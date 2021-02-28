U.S. Digital Therapeutics Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The U.S. digital therapeutics market size was valued at $1.16 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $5.08 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period.

Digital therapeutics provides evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. It is driven by software programs and devices to prevent, manage, or treat a medical condition. Digital therapeutics software application can be used independently or in combination with devices, medications, or any other therapies to provide patient care and health outcomes. These products incorporate advanced technology, best practices regarding the design, usability, clinical validation, and data security. These products are reviewed and approved by regulatory bodies before use. Furthermore, digital therapeutics empower patients, healthcare providers, and payers with intelligent and accessible tools for addressing a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven interventions.

Increase in adoption of smartphones and tablets coupled with healthcare apps, growth in need to control healthcare cost, and rise in incidence of chronic diseases drive the growth of the U.S. digital therapeutics market. However, lack of awareness regarding digital therapeutics and patient data privacy concerns restrain the market growth. The impact of the driving factors is expected to surpass that of the restraints. Hence, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2020 to 2027. On the contrary, favorable laws and regulations for digital health technology and increase in investments in digital therapeutics are anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities for the market players in the future.

The U.S. digital therapeutics market is segmented into application, product type, sales channel, and region. By application, it is divided into diabetes, obesity, cardio vascular diseases (CVD), central nervous system (CNS) disease, respiratory diseases, smoking cessation, gastrointestinal disorders, and others. By product, it is classified into software and devices. Further, on the basis of sales channel, it is bifurcated into business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumers (B2C). Furthermore, business-to-business (B2B) is categorized into employer & payer, healthcare providers, and others. By business-to-consumers, it is classified into patients and caregivers.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current U.S. digital therapeutics market trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2027, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

An in-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders to formulate country-specific plans.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the U.S. digital therapeutics market is provided.

An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Application

o Diabetes

o Obesity

o Cardiovascular Disease (CVD)

o Central Nervous System (CNS) Disease

o Respiratory Disease

o Smoking Cessation

o Gastrointestinal Disorder (GID)

o Others

– By Product

o Software

o Device

– By Sales Channel

o Business-to-Business (B2B)

Employer and Payer

Healthcare Provider

Others

o Business-to-Consumer (B2C)

Patient

Caregiver

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– 2MORROW, Inc.

– Fitbit, Inc. (Twine Health, Inc.)

– Livongo Health, Inc.

– Medtronic Plc.

– Omada Health, Inc.

– Pear Therapeutics, Inc.

– Proteus Digital Health, Inc.

– Resmed, Inc. (Propeller Health)

– Voluntis, Inc.

– Welldoc, Inc.

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):

– Canary Health Inc.

– Mango Health Inc.

– Noom, Inc.

– Dthera Sciences