Corporation Information

10.19.2 CNPC Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 CNPC Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 CNPC Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Products Offered

10.19.5 CNPC Recent Development

10.20 Jiangsu Zhongxin Resources Group

10.20.1 Jiangsu Zhongxin Resources Group Corporation Information

10.20.2 Jiangsu Zhongxin Resources Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Jiangsu Zhongxin Resources Group Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Jiangsu Zhongxin Resources Group Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Products Offered

10.20.5 Jiangsu Zhongxin Resources Group Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Distributors

12.3 Synthetic Acrylic Fiber Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2802206/global-synthetic-acrylic-fiber-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”