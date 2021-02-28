Why Steel Recycling Market will be in Trend in Coming Period? Top Key Players- Schnitzer, Kuusakoski, Sims Metal Management

Los Angeles, United State, February 2021, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Steel Recycling market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Steel Recycling market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Steel Recycling market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.

Major Key Manufacturers of Steel Recycling Market are: Schnitzer, Kuusakoski, Sims Metal Management, OmniSource, TSR Recycling, Aurubis, Hindalco, Matalco, SA Recycling, American Iron & Metal Co (AIM), Hugo Neu Corp, Ferrous Processing & Trading Co. (FTP), PSC Metals, David J. Joseph Co. (DJJ), AMG Resources Corp, Commercial Metals Co. (CMC), Miller Compressing Co, Galamba Metals Group LLC

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Steel Recycling market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global Steel Recycling market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global Steel Recycling market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Global Steel Recycling Market by Type Segments:

Scrap Steel, Scrap Iron, Oxidation Waste, Slag Steel, Other

Global Steel Recycling Market by Application Segments:

Construction Industry, Automotive Industry, Tool Manufacturing Industry, Home Appliance Industry, Other

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Steel Recycling,

1.1 Steel Recycling Market Overview,

1.1.1 Steel Recycling Product Scope,

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook,

1.2 Global Steel Recycling Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026,

1.3 Global Steel Recycling Market Size by Region (2015-2026),

1.4 Global Steel Recycling Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020),

1.5 Global Steel Recycling Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026),

1.6 Key Regions, Steel Recycling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026),

1.6.1 North America Steel Recycling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026),

1.6.2 Europe Steel Recycling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026),

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Steel Recycling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026),

1.6.4 Latin America Steel Recycling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026),

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Steel Recycling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026),

,

2 Steel Recycling Market Overview by Type,

2.1 Global Steel Recycling Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026,

2.2 Global Steel Recycling Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020),

2.3 Global Steel Recycling Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026),

2.4 Scrap Steel,

2.5 Scrap Iron,

2.6 Oxidation Waste,

2.7 Slag Steel,

2.8 Other,

,

3 Steel Recycling Market Overview by Application,

3.1 Global Steel Recycling Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026,

3.2 Global Steel Recycling Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020),

3.3 Global Steel Recycling Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026),

3.4 Construction Industry,

3.5 Automotive Industry,

3.6 Tool Manufacturing Industry,

3.7 Home Appliance Industry,

3.8 Other,

,

4 Global Steel Recycling Competition Analysis by Players,

4.1 Global Steel Recycling Market Size by Players (2015-2020),

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Steel Recycling as of 2019),

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Steel Recycling Market,

4.4 Global Top Players Steel Recycling Headquarters and Area Served,

4.5 Key Players Steel Recycling Product Solution and Service,

4.6 Competitive Status,

4.6.1 Steel Recycling Market Concentration Rate,

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans,

,

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data,

5.1 Schnitzer,

5.1.1 Schnitzer Profile,

5.1.2 Schnitzer Main Business,

5.1.3 Schnitzer Steel Recycling Products, Services and Solutions,

5.1.4 Schnitzer Steel Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020),

5.1.5 Schnitzer Recent Developments,

5.2 Kuusakoski,

5.2.1 Kuusakoski Profile,

5.2.2 Kuusakoski Main Business,

5.2.3 Kuusakoski Steel Recycling Products, Services and Solutions,

5.2.4 Kuusakoski Steel Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020),

5.2.5 Kuusakoski Recent Developments,

5.3 Sims Metal Management,

5.5.1 Sims Metal Management Profile,

5.3.2 Sims Metal Management Main Business,

5.3.3 Sims Metal Management Steel Recycling Products, Services and Solutions,

5.3.4 Sims Metal Management Steel Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020),

5.3.5 OmniSource Recent Developments,

5.4 OmniSource,

5.4.1 OmniSource Profile,

5.4.2 OmniSource Main Business,

5.4.3 OmniSource Steel Recycling Products, Services and Solutions,

5.4.4 OmniSource Steel Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020),

5.4.5 OmniSource Recent Developments,

5.5 TSR Recycling,

5.5.1 TSR Recycling Profile,

5.5.2 TSR Recycling Main Business,

5.5.3 TSR Recycling Steel Recycling Products, Services and Solutions,

5.5.4 TSR Recycling Steel Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020),

5.5.5 TSR Recycling Recent Developments,

5.6 Aurubis,

5.6.1 Aurubis Profile,

5.6.2 Aurubis Main Business,

5.6.3 Aurubis Steel Recycling Products, Services and Solutions,

5.6.4 Aurubis Steel Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020),

5.6.5 Aurubis Recent Developments,

5.7 Hindalco,

5.7.1 Hindalco Profile,

5.7.2 Hindalco Main Business,

5.7.3 Hindalco Steel Recycling Products, Services and Solutions,

5.7.4 Hindalco Steel Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020),

5.7.5 Hindalco Recent Developments,

5.8 Matalco,

5.8.1 Matalco Profile,

5.8.2 Matalco Main Business,

5.8.3 Matalco Steel Recycling Products, Services and Solutions,

5.8.4 Matalco Steel Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020),

5.8.5 Matalco Recent Developments,

5.9 SA Recycling,

5.9.1 SA Recycling Profile,

5.9.2 SA Recycling Main Business,

5.9.3 SA Recycling Steel Recycling Products, Services and Solutions,

5.9.4 SA Recycling Steel Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020),

5.9.5 SA Recycling Recent Developments,

5.10 American Iron & Metal Co (AIM),

5.10.1 American Iron & Metal Co (AIM) Profile,

5.10.2 American Iron & Metal Co (AIM) Main Business,

5.10.3 American Iron & Metal Co (AIM) Steel Recycling Products, Services and Solutions,

5.10.4 American Iron & Metal Co (AIM) Steel Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020),

5.10.5 American Iron & Metal Co (AIM) Recent Developments,

5.11 Hugo Neu Corp,

5.11.1 Hugo Neu Corp Profile,

5.11.2 Hugo Neu Corp Main Business,

5.11.3 Hugo Neu Corp Steel Recycling Products, Services and Solutions,

5.11.4 Hugo Neu Corp Steel Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020),

5.11.5 Hugo Neu Corp Recent Developments,

5.12 Ferrous Processing & Trading Co. (FTP),

5.12.1 Ferrous Processing & Trading Co. (FTP) Profile,

5.12.2 Ferrous Processing & Trading Co. (FTP) Main Business,

5.12.3 Ferrous Processing & Trading Co. (FTP) Steel Recycling Products, Services and Solutions,

5.12.4 Ferrous Processing & Trading Co. (FTP) Steel Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020),

5.12.5 Ferrous Processing & Trading Co. (FTP) Recent Developments,

5.13 PSC Metals,

5.13.1 PSC Metals Profile,

5.13.2 PSC Metals Main Business,

5.13.3 PSC Metals Steel Recycling Products, Services and Solutions,

5.13.4 PSC Metals Steel Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020),

5.13.5 PSC Metals Recent Developments,

5.14 David J. Joseph Co. (DJJ),

5.14.1 David J. Joseph Co. (DJJ) Profile,

5.14.2 David J. Joseph Co. (DJJ) Main Business,

5.14.3 David J. Joseph Co. (DJJ) Steel Recycling Products, Services and Solutions,

5.14.4 David J. Joseph Co. (DJJ) Steel Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020),

5.14.5 David J. Joseph Co. (DJJ) Recent Developments,

5.15 AMG Resources Corp,

5.15.1 AMG Resources Corp Profile,

5.15.2 AMG Resources Corp Main Business,

5.15.3 AMG Resources Corp Steel Recycling Products, Services and Solutions,

5.15.4 AMG Resources Corp Steel Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020),

5.15.5 AMG Resources Corp Recent Developments,

5.16 Commercial Metals Co. (CMC),

5.16.1 Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) Profile,

5.16.2 Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) Main Business,

5.16.3 Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) Steel Recycling Products, Services and Solutions,

5.16.4 Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) Steel Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020),

5.16.5 Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) Recent Developments,

5.17 Miller Compressing Co,

5.17.1 Miller Compressing Co Profile,

5.17.2 Miller Compressing Co Main Business,

5.17.3 Miller Compressing Co Steel Recycling Products, Services and Solutions,

5.17.4 Miller Compressing Co Steel Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020),

5.17.5 Miller Compressing Co Recent Developments,

5.18 Galamba Metals Group LLC,

5.18.1 Galamba Metals Group LLC Profile,

5.18.2 Galamba Metals Group LLC Main Business,

5.18.3 Galamba Metals Group LLC Steel Recycling Products, Services and Solutions,

5.18.4 Galamba Metals Group LLC Steel Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020),

5.18.5 Galamba Metals Group LLC Recent Developments,

,

6 North America,

6.1 North America Steel Recycling Market Size by Country,

6.2 United States,

6.3 Canada,

,

7 Europe,

7.1 Europe Steel Recycling Market Size by Country,

7.2 Germany,

7.3 France,

7.4 U.K.,

7.5 Italy,

7.6 Russia,

7.7 Nordic,

7.8 Rest of Europe,

,

8 Asia-Pacific,

8.1 Asia-Pacific Steel Recycling Market Size by Region,

8.2 China,

8.3 Japan,

8.4 South Korea,

8.5 Southeast Asia,

8.6 India,

8.7 Australia,

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific,

,

9 Latin America,

9.1 Latin America Steel Recycling Market Size by Country,

9.2 Mexico,

9.3 Brazil,

9.4 Rest of Latin America,

,

10 Middle East & Africa,

10.1 Middle East & Africa Steel Recycling Market Size by Country,

10.2 Turkey,

10.3 Saudi Arabia,

10.4 UAE,

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa,

,

11 Steel Recycling Market Dynamics,

11.1 Industry Trends,

11.2 Market Drivers,

11.3 Market Challenges,

11.4 Market Restraints,

,

12 Research Finding /Conclusion,

,

13 Methodology and Data Source,

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach,

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design,

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation,

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation,

13.2 Data Source,

13.2.1 Secondary Sources,

13.2.2 Primary Sources,

13.3 Disclaimer,

13.4 Author List

