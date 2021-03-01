All news

Artificial Grass Turf Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Artificial Grass Turf Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Artificial Grass Turf is a surface of synthetic fibers made to look like natural grass. It is most often used in arenas for sports that were originally or are normally played on grass. However, it is now being used on Sports lawns and Landscaping applications as well.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Artificial Grass Turf in US, including the following market information:

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6221651-artificial-grass-turf-market-in-us-manufacturing-and

US Artificial Grass Turf Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
US Artificial Grass Turf Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sq.m.)
US Artificial Grass Turf Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sq.m.)
Top Five Competitors in US Artificial Grass Turf Market 2019 (%)
The global Artificial Grass Turf market was valued at 2504.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3399.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. While the Artificial Grass Turf market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/fabric-filter-market-2021-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-24

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Artificial Grass Turf manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Artificial Grass Turf production and consumption in US
Total Market by Segment:
US Artificial Grass Turf Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sq.m.)
US Artificial Grass Turf Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type
Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type
Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/smart-factory-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-02-16

US Artificial Grass Turf Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sq.m.)
US Artificial Grass Turf Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Contact Sports
Leisure
Landscaping
Non-contact Sports
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Artificial Grass Turf Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Artificial Grass Turf Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)
Total US Artificial Grass Turf Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Sq.m.)
Total US Artificial Grass Turf Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

ALSO READ  : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/condensing-steam-turbine-mark et-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-02-12

Ten Cate
Shaw Sports Turf
FieldTurf ( Tarkett)
CoCreation Grass
Polytan GmbH
Domo Sports Grass
ACT Global Sports
SIS Pitches
Limonta Sport
Edel Grass B.V.
Unisport-Saltex Oy
GreenVision/Mattex
Mondo S.p.A.
Juta
Condor Grass
Nurteks
Taishan
Victoria PLC
ForestGrass

ALSO READ :  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/insurance-agency-software-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast—2026-2021-02-10

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Artificial Grass Turf Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 US Artificial Grass Turf Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Artificial Grass Turf Overall Market Size
2.1 US Artificial Grass Turf Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 US Artificial Grass Turf Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 US Artificial Grass Turf Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Artificial Grass Turf Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top US Artificial Grass Turf Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 US Artificial Grass Turf Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 US Artificial Grass Turf Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 US Artificial Grass Turf Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Artificial Grass Turf Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 US Manufacturers Artificial Grass Turf Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Artificial Grass Turf Players in US
3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 Artificial Grass Turf Companies
3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Artificial Grass Turf Companies

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Position Encoders Market Size, Growth And Key Players- Dynapar, CTS, BEI Sensors, Renishaw, Tokyo Sokuteikizai

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: Reports Globe added the latest research report on future growth opportunities, development trends, and forecasts for 2027 of the Position Encoders Market. Global Position Encoders Market Report provides an overview of the segments and sub-segments including Product Types, Applications, Companies, and Regions. This report describes the overall size of the Position Encoders […]
All news Energy News

Impact Of Covid-19 On Manual Surgical Stapler Market 2020 Analysis By Geographical Regions, Type And Application Till 2027 With Top Key Players: Ethicon Inc. (U.S.), Medtronic plc (Ireland), CONMED Corporation (U.S.), Smith & Nephew (U.K.), Purple Surgical Inc. (U.K.), Intuitive Surgical Inc. (U.S.), Welfare Medical Ltd. (U.K.), Reach surgical Inc. (China), Meril Life Science Pvt. Ltd. (India), Grena Ltd. (U.K.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Dextera Surgical Inc. (U.S.), Frankenman International (China)

Alex

DataIntelo, the fastest growing market research company, has published a report on the Manual Surgical Stapler market. This market report provides a holistic scope of the market which includes future supply and demand scenarios, changing market trends, high growth opportunities, and in-depth analysis of the future market prospects. The report covers the competitive data analysis […]
All news

Earth Observation Satellite Market Worldwide: Latest Industry Trends, Trades, Supply, Demand, Future prospects by 2026

mangesh

The Latest Earth Observation Satellite Market report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to […]