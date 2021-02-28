Team Collaboration Software Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

Team collaboration software provides common features such as messaging, file/document sharing, screen sharing, and many others. These types of software are majorly used in almost all the organizations to help their employee separate conversation from personal chats, which helps to boost productivity and allows an organization to operate transparently. Many team collaboration software have evolved from messaging to video or audio calls. Moreover, many team collaboration software are part of large collaborative platforms that are designed to integrate various other applications in an enterprise environment.

On-going COVID-19 pandemic have imposed work-from-home policies across the globe, which in turn is a major factor to drive high adoption of team collaboration software in 2020. Team collaboration software provides coordination of cross-continent teams which helps achieve transparency in mode of communication in an organization. Moreover, rise in demand for collaborative platforms that improve the workflow efficiencies is driving the team collaboration software market. As these platforms streamline and improve communication as employees work from a shared system, and positively impact the external relationships as the information is recorded and edited in a central system. Some of the other factors expected to boost the growth of the team collaboration software market include increase in adoption of cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS), growing shift toward virtual businesses due to COVID-19 pandemic, and growing popularity of team collaboration software to reduce administration and maintenance cost. However, lack of IT infrastructure in developing regions could hamper the market growth to a certain extent. Contrary, integration of advanced technologies in team collaboration software is expected to create significant revenue growth opportunities for players operating in the global market.

The team collaboration software market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, software type, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of component, it is categorized into software and service. On the basis of deployment, it is classified into on-premise and cloud. By software type, it is bifurcated into conferencing and communication and co-ordination. Depending on industry vertical, it is divided into BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, IT & telecommunications, retail & e-commerce, government & defense, media & entertainment, education, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The company profiles of team collaboration software market players included in this report are AT&T Intellectual Property, Cisco System Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, MindMeld Inc., Oracle Corporation, Slack Technologies, Inc., and SMART Technologies ULC.

