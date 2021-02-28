All news

Zinc Borate Market worth $1.9 billion by 2025 – Exclusive Report by Researchmoz

ResearchMoz recently published a market analysis on the global Zinc Borate market using effective, reliable, and systematic research methodologies. The report provides a detailed assessment of the global landscape of the Zinc Borate Market market and suggests that the market is slated to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The market growth is primarily driven by numerous factors including factor 1, factor 2, factor 3, and factor 4.

The objective of the report is to provide impactful insights to the readers and enable them to take informed business decisions to gain an advantage in the competitive market landscape.

 Critical questions related to the global Zinc Borate market answered in the report:

  1. At present, what are most market players focusing on to establish a strong foothold in the market landscape?
  2. What are the recent developments observed in the Zinc Borate market worldwide?
  3. Who are the leading market players active in the Zinc Borate market?
  4. How much revenues is the Zinc Borate market projected to generate during the forecast period?
  5. Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of market size over the forecast period?

The market study splits the global Zinc Borate market on the basis of various parameters to provide a clear understanding of the different aspects of the market in detail.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

  • Borax
  • Lanxess
  • Wuwei Industrial
  • Societa Chimica Larderello
  • Royce
  • Wallace FR
  • Taixing Fine Chemicals
  • C-Tech
  • Chuanjun
  • Shandong Bio
  • Enter Chemical
  • Sakai Chemical
  • Xusen
  • Lida Chemical
  • Zinc Borate

    The well-curated and researched market study on the global Zinc Borate market introspects the market scenario in the different regions worldwide. A thorough and detailed assessment of the market size, revenue growth, pricing strategy, and more for each region is included in the report.

    Breakdown Data by Type

  • 2ZnO3 B2O33.5H2O
  • 2ZnO3 B2O3
  • 4ZnOB2O3H2O
  • 4ZnO6B2O37H2O
  • 2ZnO2B2O33H2O
  • Zinc Borate

    =========================================

    Breakdown Data by Application

  • Flame Retardant
  • Compound Formulation
  • Others

    Important findings of the report:

    • Impact of the regulatory policies on the prospects of the Zinc Borate market worldwide
    • Assessment of the regional presence of each manufacturers profiled in the report
    • Analysis of the different trends and challenges that are expected to shape the course of the Zinc Borate market
    • Analysis of the sales, marketing, and distribution channels preferred by market players
    • Key developments in terms of product innovation

